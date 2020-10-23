Shrimpy Launches Premium Social Trading Groups for Crypto
Shrimpy Introduces A Premium Social Trading ExperienceSANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Shrimpy announced the long-anticipated launch of a premium social trading experience. The root of this new experience stems from a novel way for people to create trading groups and charge followers based on Assets Under Management (AUM) or Performance. Each social leader on Shrimpy can manage a diverse following of cryptocurrency traders. These followers get the benefit of automatically copying the trading strategy of the leader, without any technical understanding of crypto trading.
The premium social trading program is available to all traders on 16 of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges in the world. Binance, Coinbase Pro, Kraken, OKEx, Bittrex, and Huobi are among some of the supported exchanges. Traders only need to connect an exchange account to Shrimpy to begin automating a portfolio of assets and following social leaders.
In a statement regarding the release, Michael McCarty, Shrimpy’s CEO, said “Our team is opening a new chapter for Bitcoin trading by bringing social communities to cryptocurrency. By offering a platform where traders can build transparent social trading communities, we plan on bringing thousands of new cryptocurrency traders into the market. These new traders will have the opportunity to copy experts, discuss unique trading strategies, and learn from the best in the world.”
In the future, Shrimpy plans to continue expanding the rapidly growing social trading program. By providing countless ways for traders to share strategies and learn from each other, the Shrimpy team expects social trading to become the most popular way to learn about cryptocurrency.
About Shrimpy
Shrimpy is a social trading platform for cryptocurrency. Investors can use Shrimpy to copy the best crypto traders in the market. By copying another trader, investors can automate their trading strategy to match a leader. That means every time the leader trades, so do all the followers.
Trading cryptocurrency like an expert has never been easier. Shrimpy is the industry-leading platform for personal asset management, social trading, and portfolio automation. In under 5 minutes, construct a diverse portfolio that is automated by an indexing strategy, social leader, or custom allocations.
