iTradeNetwork Introduces the Fall 2020 iTracefresh Solution Release

/EIN News/ -- DUBLIN, Calif., Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iTradeNetwork, the leading global provider of on-demand supply chain management and intelligence solutions for the food and beverage industry, is proud to improve communications and increase transparency on its iTracefresh solution suite with the Fall 2020 Release.



As the perishables industry continues to grow, technology continues to adapt to optimize procedures and grow margins. Often, farmers, field crews, and operations managers face the brunt of this rapid, ever-changing technological landscape: rudimentary user interfaces, a lack of transparency, and confusing workflows. Since the inception of iTracefresh, iTradeNetwork has prioritized ease-of-use and understandability, both in-app and during the onboarding process.

With the Fall 2020 Release, iTradeNetwork continues to promote that belief. We’re excited to announce an in-application Notification Center, where iTracefresh users can learn about important updates, future product releases, and tips to optimize their own workflows. By opening up this communication channel between all traceability users and the iTracefresh team, users will be able to easily access any urgent messages, in addition to gaining foresight into upcoming feature updates so that they can better plan their business decisions. For more information about the iTrade traceability suite, please visit itradenetwork.com/itracefresh/label .

In addition to protecting a supplier’s brands during recalls and enabling critical downstream supply chain visibility, iTrade traceability solutions help grow its customers’ businesses. Data from a yearlong pilot between iTradeNetwork and a major industry buyer showed that suppliers adopting iTrade traceability increased their trading volumes by an average of 55 percent in just 12 months. Additionally, a sample of just 4 new growers added a combined $10 million in revenue over the same period.

About iTradeNetwork, Inc.

iTradeNetwork, Inc. (ITN) is the leading global provider of on-demand supply chain management and intelligence solutions to the retail, hospitality and foodservice industries. Built upon deep industry expertise, a rich data foundation and our industries’ most extensive trading partner network, ITN’s collaborative solutions allow distributors, manufacturers, operators, retailers, suppliers and wholesalers of all sizes to reduce cost, grow revenue and strengthen trading partner relationships. Today, iTradeNetwork’s growing customer list includes over 8,000 global companies. For more information, visit itradenetwork.com .