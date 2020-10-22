Saltwater State Park is open for water contact recreation

Public Health - Seattle & King County has lifted the no-water-contact advisory at Saltwater State Park in King County. This advisory was issued due to a sewage spill in September. Water sample results now show there is no longer a public health risk.

Contact with fecal-contaminated waters can result in gastroenteritis, skin rashes, upper respiratory infections, and other illnesses. Children and the elderly may be more vulnerable to waterborne illnesses.

Laura Hermanson, our acting BEACH Program Manager, is available at 360-480-4868 or laura.hermanson@ecy.wa.gov for questions.