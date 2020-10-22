Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 969 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 190,225 in the last 365 days.

County Bancorp, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Recovery momentum building as positive credit trends continue to support sequential growth across key performance indicators

/EIN News/ -- Highlights

  • Net income of $3.4 million, or $0.52 per diluted share, for the third quarter 2020
  • Loan servicing fees and right origination increased 26.1% to $2.8 million in the third quarter of 2020 due to a $35.8 million increase in loans sold and serviced
  • Provision for loan losses decreased $1.0 million to $0.1 million in the third quarter of 2020
  • Client deposits (demand deposits, NOW, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit) increased by $4.1 million and wholesale deposits decreased $26.9 million during the third quarter of 2020
  • Cost of funds decreased by 15 basis points in the sequential quarter to 1.52%, a decrease of 71 basis points since September 30, 2019
  • Provision for loan losses decreased $1.0 million to $0.1 million in the third quarter of 2020
  • Loans in payment deferral associated with COVID-19 customer support programs declined $100.1 million to $100.5 million or 9.3% of loans since June 30, 2020
  • Capital ratios remain strong with a Total Risk-Based Capital ratio of 20.4% and Tier 1 Leverage of 12.9%

MANITOWOC, Wis., Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- County Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”; Nasdaq: ICBK), the holding company of Investors Community Bank (the “Bank”), a community bank headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020. Net income was $3.4 million, or $0.52 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2020, compared to net income of $5.7 million, or $0.82 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2019. For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, net income was $1.0 million, or $0.10 per diluted share, compared to net income of $13.1 million, or $1.89 per share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2019. The net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 included a $5.0 million goodwill impairment charge, or $0.76 loss per diluted share in the first quarter of 2020. Excluding that charge, net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 would have been $6.0 million, or $0.87 per diluted share.

Tim Schneider, President of County Bancorp, Inc., noted, “We continue to see generally positive credit trends across our loan portfolio and we’re highly encouraged by the momentum of the recovery across our business, as well as across the businesses and communities that we live in and support. Class III milk prices (cwt) continued to improve, ranging from $16.43 to $24.54 during the third quarter of 2020, with fourth quarter futures contracts trading from $17.53 to $19.53, which we believe will improve the credit outlook for many of our dairy borrowers.   Loans in payment deferral associated with our customer pandemic support program declined $100.1 million during the third quarter. Loans rated watch or worse decreased by $13.1 million, which resulted in lower loan loss provision this quarter.”  

Schneider continued, “The investments we’ve made in our agricultural loan offerings are starting to bear fruit, resulting in an increase in overall loan production activity over the last few months. We saw stronger activity in loan sales resulting in increased loan servicing fees and rights during the third quarter 2020, which contributed to improved noninterest income this quarter. Lastly, we continue to be highly encouraged by a strong loan pipeline moving into the fourth quarter 2020, which should continue to support our momentum.”

Loans and Securities

  • Total loans decreased $11.6 million, or 1.1%, during the third quarter of 2020, to $1.1 billion, and decreased $4.8 million, or 0.4%, since September 30, 2019.
  • The decrease was primarily due to the continued focus on long-term liquidity. Loan participations the Company continued to service were $797.8 million at September 30, 2020, an increase of $35.8 million, or 4.7%, compared to the second quarter of 2020, and an increase of $61.0 million, or 8.3%, compared to September 30, 2019.
  • Loans in payment deferral associated with COVID-19 customer support programs are $100.3 million, or 9.3% of total loans, at September 30, 2020, which is a decrease of 100.1, or 50.0%, million since June 30, 2020.
  • $4.9 million, or 5.3%, of Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans provided to our customers were forgiven by the Small Business Administration (“SBA”) during the third quarter of 2020 resulting in the Company having $98.4 million of PPP loans at September 30, 2020. As of September 30, 2020, $3.3 million of SBA origination fees were deferred until the associated loan is forgiven.
  • During the third quarter of 2020, investments increased by $71.5 million, or 31.5%. Purchases totaling $85.3 million were offset in part by $7.7 million in security sales and $5.8 million in maturities. Gain on the sale of securities was $0.1 million during the third quarter of 2020.

