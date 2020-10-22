Hunter check stations, CWD sampling stations ready for general season

Hunting - Region 7

Thu Oct 22 14:52:00 MDT 2020

Successful Elk Hunter - Ashland Check Station

Big game hunter check stations will be in operation across Montana beginning this weekend and continue through the general rifle season with a few changes in protocol related to COVID-19 safety.

General big game season runs from Oct. 24 through Nov. 29. At check stations, public safety as it relates to the spread of COVID-19 will be important. FWP staff will be working to reduce crowding at the stations this season, and for hunters the check station process will be streamlined as much as possible.

However, each check station may handle this process a bit differently, depending on staff, check station logistics and traffic flow. Please follow all directions and signs from FWP staff as they work diligently to check game, answer questions and get you on your way. If social distancing is difficult, please be ready to wear a mask.

Big game check station dates, locations and hours in southeastern Montana:

Hysham (rest area)-Sunday, Oct. 25, Sunday, Nov. 8 and Sunday, Nov. 29 during daylight hours

Ashland (Ashland public school)-Sunday, Oct. 25, Sunday, Nov. 8 and Sunday, Nov. 29 during daylight hours

Glendive (Hollecker Lake)-Saturday, Oct. 24 and Sunday, Nov. 29 during daylight hours

Wardens also may occasionally set up hunter check stations throughout the region at any time. Please remember that all hunters are required by law to stop as directed at all designated check stations on their way to and from hunting, even if they have no game to be checked.

Additionally, in the northwest, eastern and southwest parts of Montana, FWP will be operating CWD sampling stations where staff priority will be collecting samples rather than the traditional check station process. Again, please follow site-specific directions and signs from FWP staff.

These CWD sampling locations in southeastern Montana are as follows:

-Hysham (rest area)-Saturday, Sunday, Monday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. or dusk if busy

-Ashland (Ashland public school)-Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. or dusk if busy

-Broadus (FWP office across from Alderman Oil)-Friday and Monday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. or dusk if busy

-Mosby (rest area on Hwy 200)-Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. or dusk if busy

-Flowing Wells (rest area at junction of Hwy 200 and Hwy 24)-Friday and Monday 10 a.m.-4 p.m. or dusk if busy

-Sidney (Town Pump on south side of town)-Sundays from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. or dusk if busy

FWP is also ready to help hunters sample their deer, elk or moose for CWD at our offices:

In southeastern Montana, visit FWP Region 7 Headquarters in Miles City on Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

For more information on CWD, please look online at fwp.mt.gov/cwd.