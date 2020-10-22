Department of Economic Development Announces Funding for Regional Economic Development Districts

The Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED) this week announced $700,000 in general funding to support Nebraska’s eight Economic Development Districts (EDD).

“This announcement comes at an apt time to help our EDDs continue providing outstanding service to the citizens and communities of our state,” said DED Director Anthony L. Goins. “These agencies are essential and valued partners in our shared vision to grow Nebraska.”

Nebraska’s EDDs — collectively known as the Nebraska Regional Officials Council — play a role in nearly every aspect of local and regional economic development across the state. For example, they liaise with local agencies to provide support and expertise for project planning and execution; assist in the preparation and administration of grants; spearhead planning studies; and assist with area business expansion and recruitment.

“If there’s an impactful economic development project happening in Nebraska, there is usually a good chance that an EDD is working either behind the scenes or front-and-center to help make it happen,” said Jenny B. Mason, DED Community Development Administrator.

DED awards EDD support funding annually, with $670,000 distributed in Program Year 2019. This year’s award was slated for $470,000, but was increased to approximately $700,000 following an increase in the budget bill for 2020. EDDs are required to apply each year and meet specific criteria to receive funds.

“We appreciate the support of Governor Ricketts, Director Goins and the Nebraska Legislature to provide these dollars to the EDDs,” said NROC Chairman CJ Poltack. “As noted, in many cases, the EDD is the front line of local economic development in all parts of the state, from the Panhandle to the Omaha metro. These dollars are essential to growing Nebraska’s economy, and we are most thankful.”

A breakdown of this year’s EDD awards is provided below. For more information, visit https://opportunity.nebraska.gov.

Funding Allocation for Nebraska Economic Development Districts, October 2020:

Central Nebraska Economic Development District: ($75,802.98)

Metropolitan Area Planning Agency: ($116,648.92)

Northeast Nebraska Economic Development District: ($103,614.83)

Panhandle Area Development District: ($67,131.84)

South Central Economic Development District: ($90,887.78)

Siouxland Interstate Metropolitan Planning Council: ($47,421.67)

Southeast Nebraska Development District: ($118,665.17)

West Central Nebraska Development District: ($79,826.79)

= Total: $699,999.98