Deposits

  • Total deposits at September 30, 2020 were $1.1 billion, a decrease of $22.9 million, or 2.1%, from June 30, 2020, and a decrease $92.6 million, or 8.1%, year-over-year.
  • Client deposits (demand deposits, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit) increased $4.1 million, or 0.5%, from June 30, 2020, to $897.6 million, and increased $79.4 million, or 9.7%, year-over-year.
  • The Company decreased its reliance on brokered deposits and national certificate of deposits by $26.9 million, or 15.0%, to $152.6 million during the third quarter of 2020, and decreased by $172.0 million, or 53.0% since September 30, 2019.

Net Interest Income and Margin

  • Net interest margin for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 was 2.40%. Net interest margin decreased 14 basis points quarter-to-quarter, and decreased 45 basis points year-over-year due primarily to the SBA PPP loans that were funded during the second quarter of 2020 at annual yield of 1.0%, as well as the repricing of loans in the declining rate environment. The issuance of subordinated debt during 2020 also adversely affected net interest margin by three basis points year-to-date.
  • Interest income on investment securities increased both quarter-to-quarter and year-over-year due to shifting balances from interest-bearing deposits with banks to investment securities with higher yields.
  • Loan interest income decreased compared to the sequential quarter and year-over-year periods primarily as a result of the lower yields on the previously mentioned PPP loans. The year-over-year decrease was also affected by the shift from loans held on balance sheet to loans sold and serviced.
  • Interest expense on savings, NOW, money market, and interest checking accounts decreased, despite the increase in average balance, by nine basis points in the linked quarter and by 110 basis points year-over year due to the market-driven drop in the federal funds rate.
  • Interest expense on time deposits decreased quarter-over-quarter due in part to the Company’s continued focus on shifting away from brokered time deposit balances for funding. Time deposits decreased year-over-year, primarily due to the Company’s shift away from wholesale funding. Rates paid on time deposits decreased by 36 basis points in both the linked quarter and year-over-year, which also contributed to the overall decrease in cost of funds.
  • Interest expense on subordinated debt increased quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year due to the $5.1 million of subordinated debt that was issued during the third quarter of 2020 and the $17.4 million of subordinated debt issued on June 30, 2020. Such subordinated debt was issued by the Company to take advantage of attractive market pricing and strengthen the Company's capital structure.

The table below presents the effects of changing rates and volumes on net interest income for the periods indicated.

    Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 v.
Three Months Ended June 30, 2020		     Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 v.
Three Months Ended September 30, 2019		  
    Increase (Decrease)
Due to Change in Average		     Increase (Decrease)
Due to Change in Average		  
    Volume     Rate     Net     Volume     Rate     Net  
       
    (dollars in thousands)  
Interest Income:                                                
Investment securities   $ 122     $ (72 )   $ 50     $ 527     $ (150 )   $ 377  
Loans     (146 )     (391 )     (537 )     (544 )     (2,892 )     (3,436 )
Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits with banks     93       (186 )     (93 )     (61 )     (533 )     (594 )
Total interest income     69       (649 )     (580 )     (78 )     (3,575 )     (3,653 )
Interest Expense:                                                
Savings, NOW, money market and interest checking   $ 40     $ (96 )   $ (56 )   $ 431     $ (1,238 )   $ (807 )
Time deposits     (288 )     (464 )     (752 )     (1,256 )     (598 )     (1,854 )
Other borrowings     12       131       143       150       (1 )     149  
FHLB advances     (46 )     16       (30 )     80       (19 )     61  
Junior subordinated debentures     346             346       347       48       395  
Total interest expense   $ 64     $ (413 )   $ (349 )   $ (248 )   $ (1,808 )   $ (2,056 )
Net interest income   $ 5     $ (236 )   $ (231 )   $ 170     $ (1,767 )   $ (1,597 )
 

The following table sets forth average balances, average yields and rates, and income and expenses for the period indicated.

    For the Three Months Ended  
    September 30, 2020     June 30, 2020     September 30, 2019  
    Average
Balance (1) 		    Income/
Expense		     Yields/
Rates		     Average
Balance (1) 		    Income/
Expense		     Yields/
Rates		     Average
Balance (1) 		    Income/
Expense		     Yields/
Rates		  
    (dollars in thousands)  
Assets                                                                        
Investment securities   $ 256,059     $ 1,494       2.32 %   $ 237,082     $ 1,444       2.44 %   $ 159,091     $ 1,117       2.81 %
Loans (2)     1,083,383       11,594       4.26 %     1,098,327       12,131       4.42 %     1,126,243       15,030       5.34 %
Interest bearing deposits due from other banks     92,701       18       0.08 %     64,142       111       0.69 %     104,253       612       2.35 %
Total interest-earning assets   $ 1,432,143     $ 13,106       3.64 %   $ 1,399,551     $ 13,686       3.91 %   $ 1,389,587     $ 16,759       4.82 %
Allowance for loan losses     (18,641 )                     (17,844 )                     (16,209 )                
Other assets     86,109                       85,716                       78,664                  
 Total assets   $ 1,499,611                     $ 1,467,423                     $ 1,452,042                  
                                                                         
