Media Contacts:

Taylor Gage, 402-471-1970

Justin Pinkerman, 402-471-1967

Media Release:

Gov. Ricketts Highlights State’s Top Marks for Economic Performance

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts commented on the 2020 Laffer-ALEC Report on Economic Freedom, which grades all U.S. governors on their economic policies. The publication, released by the American Legislative Exchange Council (ALEC), gave Gov. Ricketts the best possible grade of five stars. The report also ranked Governor Ricketts fourth nationally among U.S. governors in terms of overall economic performance.

“Since taking office, I have worked to make government more effective and more efficient to deliver a higher level of service while controlling spending,” said Gov. Ricketts. “Through wise financial stewardship, we’ve been able to deliver over $1.5 billion in direct property tax relief to Nebraskans since 2015. We’ve also grown Nebraska by developing our workforce, cutting red tape, and promoting our state domestically and abroad. By working together, we will continue to attract new investments that are bringing great jobs to the Good Life.”

The Laffer-ALEC Report on Economic Freedom assigned Gov. Ricketts a top-ten ranking in tax policy, welfare policy, and cares policy (pandemic management). ALEC economist Stephen Moore has also commended the Governor’s overall handling of the coronavirus pandemic, giving him an “A” for leading Nebraska’s response.

The 2020 Laffer-ALEC Report is the second major report released this month that evaluates the fiscal performance of state governors. Earlier in October, Gov. Ricketts received an “A” from the Cato Institute on its 2020 Fiscal Policy Report Card on America’s Governors.

The full 2020 Laffer-ALEC Report is available by clicking here.