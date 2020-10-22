Nashville Man Arrested for Scaling Fence at TBI Headquarters

NASHVILLE – Uniformed Officers from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation have arrested and charged a Nashville man accused of trespassing at TBI Headquarters on Wednesday night.

The incident occurred at approximately 9:00 PM at TBI’s facility on R.S. Gass Boulevard when a man, identified as Klane Maples (DOB 12-16-70), approached the TBI’s lowered gate and contacted a TBI Uniformed Officer through the posted telephone number to inquire about an abuse allegation. When the officer informed Maples he would need to return during normal business hours, Maples exited his vehicle and scaled the facility’s perimeter fence. Officers witnessed Maples’s actions, intercepted him in the parking lot, informed him he was trespassing, and asked him to leave, but Maples ignored their commands and became physically combative. An officer subdued and handcuffed Maples, who bit the officer twice during the exchange. Both men received medical treatment for minor injuries sustained during the arrest. Authorities later searched Maples’s vehicle after his arrest and found drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Following his release from the hospital early Thursday morning, authorities arrested Maples and charged him with one count of Trespassing and one count of Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance. At the time of this release, Maples remained in the custody of the Davidson County Jail, with additional charges pending.