Liabilities                                                                        
Savings, NOW, money market, interest checking   $ 406,888     $ 469       0.46 %   $ 379,991     $ 525       0.55 %   $ 326,592     $ 1,276       1.56 %
Time deposits     499,665       2,444       1.95 %     553,616       3,196       2.31 %     745,032       4,298       2.31 %
Total interest-bearing deposits   $ 906,553     $ 2,913       1.28 %   $ 933,607     $ 3,721       1.59 %   $ 1,071,624     $ 5,574       2.08 %
Other borrowings     101,829       158       0.62 %     66,910       15       0.09 %     804       9       4.60 %
FHLB advances     89,622       298       1.32 %     103,916       328       1.26 %     48,857       237       1.94 %
Junior subordinated debentures     65,903       1,082       6.53 %     45,090       736       6.52 %     44,800       687       6.14 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities   $ 1,163,907     $ 4,451       1.52 %   $ 1,149,523     $ 4,800       1.67 %   $ 1,166,085     $ 6,507       2.23 %
Non-interest bearing deposits     147,595                       134,271                       105,578                  
Other liabilities     18,314                       16,749                       14,801                  
 Total liabilities   $ 1,329,816                     $ 1,300,543                     $ 1,286,464                  
                                                                         
Shareholders' equity     169,795                       166,880                       165,578                  
Total liabilities and equity   $ 1,499,611                     $ 1,467,423                     $ 1,452,042                  
                                                                         
Net interest income           $ 8,655                     $ 8,886                     $ 10,252          
Interest rate spread (3)                     2.12 %                     2.24 %                     2.59 %
Net interest margin (4)                     2.40 %                     2.54 %                     2.95 %
Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities     1.23                       1.22                       1.19                  

(1) Average balances are calculated on amortized cost.
(2) Includes loan fee income, nonaccruing loan balances, and interest received on such loans.
(3) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.
(4) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.


Non-Interest Income

  • Loan servicing income increased quarter-over-quarter primarily due to a three basis points increase in loan servicing fees as a percent of average loans serviced for the third quarter and a $35.8 million increase total loans serviced. Year-over-year, loan servicing fees increased due primarily to an 11 basis point increase in loan servicing fees as a percent of average loans serviced and an increase in loans serviced.
  • Loan servicing right origination increased both quarter-over-quarter and decreased year-over-year. The increase in the quarter was primarily due to an increase in loans sold and serviced. The loan servicing rights as a percent of loans serviced remained at 2.16% since June 30, 2020. The year-over-year increase from 1.54% at September 30, 2019 is due to loans being recorded at fair value in 2020 versus amortized cost in 2019.
  • $7.7 million of securities were sold during the third quarter of 2020, which resulted in a $0.1 million gain.
 
    For the Three Months Ended  
    September 30,
2020		     June 30,
2020		     March 31,
2020		     December 31,
2019		     September 30,
2019		  
       
    (dollars in thousands)  
       
Non-Interest Income                                        
Service charges   $ 379     $ 368     $ 342     $ 549     $ 348  
Gain on sale of loans, net     17       4       38       34       87  
Loan servicing fees     2,054       1,923       1,831       1,778       1,677  
Loan servicing right origination     717       275       289       1,146       1,741  
Income on OREO           3             54       10  
Gain on sale of securities     101       570                    
Referral fees     110       121       17       20       53  
Other     294       237       203       161       171  
Total non-interest income   $ 3,672     $ 3,501     $ 2,720     $ 3,742     $ 4,087  


 
    For the Three Months Ended  
    September 30,
2020		     June 30,
2020		     March 31,
2020		     December 31,
2019		     September 30,
2019		  
       
    (dollars in thousands)  
Loan servicing rights, end of period   $ 17,203     $ 16,486     $ 16,211     $ 12,509     $ 11,362  
Loans serviced, end of period     797,819       762,058       747,553       751,738       736,823  
Loan servicing rights as a % of loans serviced     2.16 %     2.16 %     2.17 %     1.66 %     1.54 %
                                         
Total loan servicing fees   $ 2,054     $ 1,923     $ 1,831     $ 1,778     $ 1,677  
Average loans serviced     779,939       754,806       749,646       744,281       716,226  
Annualized loan servicing fees as a % of average loans serviced     1.05 %     1.02 %     0.98 %     0.96 %     0.94 %
                                         

Non-Interest Expense

  • The increase in employee compensation and benefits expense in the quarter was primarily the result of a 4.2% increase in headcount.
  • During the third quarter of 2020, two properties in other real estate owned totaling $0.3 million were sold for a loss of $9 thousand.
 
