Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation Reports Third Quarter Net Income of $13.2 Million

/EIN News/ -- BRYN MAWR, Pa., Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: BMTC) (the “Corporation”), parent of The Bryn Mawr Trust Company (the “Bank”), today reported net income of $13.2 million, or $0.66 diluted earnings per share, for the three months ended September 30, 2020, as compared to $15.0 million, or $0.75 diluted earnings per share, for the three months ended June 30, 2020, and $16.4 million, or $0.81 diluted earnings per share, for the three months ended September 30, 2019.

As detailed in the appendix to this earnings release, management calculates core net income, a non-GAAP measure. There were no meaningful non-core income or expense items for the three months ended September 30, 2020 or September 30, 2019. Core net income for the three months ended June 30, 2020, which excludes the gain on sale of Small Business Administration (“SBA”) Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans, one-time costs associated with the wind-down of BMT Investment Advisers, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Corporation, and severance associated with certain staff reductions, was $15.4 million, or $0.77 diluted earnings per share. A reconciliation of core net income and other non-GAAP to GAAP performance measures is included in the appendix to this earnings release.

“We continue to manage through these uncertain times and our focus remains on the safety of our employees and supporting our customers as they also manage through this challenging environment,” commented Frank Leto, President and Chief Executive Officer, continuing, “The economic impacts resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic are ongoing. While the current interest rate environment continues to put pressure on our net interest margin, our fee-based businesses produced consistent results, demonstrating the value of our diversified earnings profile. We built on our strong capital position during the quarter while also maintaining ample liquidity, and our credit metrics remained stable. Our solid foundation leaves us well positioned to face the evolving economic landscape as we close out 2020 and look to 2021 and beyond,” Mr. Leto concluded.

On October 22, 2020, the Board of Directors of the Corporation declared a quarterly dividend of $0.27 per share, payable December 1, 2020 to shareholders of record as of November 2, 2020.

SIGNIFICANT ITEMS OF NOTE

Results of Operations – Third Quarter 2020 Compared to Second Quarter 2020

Net income for the three months ended September 30, 2020 was $13.2 million, or $0.66 diluted earnings per share, as compared to $15.0 million, or $0.75 diluted earnings per share, for the three months ended June 30, 2020. Net interest income for the three months ended September 30, 2020 was $35.0 million, a decrease of $2.4 million over the linked quarter. The provision for credit losses on loans and leases (the “Provision”) for the three months ended September 30, 2020 was $3.6 million, a $661 thousand decrease as compared to $4.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020. Total noninterest income increased $533 thousand, total noninterest expense increased $1.0 million, and income tax expense decreased $301 thousand for the three months ended September 30, 2020, as compared to the three months ended June 30, 2020.





Net interest income for the three months ended September 30, 2020 was $35.0 million, a decrease of $2.4 million over the linked quarter. Tax-equivalent net interest income for the three months ended September 30, 2020 was $35.1 million, a decrease of $2.4 million over the linked quarter. Tax-equivalent net interest income for the third quarter of 2020 was positively impacted by the accretion of purchase accounting fair value marks of $800 thousand, a decrease of $240 thousand as compared to $1.0 million for the linked quarter. Excluding the effects of these purchase accounting fair value marks, the adjusted tax-equivalent net interest income for the three months ended September 30, 2020 was $34.3 million, a decrease of $2.1 million over the linked quarter. A reconciliation of this and other non-GAAP to GAAP performance measures is included in the appendix to this earnings release.



The tax-equivalent net interest margin was 3.03% for the three months ended September 30, 2020 as compared to 3.22% for the linked quarter. Adjusting for the impact of the accretion of purchase accounting fair value marks, the adjusted tax-equivalent net interest margin was 2.96% for the three months ended September 30, 2020 as compared to 3.13% for the linked quarter. A reconciliation of this and other non-GAAP to GAAP performance measures is included in the appendix to this earnings release.



Items contributing to the decrease in tax-equivalent net interest income adjusted for purchase accounting included decreases of $3.6 million and $216 thousand in tax-equivalent interest and fees earned on loans and leases and tax-equivalent interest income on available for sale investment securities, respectively, partially offset by decreases of $1.5 million and $224 thousand in interest paid on deposits and interest expense on short-term borrowings, respectively, for the three months ended September 30, 2020 as compared to the linked quarter.



Tax-equivalent interest and fees earned on loans and leases for the three months ended September 30, 2020 decreased $3.9 million as compared to the linked quarter. The tax-equivalent yield on average loans and leases for the three months ended September 30, 2020 was 3.97%, a 19 basis point decrease as compared to the linked quarter. Average loans and leases decreased $238.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020 as compared to the linked quarter. The decrease in average loans and leases was primarily the result of the sale of $295.6 million of PPP loans at the end of the second quarter and to a smaller extent early in the 3rd quarter.



Tax-equivalent interest income on available for sale investment securities for the three months ended September 30, 2020 decreased $216 thousand as compared to the linked quarter. The tax-equivalent yield on average available for sale investment securities was 1.86%, a 30 basis point decrease as compared to the linked quarter. The effect of the decrease in the tax-equivalent yield was partially offset by an increase of $32.5 million in average available for sale investment securities for the three months ended September 30, 2020 as compared to the linked quarter.



Interest expense on deposits for the three months ended September 30, 2020 decreased $1.5 million over the linked quarter. The rate paid on average interest-bearing deposits for the three months ended September 30, 2020 was 0.41%, a 20 basis point decrease as compared to the linked quarter. Average interest-bearing deposits for the three months ended September 30, 2020 decreased $77.5 million as compared to the linked quarter.



Interest expense on short-term borrowings for the three months ended September 30, 2020 decreased $224 thousand over the linked quarter. The decrease was primarily due to a $106.9 million decrease in average short-term borrowings and a 57 basis point decrease in the rate paid as compared to the linked quarter.

Noninterest income of $21.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020 represented a $533 thousand increase over the linked quarter. The increase was primarily due to increases of $2.6 million, $379 thousand, and $339 thousand in fees for wealth management services, insurance commissions, and capital markets revenue, respectively, partially offset by decreases of $2.1 million and $575 thousand in net gain on sale of loans and other operating income, respectively. The increase in fees for wealth management services was primarily related to the lack of non-recurring costs associated with the wind-down of BMT Investment Advisers, which had a $2.2 million impact on fees for wealth management services in the second quarter of 2020. The decrease in net gain on sale of loans was driven by a $2.4 million gain on the sale of approximately $292.1 million of PPP loans in the second quarter of 2020.





Noninterest expense of $35.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020 represented a $1.0 million increase over the linked quarter. Increases of $361 thousand, $275 thousand, $270 thousand, and $262 thousand in furniture, fixtures and equipment expenses, salaries and wages, other operating expenses, and advertising expenses, respectively, were partially offset by a decrease of $195 thousand in employee benefits.





The Provision of $3.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020 decreased $661 thousand as compared to $4.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020. The Provisions recorded in the second and third quarters of 2020 were driven by the current and forward-looking adverse economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic included in the estimation of expected credit losses on loans and leases as of June 30, 2020 and September 30, 2020, respectively. Net loan and lease charge-offs for the third quarter of 2020 totaled $2.2 million, a decrease of $1.2 million as compared to $3.4 million for the second quarter of 2020.





