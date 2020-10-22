Auditor General DePasquale Releases Medicaid Service Provider Audits of Jewish Home of Eastern PA, Gardens at Wyoming Valley and Merakey Pennsylvania October 22 2020

HARRISBURG (Oct. 22, 2020) – Auditor General Eugene DePasquale today released his audits of the Jewish Home of Eastern Pennsylvania, the Gardens at Wyoming Valley and Merakey Pennsylvania, three additional Medicaid service providers that he has audited this year.

“My audits help to ensure that Medicaid patients receive the services for which the state is billed by direct care providers,” DePasquale said. “Taxpayers have a right to know that their investment is being used effectively and efficiently.”

The Jewish Home of Eastern Pennsylvania audit noted that during the audit period, services provided by the Scranton long-term care facility and billed to the Department of Human Services (DHS) were appropriately rendered. The audit has no findings or recommendations.

The Gardens at Wyoming Valley audit found that during the audit period, services provided by the Wilkes-Barre nursing/rehabilitation facility and billed to DHS were appropriately rendered. However, the audit recommends that facility management strengthen its recordkeeping and implement formal policies and procedures for handling Medicaid claims.

The Merakey Pennsylvania audit said that during the audit period, most services provided by its Ebensburg facility were appropriately billed to DHS, but one claim was incorrectly entered resulting in a total of $1,551 that needed returned to DHS. The audit also noted that Merakey returned an additional $9,349 to DHS after an internal investigation by the company found that a former employee had falsified claims documents.

These special financial-related performance audits were authorized under Act 42 of 2018, which received bipartisan support in the General Assembly.

The vendors being audited provide a variety of medical and human services, including long-term care and mental health services. DePasquale announced the results of the first completed audits in June.

Learn more about the Department of the Auditor General online at www.PaAuditor.gov.

