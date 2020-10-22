Parks and Trails Legacy Advisory Committee seeks applicants

The coordinating partners of the Parks and Trails Legacy Plan, which include the Metropolitan Council, the Greater Minnesota Regional Parks and Trails Commission, and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, are seeking applicants to serve on the Parks and Trails Legacy Advisory Committee.

The committee champions the 25-year Parks and Trails Legacy Plan by making recommendations that aim to connect more people to the outdoors and help enhance and improve its outdoor recreation opportunities across Minnesota.

Since its inception in 2012, the committee has improved collaboration among partners, provided guidance on the implementation of the Legacy Plan, and communicated with the public through state and regional events to ensure all Minnesotans are aware of opportunities to enjoy the state’s beautiful outdoors.

“The committee plays a critical role in helping to achieve the vision Minnesotans have for use of the Parks and Trails Legacy Fund,” said May Yang, chairwoman, Parks and Trails Legacy Advisory Committee.

Eight seats on the 17-member committee are open for applications. The deadline for applications is Nov. 21. Among the desired expertise and perspectives for prospective committee members are backgrounds in youth programs, natural resource and outdoor skills building education, resource management, marketing, new technology, tourism, and business.

Terms are two years; members can serve a maximum of three terms. The committee typically meets every two months at locations throughout the state, with an option to attend remotely.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the committee is currently holding remote meetings only. Meetings have historically included tours of state and regional parks and trails and provided members with opportunities to learn onsite and in-person about projects and programs supported by the Parks and Trails Legacy Fund.

Interested individuals should complete the application form online on the Parks and Trails Legacy Advisory Committee membership application page or print it out and return it to Gratia Joice, Department of Natural Resources, Box 39, 500 Lafayette Road, St. Paul, MN 55155. Individuals with a disability who need an accommodation to complete the application, should contact Gratia by phone at 651-259-5328 or email at [email protected].