The effective tax rate for the third quarter of 2020 increased to 22.03% as compared to 21.09% for the second quarter of 2020. The increase in effective tax rate was primarily due to a $75 thousand increase in discrete tax expense related to stock-based compensation coupled with higher projected pretax earnings.



Results of Operations – Third Quarter 2020 Compared to Third Quarter 2019

Net income for the three months ended September 30, 2020 was $13.2 million, or $0.66 diluted earnings per share, as compared to $16.4 million, or $0.81 diluted earnings per share, for the three months ended September 30, 2019. Net interest income for the three months ended September 30, 2020 was $35.0 million, a decrease of $2.4 million as compared to the same period in 2019. The Provision for the three months ended September 30, 2020, as calculated under the Current Expected Credit Loss (“CECL”) framework, increased $2.7 million as compared to the same period in 2019, which was calculated in accordance with previously-applicable GAAP. Total noninterest income increased $1.6 million, total noninterest expense increased $484 thousand, and income tax expense decreased $693 thousand for the three months ended September 30, 2020 as compared to the three months ended September 30, 2019.





Net interest income for the three months ended September 30, 2020 was $35.0 million, a decrease of $2.4 million as compared to the same period in 2019. Tax-equivalent net interest income for the three months ended September 30, 2020 was $35.1 million, a decrease of $2.4 million as compared to the same period in 2019. Tax-equivalent net interest income for the third quarter of 2020 was positively impacted by the accretion of purchase accounting fair value marks of $800 thousand as compared to $1.6 million for the same period in 2019. Excluding the effects of these purchase accounting fair value marks, the adjusted tax-equivalent net interest income for the three months ended September 30, 2020 was $34.3 million, a decrease of $1.6 million as compared to the same period in 2019. A reconciliation of this and other non-GAAP to GAAP performance measures is included in the appendix to this earnings release.



The tax-equivalent net interest margin was 3.03% for the three months ended September 30, 2020 as compared to 3.54% for the same period in 2019. Adjusting for the impacts of the accretion of purchase accounting fair value marks, the adjusted tax-equivalent net interest margin was 2.96% and 3.39% for three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively. The main drivers for the decrease in the adjusted tax-equivalent net interest margin were the rate and volume changes of interest-bearing assets and liabilities as discussed in the below bullet points. A reconciliation of this and other non-GAAP to GAAP performance measures is included in the appendix to this earnings release.



Items contributing to the decrease in tax-equivalent net interest income adjusted for purchase accounting included decreases of $8.0 million and $1.2 million in tax-equivalent interest and fees earned on loans and leases and tax-equivalent interest income on available for sale investment securities, respectively, partially offset by decreases of $6.6 million and $929 thousand in interest paid on deposits and interest expense on short-term borrowings, respectively, for the three months ended September 30, 2020 as compared to the same period in 2019.



Tax-equivalent interest and fees earned on loans and leases for the three months ended September 30, 2020 decreased $8.7 million as compared to the same period in 2019. The tax-equivalent yield on average loans and leases for the three months ended September 30, 2020 was 3.97%, a 116 basis point decrease as compared to the same period in 2019. The effect of the decrease in the tax-equivalent yield was partially offset by an increase of $168.6 million in average loans and leases for the three months ended September 30, 2020 as compared to same period in 2019.



Tax-equivalent interest income on available for sale investment securities for the three months ended September 30, 2020 decreased $1.2 million as compared to the same period in 2019. The tax-equivalent yield on average available for sale investment securities for the three months ended September 30, 2020 was 1.86%, a 65 basis point decrease as compared to the same period in 2019 coupled with a decrease of $47.7 million in average available for sale investment securities for the three months ended September 30, 2020 as compared to the same period in 2019.



Interest expense on deposits for the three months ended September 30, 2020 decreased $6.5 million as compared to the same period in 2019. The rate paid on average interest-bearing deposits for the three months ended September 30, 2020 was 0.41%, a 95 basis point decrease as compared to the same period in 2019. The effect of the decrease in the tax-equivalent rate paid was partially offset by an increase of $115.4 million in average interest-bearing deposits for the three months ended September 30, 2020 as compared to the same period in 2019.



Interest expense on short-term borrowings for the three months ended September 30, 2020 decreased $929 thousand as compared to the same period in 2019. The decrease was primarily due to a $140.1 million decrease in average short-term borrowings for the three months ended September 30, 2020 as compared to the same period in 2019 coupled with a 208 basis point decrease in the rate paid for the three months ended September 30, 2020 as compared to the same period in 2019.



Noninterest income of $21.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020 represented a $1.6 million increase over the same period in 2019. The increase was primarily due to increases of $1.2 million, $881 thousand, and $347 thousand in capital markets revenue, fees for wealth management services, and net gain on sale of loans, respectively, partially offset by decreases of $219 thousand, $193 thousand, $182 thousand, and $160 thousand in dividends on the Corporation's equity stocks issued by the Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) and the Federal Reserve Bank, service charges on deposits, loan servicing fees, and insurance commissions, respectively.





Noninterest expense of $35.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020 represented a $484 thousand increase over the same period in 2019. Increases of $1.0 million and $674 thousand in other operating expenses and professional fees, respectively, were partially offset by decreases of $564 thousand, $399 thousand, and $262 thousand in salaries and wages, Pennsylvania bank shares tax, and employee benefits, respectively. The increase in other operating expenses included a $627 increase in FDIC insurance expense primarily due to a small bank assessment credit of $407 thousand applied in the third quarter of 2019.





The Provision of $3.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020, as calculated under the CECL framework, increased $2.7 million as compared to the same period in 2019, which was calculated in accordance with previously-applicable GAAP. The Provision recorded in the third quarter of 2020 was driven by the current and forward-looking adverse economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic included in the estimation of expected credit losses on loans and leases as of September 30, 2020. Net loan and lease charge-offs for the third quarter of 2020 totaled $2.2 million, an increase of $863 thousand as compared to $1.3 million for the third quarter in 2019.





The effective tax rate for the third quarter of 2020 increased to 22.03% as compared to 21.20% for the third quarter of 2019. The increase in effective tax rate was primarily due to a $105 thousand increase in discrete tax expense related to stock-based compensation.



Financial Condition – September 30, 2020 Compared to December 31, 2019

Total assets as of September 30, 2020 were $5.05 billion, a decrease of $216.3 million from December 31, 2019. The decrease was primarily due to the $441.2 million decrease in available for sale investment securities as discussed in the bullet point below. Partially offsetting this decrease were increases of $203.5 million and $93.9 million in cash balances and other assets. The increase in cash balances was primarily due to the sale of approximately $292.1 million of PPP loans in the second quarter of 2020 coupled with higher deposit balances resulting from PPP loan funds deposited with the Bank. The increase in other assets was primarily driven by an $88.4 million increase in the fair value of interest rate swaps.





Available for sale investment securities as of September 30, 2020 totaled $564.8 million, a decrease of $441.2 million from December 31, 2019. The decrease was primarily due to the maturing of $500.0 million of short-term U.S. Treasury securities in the first quarter of 2020, partially offset by increases of $65.8 million, $9.3 million, and $6.5 million of mortgage-backed securities, corporate bonds, and collateralized loan obligations, respectively.





