For the sixth consecutive year, on October 22, 2020, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and the OAG employees participated in the Domestic Violence Awareness Month (DVAM) Purple Day event. Every year, OAG employees are encouraged to “Go Purple!” in support of survivors and to raise awareness of and take a stand against domestic violence.

“I am proud of the many ways my office combats domestic violence, defends and serves Texas families. It is an unfortunate reality that many of our friends, family members, colleagues, and community members have been affected by domestic abuse at some point in their life. We all have the potential to make a difference and together we can bring awareness to the issue and the resources that are available for victims and survivors, ensuring Texans feel safe at home,” said Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

The OAG’s efforts to promote domestic violence awareness demonstrates the office’s commitment to helping victims and survivors of domestic violence establish and maintain a life free from abuse. An estimated 5 million family violence survivors live in Texas and the OAG will continue to work and bring awareness to this issue. Please join Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and the Office of the Attorney General in their efforts to bring additional attention and in their efforts to end domestic violence.

To learn more about DVAM and find other ways to participate, visit the Texas Council on Family Violence and the National Resource Center on Domestic Violence websites.

Additional agency Family Violence Resources include: