Summary
- Company Announcement Date:
-
- FDA Publish Date:
-
- Product Type:
- Food & Beverages Snack Food Item
- Reason for Announcement:
-
Recall Reason Description
Potential Choking Hazard
- Company Name:
- COMERCIAL MEXICANA INNTERNATONAL INC
- Brand Name:
-
- Product Description:
-
Product Description
ASSORTED FRUIT JELLY BAG & JELLY ANIMAL JAR
FDA Announcement
Comercial Mexicana International Inc. in Bethpage New York is recalling the product because it may pose a choking hazard. Small jelly cups containing seaweed extract (carrageenan) has been identified as a potential choking hazard in children
No incidents of consumers choking have been reported to date in connection with this problem. The potential choking hazard was discovered during a routine inspection by the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets, Food Safety and inspection.
The recalled jelly cups were sold in NY, NJ, CT, PA retail stores.
The recall products are:
|
Description
|
UPC
|
GRAMS
|
PACKAGED
|
BEST BEFORE
|
CUPS
|TROPIQUE ASSORTED FRUIT JELLY 30/9PCS/10.6oz
|732068496333
|301
|PLASTIC BAG
|9/17/2021
|9
|TROPIQUE JELLY ANIMAL TIGER JAR 6/26OZ
|732068496050
|737
|PLASTIC JAR
|1/18/2022
|22
|TROPIQUE JELLY ANIMAL OWL JAR 6/26OZ
|732068496012
|737
|PLASTIC JAR
|1/18/2022
|22
|TROPIQUE JELLY ANIMAL DUCK JAR 6/26OZ
|732068495992
|737
|PLASTIC JAR
|1/18/2022
|22
|TROPIQUE JELLY ANIMAL BEAR JAR 6/26OZ
|732068496098
|737
|PLASTIC JAR
|1/18/2022
|22
|TROPIQUE JELLY ANIMAL PANDA JAR 6/26OZ
|732068496036
|737
|PLASTIC JAR
|1/18/2022
|22
|TROPIQUE JELLY ANIMAL PIG JAR 6/26OZ
|732068496074
|737
|PLASTIC JAR
|1/18/2022
|22
|TROPIQUE JELLY ANIMAL CAT JAR 6/26OZ
|732068496111
|737
|PLASTIC JAR
|1/18/2022
|22
The product is packaged in a Plastic Green Bag with fruit design on the front, with 9 individual plastic jelly cups inside each pack. The second product is a Jelly jar packaged in a Plastic Jar with an animal shape. It has 22 individual plastic jelly cups inside each container. The UPC number on the products are all listed above. The Container code marked on the package is “best before” 09/17/2021 for TROPIQUE ASSORTED FRUIT JELLY BAG and ‘best before”01/18/2022” for TROPIQUE JELLY ANIMAL JAR.
If you purchased this product, do not eat it and don’t give it to your children. Return them to the store where you purchased them, or throw them away in a sealed package inside a secure garbage can with a tight-fitting lid.
FDA Contact Information
- Consumers:
- Sergio Ceballos
- 516-307-9655