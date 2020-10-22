Unitil Releases Corporate Sustainability and Responsibility Report

/EIN News/ -- HAMPTON, N.H., Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unitil Corporation (NYSE:UTL) ( unitil.com ) today released its 2020 Corporate Sustainability and Responsibility Report (the “CSR”) highlighting the Company’s efforts and commitment to environmental sustainability, human capital management and corporate governance for calendar year 2019, and its continuing initiatives during 2020. This report expands on the inaugural Corporate Sustainability and Responsibility Report released in March 2019 and provides insight into the projects, programs and strategies that support the expanding sustainability program and Company-wide commitment to ESG initiatives.



“As we transform our business to meet the needs of future generations, we are committed to the environmental, social and governance priorities that matter most to our investors and other stakeholders,” said Thomas P. Meissner, Jr., Unitil’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “In this, our second sustainability report, we are pleased to highlight key initiatives that we believe will enhance the sustainability of our Company, our communities, and our planet.”

The fully web-based, interactive, and mobile-responsive report offers increased transparency and enhanced data disclosures, while also addressing timely sustainability-focused topics. The CSR aligns with the reporting standards of the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board, and includes industry-specific metrics in accordance with the American Gas Association and Edison Electric Institute’s reporting template for regulated gas and electric utility companies.

To view Unitil’s CSR and learn more about Unitil’s sustainability initiatives, please visit: unitil.com/2020-Sustainability-Report.