    For the Three Months Ended  
    September 30,
2020		     June 30,
2020		     March 31,
2020		     December 31,
2019		     September 30,
2019		  
       
    (dollars in thousands, except per share data)  
Non-Interest Expense                                        
Employee compensation and benefits   $ 4,766     $ 4,594     $ 5,260     $ 5,696     $ 4,735  
Occupancy     321       305       354       417       313  
Information processing     641       663       670       645       683  
Professional fees     555       480       401       371       483  
Business development     305       333       366       335       351  
OREO expenses     47       44       116       59       57  
Writedown of OREO                 1,360       376        
Net loss (gain) on sale of OREO     9             4       (231 )     160  
Depreciation and amortization     295       303       301       319       319  
Goodwill impairment                 5,038              
Other     728       743       1,148       2,278       567  
Total non-interest expense   $ 7,667     $ 7,465     $ 15,018     $ 10,265     $ 7,668  
 

Asset Quality

  • Watch rated loans improved $12.8 million quarter-over-quarter and $17.4 million year-over-year.
  • The increase in substandard loans and the adverse classified asset ratio in the quarter were primarily due to the downgrade of one agricultural customer.
 
    September 30,
2020		     June 30,
2020		     March 31,
2020		     December 31,
2019		     September 30,
2019		  
       
    (dollars in thousands)  
Loans by risk category(1):                                        
Sound/Acceptable/Satisfactory/Low Satisfactory   $ 800,451     $ 798,945     $ 706,247     $ 724,444     $ 771,567  
Watch     185,254       198,044       219,459       216,098       202,615  
Special Mention     1,851       1,856       15,036       9,239       9,346  
Substandard Performing     41,577       47,741       34,179       49,774       71,133  
Substandard Impaired     46,793       40,938       37,515       36,218       26,106  
Total loans   $ 1,075,926     $ 1,087,524     $ 1,012,436     $ 1,035,773     $ 1,080,767  
Adverse classified asset ratio (2)     42.64 %     41.73 %     32.35 %     39.85 %     45.67 %
 

(1) Troubled debt restructurings are presented in their internal risk rating category rather than reclassified to substandard impaired. Prior quarters have been reclassified to reflect this change.

(2) This is a non-GAAP financial measure. A reconciliation to GAAP is included at the end of this earnings release.


Non-Performing Assets

  • Non-performing assets increased in the quarter by $6.3 million, or 16.6%, sequentially compared to the second quarter of 2020. Year-over-year, non-performing assets increased $16.4 million, or 58.5%, due to a $11.1 million increase in non-accrual agricultural loans and a $9.5 million increase in non-accrual commercial loans, which were partially offset by a $4.2 million decrease in OREO properties.
  • A provision for loan losses of $0.1 million was recorded for the three months ended September 30, 2020 compared to a provision of $ 1.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020. The decrease in provision in the linked quarter was primarily the result of the improvement of watch and substandard performing rated credits, which was only partially offset by the increase in specific impairments on impaired credits.
 
    September 30,
2020		     June 30,
2020		     March 31,
2020		     December 31,
2019		     September 30,
2019		  
       
    (dollars in thousands)  
Non-Performing Assets:                                        
Nonaccrual loans   $ 41,351     $ 35,456     $ 32,051     $ 30,968     $ 20,776  
Other real estate owned     3,064       2,629       3,247       5,521       7,252  
Total non-performing assets   $ 44,415     $ 38,085     $ 35,298     $ 36,489     $ 28,028  
                                         
Performing TDRs not on nonaccrual   $ 19,036     $ 21,986     $ 21,853     $ 21,784     $ 28,520  
                                         