Total portfolio loans and leases of $3.68 billion as of September 30, 2020 decreased $12.6 million, or 0.3%, from December 31, 2019. Decreases of $45.8 million, $45.1 million, $10.7 million, and $10.2 million in residential mortgages 1st liens, home equity lines of credit, residential mortgage 2nd liens and consumer loans, respectively, were partially offset by increases of $45.6 million, $40.6 million and $33.1 million in nonowner-occupied commercial real estate loans, owner-occupied commercial real estate loans and commercial and industrial loans, respectively. In conjunction with the adoption of CECL, the Corporation has revised its portfolio segmentation to align with the methodology applied in determining the allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) for loans and leases under CECL, which is based on federal call report codes which classify loans based on the primary collateral supporting the loan. Portfolio segmentation prior to the adoption of CECL was based on product type or purpose. As such, certain reclassifications were made to conform previous years to the current year's presentation.



As of September 30, 2020, 552 loans and leases in the amount of $305.2 million, comprising 8.3% of the Bank's portfolio loans and leases, are within a deferral period under the Bank's consumer and commercial loan and lease modification programs, as compared to 1,668 loans and leases in the amount of $767.1 million, comprising 20.6% of the Bank's portfolio loans and leases, as of June 30, 2020.



The ACL on loans and leases was $22.6 million as of December 31, 2019. Effective January 1, 2020, the Corporation adopted CECL and recognized an increase in the ACL on loans and leases of approximately $3.2 million, as a cumulative effect of a change in accounting principle, with a corresponding decrease, net of tax, in retained earnings. The ACL on loans and leases was $56.4 million as of September 30, 2020, an increase of $33.8 million as compared to December 31, 2019. The significant increase was driven by the current and forward-looking adverse economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic included in the estimation of expected credit losses on loans and leases as of September 30, 2020 as compared to our initial adoption of CECL.





Deposits of $4.01 billion as of September 30, 2020 increased $171.3 million from December 31, 2019. Increases of $333.2 million, $93.0 million, and $24.7 million in noninterest bearing deposits, money market accounts, and savings accounts, respectively, were partially offset by decreases of $129.4 million, $100.5 million, and $38.9 million in interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale non-maturity deposits, and retail time deposits, respectively. The increase in noninterest bearing deposits was primarily due to the Bank's PPP loan customers depositing loan funds into Bank deposit accounts during the second quarter of 2020.





Borrowings of $189.1 million as of September 30, 2020, which include short-term borrowings, long-term FHLB advances, subordinated notes and junior subordinated debentures decreased $476.9 million from December 31, 2019, primarily due to decreases of $469.8 million and $7.4 million in short-term borrowings and long-term FHLB advances, respectively. The decrease in short-term borrowings was primarily due to the maturing of approximately $432.4 million of short-term borrowings in the first quarter of 2020, which was used to partially fund the purchase of $500.0 million of short-term U.S. Treasury securities included on the balance sheet as of December 31, 2019. Additionally, the increase in deposits reduced the need to obtain wholesale funding such as FHLB advances at September 30, 2020 as compared to December 31, 2019.





Wealth assets totaled $17.24 billion as of September 30, 2020, an increase of $696.2 million from December 31, 2019. As of September 30, 2020, wealth assets consisted of $10.69 billion of wealth assets where fees are set at fixed amounts, an increase of $1.12 billion from December 31, 2019, and $6.56 billion of wealth assets where fees are predominantly determined based on the market value of the assets held in their accounts, a decrease of $419.1 million from December 31, 2019.





The capital ratios for the Bank and the Corporation, as of September 30, 2020, as shown in the attached tables, indicate regulatory capital levels in excess of the regulatory minimums and the levels necessary for the Bank to be considered “well capitalized.” In September 2020, the U.S. banking agencies issued a final rule that provides banking organizations with an alternative option to delay for two years an estimate of CECL’s effect on regulatory capital, relative to the incurred loss methodology’s effect on regulatory capital, followed by a three-year transition period. This final rule is consistent with the interim final rule issued by the U.S. banking agencies in March 2020. The current and prior quarter ratios reflect the Corporation's election of the five-year transition provision.



E ARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

The Corporation will hold a third quarter 2020 earnings conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday, October 23, 2020. Interested parties may participate by calling 1-888-317-6016. A taped replay of the conference call will be available one hour after the conclusion of the call and will remain available through 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday, November 23, 2020. This recording may be obtained by calling 1-877-344-7529, referring to conference number 10148408.

The Corporation will simultaneously broadcast the earnings conference call live over the Internet through a webcast on the investor relations portion of the Corporation’s website. To access the call via the Internet, please visit the website at http://services.choruscall.com/links/bmtc201023.html. An online archive of the webcast will be available within one hour of the conclusion of the earnings conference call. Within 24 hours after the conclusion of the earnings conference call, an online transcript will be available at the following website:

https://platform.mi.spglobal.com/web/client?auth=inherit&overridecdc=1&#company/transcripts?id=100154.

The Corporation’s decision to hold an earnings conference call for the third quarter of 2020 is not indicative of the Corporation’s future plans with respect to earnings conference calls, and decisions regarding whether to continue holding earnings conference calls will be made at a future date.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS AND SAFE HARBOR

This communication contains statements which, to the extent that they are not recitations of historical fact may constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements may include financial and other projections as well as statements regarding the Corporation’s future plans, objectives, performance, revenues, growth, profits, operating expenses or the Corporation’s underlying assumptions. The words “may,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “will,” “likely,” “possibly,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “indicate,” “estimate,” “target,” “potentially,” “promising,” “probably,” “outlook,” “predict,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “plan,” “strategy,” “forecast,” “project,” “annualized,” “are optimistic,” “are looking,” “are looking forward” and “believe” or other similar words and phrases may identify forward-looking statements. Persons reading this communication are cautioned that such statements are only predictions, and that the Corporation’s actual future results or performance may be materially different.

Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. A number of factors, many of which are beyond the Corporation’s control, could cause our actual results, events or developments, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, events or developments expressed, implied or anticipated by such forward-looking statements, and so our business and financial condition and results of operations could be materially and adversely affected. The COVID-19 pandemic (the “Pandemic”) is adversely affecting us, our clients, counterparties, employees, and third-party service providers, and the ultimate extent of the impacts on our business, financial position, results of operations, liquidity, and prospects is uncertain. Continued deterioration in general business and economic conditions, including further increases in unemployment rates, or turbulence in domestic or global financial markets could adversely affect our revenues and the values of our assets and liabilities, reduce the availability of funding, lead to a tightening of credit, and further increase stock price volatility. In addition, changes to statutes, regulations, or regulatory policies or practices as a result of, or in response to the Pandemic, could affect us in substantial and unpredictable ways. Other factors include, among others, our need for capital, our ability to control operating costs and expenses, and to manage loan and lease delinquency rates; the credit risks of lending activities and overall quality of the composition of our loan, lease and securities portfolio; the impact of economic conditions, consumer and business spending habits, and real estate market conditions on our business and in our market area; changes in the levels of general interest rates, deposit interest rates, or net interest margin and funding sources; changes in banking regulations and policies and the possibility that any banking agency approvals we might require for certain activities will not be obtained in a timely manner or at all or will be conditioned in a manner that would impair our ability to implement our business plans; changes in accounting policies and practices or accounting standards, including ASU 2016-13 (Topic 326), “Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments,” commonly referenced as the Current Expected Credit Loss model, which has changed how we estimate credit losses and may result in further increases in the required level of our allowance for credit losses; unanticipated regulatory or legal proceedings, outcomes of litigation or other contingencies; cybersecurity events; the inability of key third-party providers to perform their obligations to us; our ability to attract and retain key personnel; competition in our marketplace; war or terrorist activities; material differences in the actual financial results, cost savings and revenue enhancements associated with our acquisitions; uncertainty regarding the future of LIBOR; the impact of public health issues and pandemics, and their effects on the economic and business environments in which we operate; the effect of the Pandemic, including on our credit quality and business operations, as well as its impact on general economic and financial market conditions; and other factors as described in our securities filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). All forward-looking statements and information set forth herein are based on Corporation management’s current beliefs and assumptions as of the date hereof and speak only as of the date they are made. The Corporation does not undertake to update forward-looking statements.

