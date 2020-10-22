Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 969 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 190,225 in the last 365 days.

Vicor Corporation Reports Results for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2020

/EIN News/ -- ANDOVER, Mass., Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ: VICR) today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020. These results will be discussed later today at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time, during management’s quarterly investor conference call. The details for the call are presented below.

Revenues for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 totaled $78.1 million, a 10.4% increase from $70.8 million for the corresponding period a year ago, and also a 10.4% sequential increase from $70.8 million for the second quarter of 2020.

Gross margin increased to $33.3 million for the third quarter of 2020, compared to $33.0 million for the corresponding period a year ago, and increased sequentially from $30.3 million for the second quarter of 2020. Gross margin, as a percentage of revenue, decreased to 42.7% for the third quarter of 2020, compared to 46.6% for the corresponding period a year ago, and decreased from 42.8% for the second quarter of 2020.

Net income for the third quarter was $5.8 million, or $0.13 per diluted share, compared to net income of $5.9 million or $0.14 per diluted share, for the corresponding period a year ago and net income of $2.7 million, or $0.06 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2020.

Cash and cash equivalents sequentially increased by $6.9 million to approximately $203.6 million at the end of the third quarter of 2020, from $196.7 million at the end of the second quarter of 2020.  Incremental capital expenditures for the third quarter of 2020 totaled $8.1 million, as compared with $3.3 million for the corresponding period a year ago and $5.7 million for the second quarter of 2020.

Third quarter bookings increased 49.5% to $90.5 million, from $60.5 million for the corresponding period a year ago, and increased sequentially from $87.5 million for the second quarter of 2020. Total backlog at the end of the third quarter of 2020 was $140.0 million, representing an increase of 9.8% from $127.5 million at the end of the second quarter of 2020 and 34.4 % from $104.2 million at the end of 2019.

Commenting on the third quarter, Dr. Patrizio Vinciarelli, Chief Executive Officer, stated, “Despite supply-chain and product mix challenges, higher shipments of Advanced Products led to an increase in third quarter revenue.  Bookings for Advanced Products grew across a multiplicity of applications and end markets. Our outlook for the fourth quarter is for a sequential increase in revenue and earnings per share. Capacity expansion is on schedule and vertical integration in our new manufacturing facility of all of the process steps required by Advanced Products should soon lead to shorter cycle times, greater efficiencies, and improved gross and net margins.”

For more information on Vicor and its products, please visit the Company’s website at www.vicorpower.com.

Earnings Conference Call

Vicor will be holding its investor conference call today, Thursday, October 22, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Shareholders interested in participating in the call who have not pre-registered should call 877-299-4502 at approximately 4:30 p.m. and use the Passcode 12469708. Internet users may listen to a real-time audio broadcast of the conference call on the Investor Relations section of Vicor’s website at www.vicorpower.com. Please go to the website at least 15 minutes prior to the call to register, download and install any necessary software. For those who cannot participate in the conference call, a replay will be available, shortly after the conclusion of the call, through November 6, 2020. The replay dial-in number is 888-286-8010 and the Passcode is 78499292. In addition, a webcast replay of the conference call will also be available on the Investor Relations section of Vicor’s website at www.vicorpower.com beginning shortly after the conclusion of the call.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Any statement in this press release that is not a statement of historical fact is a forward-looking statement, and, the words “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “estimates,” “plans,” “assumes,” “may,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “continue,” “prospective,” “project,” and other similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements also include statements regarding bookings, shipments, revenue, profitability, targeted markets, increase in manufacturing capacity and utilization thereof, future products and capital resources. These statements are based upon management’s current expectations and estimates as to the prospective events and circumstances that may or may not be within the company’s control and as to which there can be no assurance. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including those economic, business, operational and financial considerations set forth in Vicor’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, under Part I, Item I — “Business,” under Part I, Item 1A — “Risk Factors,” under Part I, Item 3 — “Legal Proceedings,” and under Part II, Item 7 — “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations.” The risk factors set forth in the Annual Report on Form 10-K may not be exhaustive. Therefore, the information contained in the Annual Report on Form 10-K should be read together with other reports and documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including Forms 10-Q, 8-K and 10-K, which may supplement, modify, supersede or update those risk factors. Vicor does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of future events or developments.