Non-performing assets as a % of total loans     4.13 %     3.50 %     3.49 %     3.52 %     2.59 %
Non-performing assets as a % of total assets     2.98 %     2.52 %     2.61 %     2.65 %     1.98 %
Allowance for loan losses as a % of total loans     1.73 %     1.71 %     1.73 %     1.47 %     1.39 %
Net charge-offs (recoveries) quarter-to-date   $ (1 )   $ 120     $ (62 )   $ (253 )   $ 39  
                                         

Conference Call

The Company will host an earnings call tomorrow, October 23, 2020, at 8:30 a.m., CDT, conducted by Timothy J. Schneider, President, and Glen L. Stiteley, CFO. The earnings call will be broadcast over the Internet on the Company’s website at Investors.ICBK.com. In addition, you may listen to the Company’s earnings call via telephone by dialing (844) 835-9984. Investors should visit the Company’s website or call in to the dial-in number set forth above at least 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call.  

A replay of the earnings call will be available until October 23, 2021, by visiting the Company’s website at Investors.ICBK.com/QuarterlyResults.

About County Bancorp, Inc.

County Bancorp, Inc., a Wisconsin corporation and registered bank holding company founded in May 1996, and its wholly owned subsidiary Investors Community Bank, a Wisconsin-chartered bank, are headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin. The state of Wisconsin is often referred to as “America’s Dairyland,” and one of the niches it has developed is providing financial services to agricultural businesses statewide, with a primary focus on dairy-related lending. It also serves business and retail customers throughout Wisconsin, with a focus on northeastern and central Wisconsin. Its customers are served from its full-service locations in Manitowoc, Appleton, Green Bay, and Stevens Point and its loan production offices in Darlington, Eau Claire, Fond du Lac, and Sheboygan.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements” within the meaning of such term in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which may be beyond the Company’s control. The Company cautions you that the forward-looking statements presented in this press release are not a guarantee of future events, and that actual events may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking information contained in this press release. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "plan," "seek," "will," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe" or "continue" or the negative thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those made or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release include those identified in the Company’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and its potential effects on the economic environment, our customers and our operations, as well as, any changes to federal, state, or local government laws, regulations, or orders in connection with the pandemic. Any forward-looking statements presented herein are made only as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact
Glen L. Stiteley
EVP - CFO, Investors Community Bank
Phone: (920) 686-5658
Email: gstiteley@icbk.com        

 
 
County Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Summary
(Unaudited) 		  September 30,
2020		     June 30,
2020		     March 31,
2020		     December 31,
2019		     September 30,
2019		  
       
    (dollars in thousands, except per share data)  
Period-End Balance Sheet:                                        
Assets                                        
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 53,283     $ 127,432     $ 21,545     $ 129,011     $ 120,845  
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value     298,476       226,971       246,148       158,733       154,962  
Loans held for sale     2,593       11,847       14,388       2,151       4,192  
Agricultural loans     619,617       624,340       642,066       659,725       673,742  
Commercial loans     317,782       328,368       325,310       331,723       360,132  
Paycheck Protection Plan loans     98,421       103,317                    
Multi-family real estate loans     35,496       30,439       42,198       41,070       43,487  
Residential real estate loans     4,489       975       2,753       2,888       3,183  
Installment and consumer other     121       85       109       367       223  
Total loans     1,075,926       1,087,524       1,012,436       1,035,773       1,080,767  
Allowance for loan losses     (18,649 )     (18,569 )     (17,547 )     (15,267 )     (15,065 )
Net loans     1,057,277       1,068,955       994,889       1,020,506       1,065,702  
Other assets     80,426       78,712       78,004       68,378       69,263  
Total Assets   $ 1,492,055     $ 1,513,917     $ 1,354,974     $ 1,378,779     $ 1,414,964  
                                         
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity                                        
Demand deposits   $ 158,798     $ 149,963     $ 117,434     $ 138,489     $ 117,224  
NOW accounts and interest checking     78,026       81,656       64,873       63,781       56,637  
Savings     11,900       8,369       6,566       15,708       6,981  
Money market accounts     325,900       307,083       237,889       242,539       248,608  
Time deposits     322,992       346,482       364,930       375,100       388,759  
Brokered deposits     101,808       121,503       161,882       166,340       206,474  
National time deposits     50,747       57,997       66,386       99,485       118,070  
Total deposits     1,050,171       1,073,053       1,019,960       1,101,442       1,142,753  
Federal Reserve Discount Window advances     99,693       99,693                    
FHLB advances     84,600       93,400       109,400       44,400       44,400  
Subordinated debentures     67,025       61,910       44,896       44,858       44,820  
Other liabilities     20,656       17,336       15,672       16,050       14,239  
Total Liabilities     1,322,145       1,345,392       1,189,928       1,206,750       1,246,212  
                                         
