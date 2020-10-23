President accredits new ambassadors

Luanda, ANGOLA, October 23 - Six new ambassadors were accredited this Thursday, in Luanda, by the President of the Republic, João Lourenço, formalising their missions as diplomatic representatives to the Angolan State. ,

In separate ceremonies, at the Presidential Palace, five resident and one non-resident ambassadors were accredited.

As residents, the Angolan head of state accredited the ambassadors of Italy (Cristiano Gallo), Algeria (Abdrlhakim Mihoubi), Serbia (Milos Perisic), the ambassadors of India (Pratibha Parkar) and the European Union (Jeanne Georgie Seppen).

The ambassador of Lebanon, Kabalan Frangieh, formalised his work with the Angolan state as a non-resident.

In statements to the press, at the end of the ceremony, the new Italian Ambassador to Angola, Cristiano Gallo, reaffirmed the interest of the government of his country to strengthen existing bilateral relations, mainly in the political and cultural sectors.

Cristiano Gallo highlighted the fact that Italy is a strategic partner of Angola.

"In 2020 we mark 35 years of diplomatic relations with Angola," noted Pratibha Parkar, India's new ambassador, for whom there should be a focus on increasing cooperation between the two states.

According to the diplomat, who has already represented her country in Russia, Indonesia and Germany, the increase should include sectors such as trade, investment, health, information technology and services.

The new EU ambassador, Jeanne Georgie Seppen said, in relation to her accreditation by the Angolan head of state, João Lourenço, that "this is another stage in cooperation between the European Union (EU) and Angola.

According to the diplomat, who has already completed missions in Pakistan and Iraq, as a NATO representative, there is a joint path ahead in areas such as security, combating covid-19 and economic recovery.

The new Algerian Ambassador proposes to work to boost historic relations between the two countries, and hopes to help bring economic cooperation up to the level of political relations.

The ties between Angola and Algeria go back to the period of the Angolan people's liberation struggle for independence.

The two countries are among Africa's largest oil producers, both members of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries and the Africa Petroleum Producers Association.