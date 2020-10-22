OakView Health Center Certified as a Great Place to Work

/EIN News/ -- THOUSAND OAKS, Calif., Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Great Place to Work® Institute has certified OakView Health Center in Thousand Oaks, California, as a Great Place to Work.



The Great Place to Work Institute is a global authority on high-performance workplace cultures. The institute provides the benchmarks, framework and expertise needed to recognize outstanding work environments and produces the annual “100 Best Companies to Work For” list for Fortune magazine.

The recent certification marks the third consecutive year OakView has been recognized by the institute. The 2020 certification process included a survey of 129 employees from all departments and levels of experience. The survey was conducted in April during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and measured more than 60 elements of employees’ experience on the job.

Elements included employee pride in OakView’s positive impact on the greater community and belief their work makes a difference. Rankings are based on the employee’s personal experience, no matter what job they perform. OakView had to meet the threshold in each category to be certified.

“Earning certification as a Great Place to Work is a testament to the incredible dedication our staff bring to the job every day,” said Jeannette Ruggiero, administrator for OakView. “Certification is difficult at any time, but the fact that OakView was honored during the COVID-19 pandemic reflects our supportive culture. OakView was rated by 97 percent of the employees as a physically safe place to work. We are particularly proud of this achievement in light of the coronavirus.”

About OakView Health Center

OakView Health Center is located at 3557 Campus Dr. in Thousand Oaks, California. OakView’s 48-bed skilled nursing center has received a Five-Star Quality Rating by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services and offers licensed nursing care 24 hours a day. OakView also features 34 assisted living apartments providing daily assistance with bathing, meal preparation and medication management in addition to 15 memory care apartments for those struggling with Alzheimer’s or other form of dementia. OakView Health Center has been certified three years in a row as an outstanding workplace by the Great Place to Work Institute in recognition of its high-performance workplace culture. More information can be found at www.visitoakview.com.

For More Information:

Donna Hahn

Hahn Communications

(949) 874-2675

donna@hahnmarketing.com