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures and markets modular power components and complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, Vicor sells its products primarily to customers in the higher-performance, higher-power segments of the power systems market, including aerospace and defense electronics, enterprise and high performance computing, industrial equipment and automation, telecommunications and network infrastructure, and vehicles and transportation markets.
  
For further information contact:

James A. Simms, Chief Financial Officer
Voice: 978-470-2900
Facsimile: 978-749-3439
invrel@vicorpower.com

               
VICOR CORPORATION              
               
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS      
(Thousands except for per share amounts)            
               
  QUARTER ENDED   NINE MONTHS ENDED
  (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)
               
  SEPT 30,   SEPT 30,   SEPT 30,   SEPT 30,
    2020       2019       2020       2019  
               
               
Net revenues   $ 78,112     $ 70,772     $ 212,274       $ 199,852  
Cost of revenues   44,765       37,770       121,278       106,647  
         Gross margin   33,347       33,002       90,996       93,205  
               
Operating expenses:              
          Selling, general and administrative   15,212       15,443       47,036       45,846  
          Research and development   12,032       11,507       38,197       34,433  
             Total operating expenses   27,244       26,950       85,233       80,279  
               
Income from operations   6,103       6,052       5,763       12,926  
               
Other income (expense), net   334       146       715       673  
               
Income before income taxes   6,437       6,198       6,478       13,599  
               
 Less: Provision (benefit) for income taxes   651       266       (249 )     805  
               
Consolidated net income   5,786       5,932       6,727       12,794  
               
Less: Net income (loss) attributable to              
  noncontrolling interest   1       (5 )     10       8  
               
Net income attributable to              
  Vicor Corporation   $5,785     $5,937     $6,717       $12,786  
               
               
Net income per share attributable              
  to Vicor Corporation:              
           Basic   $0.13     $0.15     $0.16       $0.32  
           Diluted   $0.13     $0.14     $0.15       $0.31  
               
Shares outstanding:              
           Basic   43,164       40,332       41,814       40,279  
           Diluted   44,743       42,194       43,567       41,435  
               



       
       
VICOR CORPORATION      
       
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET    
(Thousands)      
       
       
  SEPT 30,   DEC 31,
    2020       2019  
  (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)
Assets      
       
Current assets:      
        Cash and cash equivalents $ 203,605     $ 84,668  
        Accounts receivable, net   41,136       38,115  
        Inventories, net   58,169       49,187  
        Other current assets   6,872       7,096  
                  Total current assets   309,782       179,066  
       
Long-term deferred tax assets   189       205  
Long-term investment, net   2,591       2,510  
Property, plant and equipment, net   65,780       56,952  
Other assets   1,777       1,994  
       
                  Total assets $ 380,119     $ 240,727  
       
Liabilities and Equity      
       
Current liabilities:      
        Accounts payable $ 11,911     $ 9,005  
        Accrued compensation and benefits   13,248       10,410  
        Accrued expenses   2,417       2,690  
        Sales allowances   736       741  
        Short-term lease liabilities   1,563       1,520  
        Income taxes payable   62       57  
        Short-term deferred revenue and customer prepayments   8,061       5,507  
       
                 Total current liabilities   37,998       29,930  
       
Long-term deferred revenue   813       1,054  
Contingent consideration obligations   265       451  
Long-term income taxes payable   575       567  
Long-term lease liabilities   2,880       2,855  
                 Total liabilities   42,531       34,857  
       
Equity:      
  Vicor Corporation stockholders' equity:      
        Capital stock   326,577       201,774  
        Retained earnings   149,815       143,098  
        Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (203 )     (383 )
        Treasury stock   (138,927 )     (138,927 )
             Total Vicor Corporation stockholders' equity   337,262       205,562  
  Noncontrolling interest   326       308  
        Total equity   337,588       205,870  
       
                  Total liabilities and equity $ 380,119     $ 240,727  
       

Primary Logo

You just read:

Vicor Corporation Reports Results for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2020

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Energy Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.