For a complete discussion of the assumptions, risks and uncertainties related to our business, you are encouraged to review our filings with the SEC, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as updated by our quarterly or other reports subsequently filed with the SEC, including our most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q.

FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT: Frank Leto, President, CEO 610-581-4730 Mike Harrington, CFO 610-526-2466





Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation Summary Financial Information (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share data) As of or For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 September 30,

2020 September 30,

2019 Consolidated Balance Sheet (selected items) Interest-bearing deposits with banks $ 241,763 $ 448,113 $ 69,239 $ 42,328 $ 86,158 Investment securities 584,529 550,974 537,592 1,027,182 625,452 Loans held for sale 4,574 4,116 2,785 4,249 5,767 Portfolio loans and leases 3,676,684 3,722,165 3,767,166 3,689,313 3,540,747 Allowance for credit losses ("ACL") on loans and leases (56,428 ) (54,974 ) (54,070 ) (22,602 ) (20,777 ) Goodwill and other intangible assets 200,445 201,315 202,225 203,143 204,096 Total assets 5,046,939 5,271,311 4,923,033 5,263,259 4,828,641 Deposits - interest-bearing 2,783,188 3,026,152 2,850,986 2,944,072 2,794,079 Deposits - non-interest-bearing 1,230,391 1,217,496 927,922 898,173 904,409 Short-term borrowings 23,456 28,891 162,045 493,219 203,471 Long-term FHLB advances 44,872 44,837 47,303 52,269 44,735 Subordinated notes 98,839 98,794 98,750 98,705 98,660 Jr. subordinated debentures 21,889 21,843 21,798 21,753 21,709 Total liabilities 4,434,322 4,667,637 4,329,854 4,651,032 4,227,706 Total shareholders' equity 612,617 603,674 593,179 612,227 600,935 Average Balance Sheet (selected items) Interest-bearing deposits with banks $ 336,225 $ 195,966 $ 50,330 $ 66,060 $ 48,597 $ 194,652 $ 39,785 Investment securities 574,094 542,321 542,876 593,289 622,336 553,174 593,449 Loans held for sale 4,393 3,805 2,319 4,160 4,375 3,509 2,992 Portfolio loans and leases 3,697,102 3,936,227 3,736,067 3,594,449 3,528,548 3,789,460 3,508,837 Total interest-earning assets 4,611,814 4,678,319 4,331,592 4,257,958 4,203,856 4,540,795 4,145,063 Goodwill and intangible assets 200,931 201,823 202,760 203,663 204,637 201,835 205,641 Total assets 5,157,588 5,226,074 4,844,918 4,775,407 4,760,074 5,076,490 4,653,064 Deposits - interest-bearing 2,891,652 2,969,113 2,853,712 2,799,050 2,776,226 2,904,777 2,748,798 Short-term borrowings 29,913 136,816 140,585 121,612 169,985 102,173 132,100 Long-term FHLB advances 44,849 46,161 47,335 53,443 45,698 46,110 51,125 Subordinated notes 98,815 98,770 98,725 98,681 98,634 98,770 98,588 Jr. subordinated debentures 21,859 21,814 21,768 21,726 21,680 21,814 21,638 Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,087,088 3,272,674 3,162,125 3,094,512 3,112,223 3,173,644 3,052,249 Total liabilities 4,548,395 4,625,511 4,229,908 4,168,899 4,164,763 4,468,231 4,070,025 Total shareholders' equity 609,193 600,563 615,010 606,508 595,311 608,259 583,039 Income Statement Net interest income $ 35,032 $ 37,385 $ 36,333 $ 35,985 $ 37,398 $ 108,750 $ 111,656 Provision for loan and lease losses 3,641 4,302 32,335 2,225 919 40,278 6,282 Noninterest income 21,099 20,566 18,300 23,255 19,455 59,965 58,929 Noninterest expense 35,657 34,636 36,418 36,430 35,173 106,711 110,085 Income tax expense (benefit) 3,709 4,010 (2,957 ) 4,202 4,402 4,762 11,405 Net income (loss) 13,124 15,003 (11,163 ) 16,383 16,359 16,964 42,813 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (40 ) (32 ) - (1 ) (1 ) (72 ) (9 ) Net income (loss) attributable to Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation 13,164 15,035 (11,163 ) 16,384 16,360 17,036 42,822 Basic earnings per share 0.66 0.75 (0.56 ) 0.81 0.81 0.85 2.13 Diluted earnings per share 0.66 0.75 (0.56 ) 0.81 0.81 0.85 2.12 Net income (loss) (core) (1) 13,164 15,399 (11,163 ) 16,384 16,360 17,400 46,375 Basic earnings per share (core) (1) 0.66 0.77 (0.56 ) 0.81 0.81 0.87 2.30 Diluted earnings per share (core) (1) 0.66 0.77 (0.56 ) 0.81 0.81 0.87 2.29 Dividends paid or accrued per share 0.27 0.26 0.26 0.26 0.26 0.79 0.76 Profitability Indicators Return on average assets 1.02 % 1.16 % -0.93 % 1.36 % 1.36 % 0.45 % 1.23 % Return on average equity 8.60 % 10.07 % -7.30 % 10.72 % 10.90 % 3.74 % 9.82 % Return on tangible equity(1) 13.47 % 15.86 % -10.17 % 16.85 % 17.35 % 6.29 % 15.94 % Return on tangible equity (core)(1) 13.47 % 16.23 % -10.17 % 16.85 % 17.35 % 6.41 % 17.19 % Return on average assets (core)(1) 1.02 % 1.19 % -0.93 % 1.36 % 1.36 % 0.46 % 1.33 % Return on average equity (core)(1) 8.60 % 10.31 % -7.30 % 10.72 % 10.90 % 3.82 % 10.63 % Tax-equivalent net interest margin 3.03 % 3.22 % 3.38 % 3.36 % 3.54 % 3.21 % 3.61 % Efficiency ratio(1) 61.97 % 57.25 % 64.98 % 59.89 % 60.19 % 61.33 % 60.23 % Share Data Closing share price $ 24.87 $ 27.66 $ 28.38 $ 41.24 $ 36.51 Book value per common share $ 30.70 $ 30.29 $ 29.78 $ 30.42 $ 29.86 Tangible book value per common share(1) $ 20.69 $ 20.23 $ 19.66 $ 20.36 $ 19.75 Price / book value 81.01 % 91.32 % 95.30 % 135.57 % 122.27 % Price / tangible book value(1) 120.20 % 136.73 % 144.35 % 202.55 % 184.86 % Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 20,021,617 20,008,219 20,053,159 20,213,008 20,208,630 20,062,108 20,236,331 Shares outstanding, end of period 19,958,186 19,927,893 19,921,524 20,126,296 20,124,193 Wealth Management Information: Wealth assets under mgmt, administration, supervision and brokerage (2) $ 17,244,307 $ 17,012,903 $ 15,593,732 $ 16,548,060 $ 15,609,786 Fees for wealth management services $ 11,707 $ 9,069 $ 11,168 $ 11,672 $ 10,826 Capital Ratios(3) Bryn Mawr Trust Company ("BMTC") Tier I capital to risk weighted assets ("RWA") 12.02 % 11.68 % 11.10 % 11.47 % 12.17 % Total capital to RWA 13.27 % 12.93 % 12.33 % 12.09 % 12.75 % Tier I leverage ratio 9.16 % 8.75 % 9.12 % 9.37 % 9.75 % Tangible equity ratio (1) 9.36 % 8.67 % 8.98 % 8.58 % 9.75 % Common equity Tier I capital to RWA 12.02 % 11.68 % 11.10 % 11.47 % 12.17 % Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation ("BMBC") Tier I capital to RWA 11.48 % 11.27 % 10.80 % 11.42 % 11.33 % Total capital to RWA 15.19 % 15.14 % 14.62 % 14.69 % 14.61 % Tier I leverage ratio 8.75 % 8.44 % 8.88 % 9.33 % 9.07 % Tangible equity ratio (1) 8.52 % 7.95 % 8.30 % 8.10 % 8.60 % Common equity Tier I capital to RWA 10.92 % 10.71 % 10.25 % 10.86 % 10.75 % Asset Quality Indicators Net loan and lease charge-offs ("NCO"s) $ 2,187 $ 3,398 $ 4,073 $ 400 $ 1,324 $ 9,658 $ 4,931 Loans and leases risk-rated Special Mention $ 48,267 $ 55,171 $ 14,833 $ 19,922 $ 40,494 Total classified loans and leases 175,501 154,687 60,972 66,901 36,192 Total criticized loans and leases $ 223,768 $ 209,858 $ 75,805 $ 86,823 $ 76,686 Nonperforming loans and leases ("NPL"s) $ 8,597 $ 8,418 $ 7,557 $ 10,648 $ 14,119 Other real estate owned ("OREO") - - - - 72 Total nonperforming assets ("NPA"s) $ 8,597 $ 8,418 $ 7,557 $ 10,648 $ 14,191 Nonperforming loans and leases 30 or more days past due $ 4,153 $ 3,223 $ 3,380 $ 6,314 $ 4,940 Performing loans and leases 30 to 89 days past due 9,351 10,022 19,930 7,196 5,273 Performing loans and leases 90 or more days past due - - - - - Total delinquent loans and leases $ 13,504 $ 13,245 $ 23,310 $ 13,510 $ 10,213 Delinquent loans and leases to total loans and leases 0.37 % 0.36 % 0.62 % 0.37 % 0.29 % Delinquent performing loans and leases to total loans and leases 0.25 % 0.27 % 0.53 % 0.19 % 0.15 % NCOs / average loans and leases (annualized) 0.24 % 0.35 % 0.44 % 0.04 % 0.15 % 0.34 % 0.19 % NPLs / total portfolio loans and leases 0.23 % 0.23 % 0.20 % 0.29 % 0.40 % NPAs / total loans and leases and OREO 0.23 % 0.23 % 0.20 % 0.29 % 0.40 % NPAs / total assets 0.17 % 0.16 % 0.15 % 0.20 % 0.29 % ACL on loans and leases / NPLs 656.37 % 653.05 % 715.50 % 212.27 % 147.16 % ACL / classified loans and leases 32.15 % 35.54 % 88.68 % 33.78 % 57.41 % ACL / criticized loans and leases 25.22 % 26.20 % 71.33 % 26.03 % 27.09 % ACL on loans and leases / portfolio loans 1.53 % 1.48 % 1.44 % 0.61 % 0.59 % ACL on loans and leases for originated loans and leases / Originated loans and leases (1) 1.56 % 1.51 % 1.47 % 0.68 % 0.66 % (Total ACL on loans and leases + Loan mark) / Total Gross portfolio loans and leases (1) 1.73 % 1.69 % 1.68 % 0.91 % 0.92 % Troubled debt restructurings ("TDR"s) included in NPLs $ 1,393 $ 1,792 $ 3,248 $ 3,018 $ 5,755 TDRs in compliance with modified terms 8,590 10,013 4,852 5,071 5,069 Total TDRs $ 9,983 $ 11,805 $ 8,100 $ 8,089 $ 10,824 (1) Non-GAAP measure - see Appendix for Non-GAAP to GAAP reconciliation. (2) Brokerage assets represent assets held at a registered broker dealer under a clearing agreement. (3) Capital Ratios for the current quarter are to be considered preliminary until the Call Reports are filed. The March 31, 2020, June 30, 2020, and September 30, 2020 ratios reflect the Corporation’s planned election of a five-year transition provision to delay for two years the full impact of CECL on regulatory capital, followed by a three-year transition period.









Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation Detailed Balance Sheets (unaudited) (dollars in thousands) September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 15,670 $ 16,408 $ 17,803 $ 11,603 $ 8,582 Interest-bearing deposits with banks 241,763 448,113 69,239 42,328 86,158 Cash and cash equivalents 257,433 464,521 87,042 53,931 94,740 Investment securities, available for sale 564,774 530,581 516,466 1,005,984 604,181 Investment securities, held to maturity 11,725 12,592 13,369 12,577 12,947 Investment securities, trading 8,030 7,801 7,757 8,621 8,324 Loans held for sale 4,574 4,116 2,785 4,249 5,767 Portfolio loans and leases, originated 3,396,068 3,422,890 3,424,601 3,320,816 3,137,769 Portfolio loans and leases, acquired 280,616 299,275 342,565 368,497 402,978 Total portfolio loans and leases 3,676,684 3,722,165 3,767,166 3,689,313 3,540,747 Less: Allowance for credit losses on originated loan and leases (52,968 ) (51,659 ) (50,365 ) (22,526 ) (20,675 ) Less: Allowance for credit losses on acquired loan and leases (3,460 ) (3,315 ) (3,705 ) (76 ) (102 ) Total allowance for credit losses on loans and leases (56,428 ) (54,974 ) (54,070 ) (22,602 ) (20,777 ) Net portfolio loans and leases 3,620,256 3,667,191 3,713,096 3,666,711 3,519,970 Premises and equipment 60,369 61,778 63,144 64,965 66,439 Operating lease right-of-use assets 38,536 39,348 40,157 40,961 42,200 Accrued interest receivable 16,609 15,577 12,017 12,482 12,746 Mortgage servicing rights 2,881 3,440 4,115 4,450 4,580 Bank owned life insurance 60,072 59,728 59,399 59,079 58,749 Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") stock 4,506 4,506 11,928 23,744 16,148 Goodwill 184,012 184,012 184,012 184,012 184,012 Intangible assets 16,433 17,303 18,213 19,131 20,084 Other investments 17,129 17,055 16,786 16,683 16,683 Other assets 179,600 181,762 172,747 85,679 161,071 Total assets $ 5,046,939 $ 5,271,311 $ 4,923,033 $ 5,263,259 $ 4,828,641 Liabilities Deposits Noninterest-bearing $ 1,230,391 $ 1,217,496 $ 927,922 $ 898,173 $ 904,409 Interest-bearing 2,783,188 3,026,152 2,850,986 2,944,072 2,794,079 Total deposits 4,013,579 4,243,648 3,778,908 3,842,245 3,698,488 Short-term borrowings 23,456 28,891 162,045 493,219 203,471 Long-term FHLB advances 44,872 44,837 47,303 52,269 44,735 Subordinated notes 98,839 98,794 98,750 98,705 98,660 Jr. subordinated debentures 21,889 21,843 21,798 21,753 21,709 Operating lease liabilities 42,895 43,693 44,482 45,258 46,506 Accrued interest payable 7,984 7,907 7,230 6,248 9,015 Other liabilities 180,808 178,024 169,338 91,335 105,122 Total liabilities 4,434,322 4,667,637 4,329,854 4,651,032 4,227,706 Shareholders' equity Common stock 24,710 24,662 24,655 24,650 24,646 Paid-in capital in excess of par value 380,770 380,167 379,495 378,606 377,806 Less: common stock held in treasury, at cost (89,100 ) (88,612 ) (88,540 ) (81,174 ) (81,089 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax 10,139 9,019 8,869 2,187 2,698 Retained earnings 286,865 279,165 269,395 288,653 277,568 Total Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation shareholders' equity 613,384 604,401 593,874 612,922 601,629 Noncontrolling interest (767 ) (727 ) (695 ) (695 ) (694 ) Total shareholders' equity 612,617 603,674 593,179 612,227 600,935 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 5,046,939 $ 5,271,311 $ 4,923,033 $ 5,263,259 $ 4,828,641







Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation Supplemental Balance Sheet Information (unaudited) (dollars in thousands) Portfolio Loans and Leases(1) as of September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 Commercial real estate - nonowner-occupied $ 1,382,757 $ 1,375,904 $ 1,354,416 $ 1,337,167 $ 1,238,881 Commercial real estate - owner-occupied 568,219 542,688 530,667 527,607 499,202 Home equity lines of credit 179,125 194,767 209,278 224,262 227,682 Residential mortgage - 1st liens 660,923 695,270 710,495 706,690 702,588 Residential mortgage - junior liens 26,150 33,644 35,583 36,843 37,240 Construction 186,415 212,374 221,116 202,198 195,161 Total real estate loans 3,003,589 3,054,647 3,061,555 3,034,767 2,900,754 Commercial & Industrial 465,315 457,529 491,298 432,227 426,084 Consumer 47,043 43,762 45,951 57,241 50,760 Leases 160,737 166,227 168,362 165,078 163,149 Total non-real estate loans and leases 673,095 667,518 705,611 654,546 639,993 Total portfolio loans and leases $ 3,676,684 $ 3,722,165 $ 3,767,166 $ 3,689,313 $ 3,540,747 Nonperforming Loans and Leases(1) as of September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 Commercial real estate - nonowner-occupied $ 849 $ 245 $ 181 $ 199 $ 3,055 Commercial real estate - owner-occupied 3,597 4,046 2,543 4,159 4,535 Home equity lines of credit 890 915 758 636 693 Residential mortgage - 1st liens 862 912 1,080 2,447 2,693 Residential mortgage - junior liens 50 72 79 83 84 Total nonperforming real estate loans 6,248 6,190 4,641 7,524 11,060 Commercial & Industrial 1,784 1,973 2,692 2,180 1,991 Consumer 31 36 52 61 75 Leases 534 219 172 883 993 Total nonperforming non-real estate loans and leases 2,349 2,228 2,916 3,124 3,059 Total nonperforming portfolio loans and leases $ 8,597 $ 8,418 $ 7,557 $ 10,648 $ 14,119 Net Loan and Lease Charge-Offs (Recoveries)(1) for the Three Months Ended September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 Commercial real estate - nonowner-occupied $ (2 ) $ (4 ) $ (2 ) $ (1,067 ) $ (7 ) Commercial real estate - owner-occupied 494 1,234 - 190 680 Home equity lines of credit - (4 ) 114 33 (22 ) Residential mortgage - 1st liens (13 ) 420 727 378 (7 ) Residential mortgage - junior liens - - - - - Construction (1 ) (1 ) (1 ) (1 ) (1 ) Total net charge-offs of real estate loans 478 1,645 838 (467 ) 643 Commercial & Industrial 1,522 499 612 57 (15 ) Consumer 134 238 261 227 187 Leases 53 1,016 2,362 583 509 Total net charge-offs of non-real estate loans and leases 1,709 1,753 3,235 867 681 Total net charge-offs $ 2,187 $ 3,398 $ 4,073 $ 400 $ 1,324 (1) In conjunction with the adoption of CECL, the Corporation has revised its portfolio segmentation to align with the methodology applied in determining the ACL for loans and leases under CECL, which is based on federal call report codes, or collateral. Portfolio segmentation prior to the adoption of CECL was based on product type or purpose. As such, certain reclassifications were made to conform previous years to the current year's presentation.







Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation Supplemental Balance Sheet Information (unaudited) (dollars in thousands) Investment Securities Available for Sale, at Fair Value September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 U.S. Treasury securities $ 100 $ 100 $ 101 $ 500,101 $ 101 Obligations of the U.S. Government and agencies 90,928 114,149 106,679 102,020 172,753 State & political subdivisions - tax-free 3,178 4,583 4,562 5,379 6,327 Mortgage-backed securities 431,822 377,204 374,775 366,002 388,891 Collateralized mortgage obligations 22,253 25,873 29,699 31,832 35,459 Collateralized loan obligations 6,500 - - - - Corporate bonds 9,343 8,022 - - - Other debt securities 650 650 650 650 650 Total investment securities available for sale, at fair value $ 564,774 $ 530,581 $ 516,466 $ 1,005,984 $ 604,181 Unrealized Gain (Loss) on Investment Securities Available for Sale September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 U.S. Treasury securities $ - $ - $ 1 $ 35 $ 1 Obligations of the U.S. Government and agencies 995 1,103 1,036 (159) 188 State & political subdivisions - tax-free 27 30 10 13 8 Mortgage-backed securities 12,901 11,683 11,554 5,025 4,605 Collateralized mortgage obligations 662 702 778 36 180 Corporate bonds 343 22 - - - Total unrealized gains on investment securities available for sale $ 14,928 $ 13,540 $ 13,379 $ 4,950 $ 4,982 Deposits September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 Interest-bearing deposits: Interest-bearing demand $ 815,561 $ 910,441 $ 750,127 $ 944,915 $ 778,809 Money market 1,199,429 1,239,523 1,133,952 1,106,478 983,170 Savings 245,167 249,636 247,799 220,450 248,539 Retail time deposits 366,245 400,186 406,828 405,123 467,346 Wholesale non-maturity deposits 77,356 146,463 198,888 177,865 274,121 Wholesale time deposits 79,430 79,903 113,392 89,241 42,094 Total interest-bearing deposits 2,783,188 3,026,152 2,850,986 2,944,072 2,794,079 Noninterest-bearing deposits 1,230,391 1,217,496 927,922 898,173 904,409 Total deposits $ 4,013,579 $ 4,243,648 $ 3,778,908 $ 3,842,245 $ 3,698,488







Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation Detailed Income Statements (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share data) For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 September 30,

2020 September 30,

2019 Interest income: Interest and fees on loans and leases $ 36,799 $ 40,690 $ 42,795 $ 43,220 $ 45,527 $ 120,284 $ 135,147 Interest on cash and cash equivalents 85 37 111 195 143 233 348 Interest on investment securities 2,658 2,894 3,201 3,545 3,903 8,753 10,934 Total interest income 39,542 43,621 46,107 46,960 49,573 129,270 146,429 Interest expense: Interest on deposits 2,967 4,476 7,637 8,674 9,510 15,080 27,262 Interest on short-term borrowings 8 232 453 555 937 693 2,237 Interest on FHLB advances 234 155 244 279 243 633 790 Interest on jr. subordinated debentures 207 229 295 323 340 731 1,050 Interest on subordinated notes 1,094 1,144 1,145 1,144 1,145 3,383 3,434 Total interest expense 4,510 6,236 9,774 10,975 12,175 20,520 34,773 Net interest income 35,032 37,385 36,333 35,985 37,398 108,750 111,656 Provision for credit losses ("PCL") on loans and leases 3,641 4,302 32,335 2,225 919 40,278 6,282 Net interest income after PCL on loans and leases 31,391 33,083 3,998 33,760 36,479 68,472 105,374 Noninterest income: Fees for wealth management services 11,707 9,069 11,168 11,672 10,826 31,944 32,728 Insurance commissions 1,682 1,303 1,533 1,666 1,842 4,518 5,211 Capital markets revenue 3,314 2,975 2,361 5,455 2,113 8,650 5,821 Service charges on deposits 663 603 846 858 856 2,112 2,516 Loan servicing and other fees 373 452 461 489 555 1,286 1,717 Net gain on sale of loans 1,021 3,134 782 597 674 4,937 1,745 Net gain (loss) on sale of other real estate owned - - 148 (48 ) (12 ) 148 (36 ) Dividends on FHLB and FRB stocks 127 243 444 432 346 814 1,073 Other operating income 2,212 2,787 557 2,134 2,255 5,556 8,154 Total noninterest income 21,099 20,566 18,300 23,255 19,455 59,965 58,929 Noninterest expense: Salaries and wages 17,201 16,926 16,989 18,667 17,765 51,116 55,704 Employee benefits 3,026 3,221 3,500 2,685 3,288 9,747 10,771 Occupancy and bank premises 3,055 3,033 3,015 3,206 3,008 9,103 9,385 Furniture, fixtures and equipment 2,481 2,120 2,431 2,401 2,335 7,032 7,292 Advertising 458 196 401 599 587 1,055 1,506 Amortization of intangible assets 870 910 918 953 954 2,698 2,848 Professional fees 1,718 1,575 1,368 1,754 1,044 4,661 3,680 Pennsylvania bank shares tax 115 116 116 42 514 347 1,436 Data processing 1,403 1,479 1,394 1,517 1,377 4,276 4,000 Other operating expenses 5,330 5,060 6,286 4,606 4,301 16,676 13,463 Total noninterest expense 35,657 34,636 36,418 36,430 35,173 106,711 110,085 Income (loss) before income taxes 16,833 19,013 (14,120 ) 20,585 20,761 21,726 54,218 Income tax expense (benefit) 3,709 4,010 (2,957 ) 4,202 4,402 4,762 11,405 Net income (loss) $ 13,124 $ 15,003 $ (11,163 ) $ 16,383 $ 16,359 $ 16,964 $ 42,813 Net (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest (40 ) (32 ) - (1 ) (1 ) (72 ) (9 ) Net income (loss) attributable to Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation $ 13,164 $ 15,035 $ (11,163 ) $ 16,384 $ 16,360 $ 17,036 $ 42,822 Per share data: Weighted average shares outstanding 19,945,634 19,926,737 20,053,159 20,124,553 20,132,117 19,975,069 20,148,289 Dilutive common shares 75,983 81,482 - 88,455 76,513 87,039 88,042 Weighted average diluted shares 20,021,617 20,008,219 20,053,159 20,213,008 20,208,630 20,062,108 20,236,331 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.66 $ 0.75 $ (0.56 ) $ 0.81 $ 0.81 $ 0.85 $ 2.13 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.66 $ 0.75 $ (0.56 ) $ 0.81 $ 0.81 $ 0.85 $ 2.12 Dividends paid or accrued per common share $ 0.27 $ 0.26 $ 0.26 $ 0.26 $ 0.26 $ 0.79 $ 0.76 Effective tax rate 22.03 % 21.09 % 20.94 % 20.41 % 21.20 % 21.92 % 21.04 %







Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation Tax-Equivalent Net Interest Margin (unaudited) (dollars in thousands) For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 September 30,

