Summary

Company Announcement Date: October 22, 2020 FDA Publish Date: October 22, 2020 Product Type: Food & Beverages Snack Food Item Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Potential Choking Hazard Company Name: COMERCIAL MEXICANA INNTERNATONAL INC Brand Name: Product Description: Product Description ASSORTED FRUIT JELLY BAG & JELLY ANIMAL JAR

FDA Announcement

Comercial Mexicana International Inc. in Bethpage New York is recalling the product because it may pose a choking hazard. Small jelly cups containing seaweed extract (carrageenan) has been identified as a potential choking hazard in children

No incidents of consumers choking have been reported to date in connection with this problem. The potential choking hazard was discovered during a routine inspection by the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets, Food Safety and inspection.

The recalled jelly cups were sold in NY, NJ, CT, PA retail stores.

The recall products are:

Description UPC GRAMS PACKAGED BEST BEFORE CUPS TROPIQUE ASSORTED FRUIT JELLY 30/9PCS/10.6oz 732068496333 301 PLASTIC BAG 9/17/2021 9 TROPIQUE JELLY ANIMAL TIGER JAR 6/26OZ 732068496050 737 PLASTIC JAR 1/18/2022 22 TROPIQUE JELLY ANIMAL OWL JAR 6/26OZ 732068496012 737 PLASTIC JAR 1/18/2022 22 TROPIQUE JELLY ANIMAL DUCK JAR 6/26OZ 732068495992 737 PLASTIC JAR 1/18/2022 22 TROPIQUE JELLY ANIMAL BEAR JAR 6/26OZ 732068496098 737 PLASTIC JAR 1/18/2022 22 TROPIQUE JELLY ANIMAL PANDA JAR 6/26OZ 732068496036 737 PLASTIC JAR 1/18/2022 22 TROPIQUE JELLY ANIMAL PIG JAR 6/26OZ 732068496074 737 PLASTIC JAR 1/18/2022 22 TROPIQUE JELLY ANIMAL CAT JAR 6/26OZ 732068496111 737 PLASTIC JAR 1/18/2022 22

The product is packaged in a Plastic Green Bag with fruit design on the front, with 9 individual plastic jelly cups inside each pack. The second product is a Jelly jar packaged in a Plastic Jar with an animal shape. It has 22 individual plastic jelly cups inside each container. The UPC number on the products are all listed above. The Container code marked on the package is “best before” 09/17/2021 for TROPIQUE ASSORTED FRUIT JELLY BAG and ‘best before”01/18/2022” for TROPIQUE JELLY ANIMAL JAR.

If you purchased this product, do not eat it and don’t give it to your children. Return them to the store where you purchased them, or throw them away in a sealed package inside a secure garbage can with a tight-fitting lid.