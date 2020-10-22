Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 958 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 190,225 in the last 365 days.

Saltwater State Park is open for water contact recreation

Green sign on a beach indicating that water recreation is safe.

Public Health - Seattle & King County has lifted the no-water-contact advisory at Saltwater State Park in King County. This advisory was issued due to a sewage spill in September. Water sample results now show there is no longer a public health risk.

Contact with fecal-contaminated waters can result in gastroenteritis, skin rashes, upper respiratory infections, and other illnesses. Children and the elderly may be more vulnerable to waterborne illnesses.

Stay updated on water quality at local beaches by following our Fecal Matters blog posts, connecting on Facebook or joining our listserv.

Laura Hermanson, our acting BEACH Program Manager, is available at 360-480-4868 or laura.hermanson@ecy.wa.gov for questions.

 

You just read:

Saltwater State Park is open for water contact recreation

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.