2020 September 30,

2019 Average Balance Interest Income/ Expense Average Rates Earned/ Paid Average Balance Interest Income/ Expense Average Rates Earned/ Paid Average Balance Interest Income/ Expense Average Rates Earned/ Paid Average Balance Interest Income/ Expense Average Rates Earned/ Paid Average Balance Interest Income/ Expense Average Rates Earned/ Paid Average Balance Interest Income/ Expense Average Rates Earned/ Paid Average Balance Interest Income/ Expense Average Rates Earned/ Paid Assets: Interest-bearing deposits with other banks $ 336,225 $ 85 0.10 % $ 195,966 $ 37 0.08 % $ 50,330 $ 111 0.89 % $ 66,060 $ 195 1.17 % $ 48,597 $ 143 1.17 % $ 194,652 $ 233 0.16 % $ 39,785 $ 348 1.17 % Investment securities - available for sale: Taxable 550,199 2,562 1.85 % 516,823 2,775 2.16 % 516,244 3,065 2.39 % 566,359 3,334 2.34 % 594,975 3,765 2.51 % 527,837 8,402 2.13 % 566,742 10,528 2.48 % Tax-exempt 3,690 23 2.48 % 4,572 26 2.29 % 4,909 28 2.29 % 5,844 33 2.24 % 6,594 36 2.17 % 4,388 77 2.34 % 7,961 134 2.25 % Total investment securities - available for sale 553,889 2,585 1.86 % 521,395 2,801 2.16 % 521,153 3,093 2.39 % 572,203 3,367 2.33 % 601,569 3,801 2.51 % 532,225 8,479 2.13 % 574,703 10,662 2.48 % Investment securities - held to maturity 12,248 57 1.85 % 13,126 73 2.24 % 13,195 87 2.65 % 12,756 84 2.61 % 12,360 80 2.57 % 12,854 217 2.26 % 10,540 218 2.77 % Investment securities - trading 7,957 21 1.05 % 7,800 24 1.24 % 8,528 25 1.18 % 8,330 99 4.72 % 8,407 27 1.27 % 8,095 70 1.16 % 8,206 73 1.19 % Loans and leases * 3,701,495 36,901 3.97 % 3,940,032 40,779 4.16 % 3,738,386 42,898 4.62 % 3,598,609 43,326 4.78 % 3,532,923 45,642 5.13 % 3,792,969 120,578 4.25 % 3,511,829 135,503 5.16 % Total interest-earning assets 4,611,814 39,649 3.42 % 4,678,319 43,714 3.76 % 4,331,592 46,214 4.29 % 4,257,958 47,071 4.39 % 4,203,856 49,693 4.69 % 4,540,795 129,577 3.81 % 4,145,063 146,804 4.74 % Cash and due from banks 16,557 16,263 12,479 9,829 12,890 15,145 13,671 Less: allowance for loan and lease losses (55,285 ) (54,113 ) (25,786 ) (21,124 ) (21,438 ) (45,099 ) (20,729 ) Other assets 584,502 585,605 526,633 528,744 564,766 565,649 515,059 Total assets $ 5,157,588 $ 5,226,074 $ 4,844,918 $ 4,775,407 $ 4,760,074 $ 5,076,490 $ 4,653,064 Liabilities: Interest-bearing deposits: Savings, NOW and market rate deposits $ 2,282,591 $ 1,042 0.18 % $ 2,313,150 $ 2,341 0.41 % $ 2,197,279 $ 4,981 0.91 % $ 2,149,623 $ 5,659 1.04 % $ 1,996,181 $ 5,445 1.08 % $ 2,264,407 $ 8,364 0.49 % $ 1,908,405 $ 14,249 1.00 % Wholesale deposits 223,527 465 0.83 % 245,052 486 0.80 % 253,322 977 1.55 % 214,229 1,024 1.90 % 299,309 1,729 2.29 % 240,571 1,928 1.07 % 329,103 5,884 2.39 % Retail time deposits 385,534 1,460 1.51 % 410,911 1,649 1.61 % 403,111 1,679 1.68 % 435,198 1,991 1.82 % 480,736 2,336 1.93 % 399,799 4,788 1.60 % 511,290 7,129 1.86 % Total interest-bearing deposits 2,891,652 2,967 0.41 % 2,969,113 4,476 0.61 % 2,853,712 7,637 1.08 % 2,799,050 8,674 1.23 % 2,776,226 9,510 1.36 % 2,904,777 15,080 0.69 % 2,748,798 27,262 1.33 % Borrowings: Short-term borrowings 29,913 8 0.11 % 136,816 232 0.68 % 140,585 453 1.30 % 121,612 555 1.81 % 169,985 937 2.19 % 102,173 693 0.91 % 132,100 2,237 2.26 % Long-term FHLB advances 44,849 234 2.08 % 46,161 155 1.35 % 47,335 244 2.07 % 53,443 279 2.07 % 45,698 243 2.11 % 46,110 633 1.83 % 51,125 790 2.07 % Subordinated notes 98,815 1,094 4.40 % 98,770 1,144 4.66 % 98,725 1,145 4.66 % 98,681 1,144 4.60 % 98,634 1,145 4.61 % 98,770 3,383 4.58 % 98,588 3,434 4.66 % Jr. subordinated debt 21,859 207 3.77 % 21,814 229 4.22 % 21,768 295 5.45 % 21,726 323 5.90 % 21,680 340 6.22 % 21,814 731 4.48 % 21,638 1,050 6.49 % Total borrowings 195,436 1,543 3.14 % 303,561 1,760 2.33 % 308,413 2,137 2.79 % 295,462 2,301 3.09 % 335,997 2,665 3.15 % 268,867 5,440 2.70 % 303,451 7,511 3.31 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,087,088 4,510 0.58 % 3,272,674 6,236 0.77 % 3,162,125 9,774 1.24 % 3,094,512 10,975 1.41 % 3,112,223 12,175 1.55 % 3,173,644 20,520 0.86 % 3,052,249 34,773 1.52 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 1,220,570 1,126,139 894,264 915,128 903,314 1,080,837 895,111 Other liabilities 240,737 226,698 173,519 159,259 149,226 213,750 122,665 Total noninterest-bearing liabilities 1,461,307 1,352,837 1,067,783 1,074,387 1,052,540 1,294,587 1,017,776 Total liabilities 4,548,395 4,625,511 4,229,908 4,168,899 4,164,763 4,468,231 4,070,025 Shareholders' equity 609,193 600,563 615,010 606,508 595,311 608,259 583,039 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 5,157,588 $ 5,226,074 $ 4,844,918 $ 4,775,407 $ 4,760,074 $ 5,076,490 $ 4,653,064 Net interest spread 2.84 % 2.99 % 3.05 % 2.98 % 3.14 % 2.95 % 3.22 % Effect of noninterest-bearing sources 0.19 % 0.23 % 0.33 % 0.38 % 0.40 % 0.26 % 0.39 % Tax-equivalent net interest margin $ 35,139 3.03 % $ 37,478 3.22 % $ 36,440 3.38 % $ 36,096 3.36 % $ 37,518 3.54 % $ 109,057 3.21 % $ 112,031 3.61 % Tax-equivalent adjustment $ 107 0.01 % $ 93 0.01 % $ 107 0.01 % $ 111 0.01 % $ 120 0.01 % $ 307 0.01 % $ 375 0.01 % Supplemental Information Regarding Accretion of Fair Value Marks Interest Increase (Decrease) Effect on Yield or Rate Increase (Decrease) Effect on Yield or Rate Increase (Decrease) Effect on Yield or Rate Increase (Decrease) Effect on Yield or Rate Increase (Decrease) Effect on Yield or Rate Increase (Decrease) Effect on Yield or Rate Increase (Decrease) Effect on Yield or Rate Loans and leases Income $ 784 0.08 % $ 1,017 0.10 % $ 910 0.10 % $ 1,027 0.11 % $ 1,501 0.17 % $ 2,711 0.10 % $ 4,691 0.18 % Retail time deposits Expense $ (96 ) -0.10 % $ (103 ) -0.10 % $ (118 ) -0.12 % $ (134 ) -0.12 % $ (151 ) -0.12 % (317 ) -0.11 % (544 ) -0.14 % Long-term FHLB advances Expense $ 34 0.30 % $ 35 0.30 % $ 34 0.29 % $ 34 0.25 % $ 34 0.30 % 103 0.30 % 101 0.26 % Jr. subordinated debt Expense $ 46 0.84 % $ 45 0.83 % $ 45 0.83 % $ 44 0.80 % $ 44 0.81 % 136 0.83 % 129 0.80 % Net interest income from fair value marks $ 800 $ 1,040 $ 949 $ 1,083 $ 1,574 $ 2,789 $ 5,005 Purchase accounting effect on tax-equivalent margin 0.07 % 0.09 % 0.09 % 0.10 % 0.15 % 0.08 % 0.16 % * Average loans and leases include portfolio loans and leases, and loans held for sale. Non-accrual loans are also included in the average loan and leases balances.







