Detox and Improve Circulation with Revolutionary New Infrared Sauna Treatments at The Invigory

Detox and Improve Circulation with Revolutionary New Infrared Sauna Treatments at The InvigoryCHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When you think of a sauna, what often comes to mind is a sweaty environment endured for a short period of time -- often 15 minutes or less. Not so, when it comes to Infrared Sauna Therapy at The Invigory. Spa guests can expect to spend a restful 45 minutes enjoying gentle heating from infrared rays, improving circulation, boosting the immune system, and improving joint flexibility. The application of heat for healing and recovery is not a new concept, but one that has been relied on for generations.
Infrared Sauna -- A Luxurious Approach to Holistic Healing
Provided by Brian Daly and his wife Helen Daly, owners of the Invigory Wellness Studio in Charlotte, NC, the infrared sauna offers an experience far superior to that of a traditional sauna. Infrared panels installed throughout the room provide focused waves of energy that warms your body and not the air around you. An immune-boosting healthy sweat from the infrared sauna provides a deep sense of relaxation without the overwhelming heat or oppressive atmosphere.
Brian Daly of The Invigory Shares Benefits of Relaxing Infrared Sauna Room
"We are always looking for new ways to introduce wellness to the Charlotte community", notes Brian Daly of The Invigory. "Our infrared sauna is in great demand as a holistic approach to pain relief and improved circulation. The health benefits increase dramatically when used on a regular basis." The idea of saunas dates back to the days of ancient Rome. Cultures as diverse as Native Americans use sweat lodges and Asian cultures also boast similar mechanisms for purification of the body and mind.
Infrared Sauna Room is Ideal for Corporate Events or Bridal Showers
Wellness treatments are an excellent way to celebrate with a group, and the infrared sauna experience is perfect for everything from bridal showers to corporate events. Your team or group can relax together, strengthening bonds, all while reaping the benefits of holistic wellness. The salt therapy room or whole body cryotherapy options also work well for corporate events or team get-togethers.
Soothing Warmth to Improve Healing After An Injury
One of the primary uses of heat therapy is to help joints or injuries heal. Over time, our muscles and joints lose critical elasticity. The application of heat improves blood circulation thus boosting the body's natural healing capacity. Our entire body benefits from the healing warmth from an infrared sauna, which in turn strengthens our immune response to illness. Reducing inflammation and removing toxins from the body after an infrared sauna session brings a rejuvenated glow to the skin and help athletes recover more quickly after a tough workout.
