Coronavirus - Gambia: Daily Case Update as of 22nd October 2020
Active cases: 880 New cases: 2 New tests: 104 Total confirmed: 3,659 Recovered: 2,660 (+2) Deaths: 119 (+1)Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, The Gambia.