Shareholders' equity     169,910       168,525       165,046       172,029       168,752  
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity   $ 1,492,055     $ 1,513,917     $ 1,354,974     $ 1,378,779     $ 1,414,964  
                                         
Stock Price Information:                                        
High - Quarter-to-date   $ 22.00     $ 24.67     $ 27.19     $ 27.98     $ 20.99  
Low - Quarter-to-date   $ 17.04     $ 17.13     $ 13.55     $ 18.76     $ 16.80  
Market price - Quarter-end   $ 18.80     $ 20.93     $ 18.50     $ 25.63     $ 19.62  
Book value per share   $ 25.72     $ 25.18     $ 24.17     $ 24.32     $ 23.89  
Tangible book value per share (1)   $ 25.71     $ 25.16     $ 24.15     $ 23.58     $ 23.10  
Common shares outstanding     6,294,675       6,375,150       6,496,790       6,734,132       6,727,908  

(1) This is a non-GAAP financial measure. A reconciliation to GAAP is included below.

 
    For the Three Months Ended  
    September 30,
2020		     June 30,
2020		     March 31,
2020		     December 31,
2019		     September 30,
2019		  
       
    (dollars in thousands, except per share data)  
Selected Income Statement Data:                                        
Interest and Dividend Income                                        
Loans, including fees(1)   $ 11,594     $ 12,009     $ 12,565     $ 13,671     $ 14,977  
Taxable securities     1,293       1,283       1,282       1,106       1,117  
Tax-exempt securities     167       162       6              
Federal funds sold and other     52       111       225       442       612  
Total interest and dividend income     13,106       13,565       14,078       15,219       16,706  
                                         
Interest Expense                                        
Deposits     2,914       3,721       4,347       4,781       5,574  
FHLB advances and other borrowed funds     456       343       244       225       246  
Subordinated debentures     1,082       736       706       695       687  
Total interest expense     4,452       4,800       5,297       5,701       6,507  
Net interest income     8,654       8,765       8,781       9,518       10,199  
Provision for loan losses     79       1,142       2,218       (51 )     (1,154 )
Net interest income after provision for loan losses     8,575       7,623       6,563       9,569       11,353  
                                         
Non-Interest Income                                        
Services charges     379       368       342       549       348  
Gain on sale of loans, net     17       4       38       34       87  
Loan servicing fees     2,054       1,923       1,831       1,778       1,677  
Loan servicing right origination     717       275       289       1,146       1,741  
Income on OREO           3             54       10  
Gain on sale of securities     101       570                    
Referral fees     110       121       17       20       53  
Other     294       237       203       161       171  
Total non-interest income     3,672       3,501       2,720       3,742       4,087  
                                         
Non-Interest Expense                                        
Employee compensation and benefits     4,766       4,594       5,260       5,696       4,735  
Occupancy     321       305       354       417       313  
Information processing     641       663       670       645       683  
Professional fees     555       480       401       371       483  
Business development     305       333       366       335       351  
OREO expenses     47       44       116       59       57  
Writedown of OREO                 1,360       376        
Net loss (gain) on sale of OREO     9             4       (231 )     160  
Depreciation and amortization     295       303       301       319       319  
Goodwill impairment                 5,038              
Other     728       743       1,148       2,278       567  
Total non-interest expense     7,667       7,465       15,018       10,265       7,668  
Income before income taxes     4,580       3,659       (5,735 )     3,046       7,772  
Income tax expense (benefit)     1,164       926       (547 )     (258 )     2,090  
NET INCOME (LOSS)   $ 3,416     $ 2,733     $ (5,188 )   $ 3,304     $ 5,682  
                                         
Basic earnings (loss) per share   $ 0.52     $ 0.40     $ (0.79 )   $ 0.47     $ 0.82  
Diluted earnings (loss) per share   $ 0.52     $ 0.40     $ (0.78 )   $ 0.47     $ 0.82  
Dividends declared per share   $ 0.07     $ 0.07     $ 0.07     $ 0.05     $ 0.05  

(1) Referral fees reclassed to non-interest income to match current classification

 
    For the Three Months Ended  
    September 30,
2020		     June 30,
2020		     March 31,
2020		     December 31,
2019		     September 30,
2019		  
       
    (dollars in thousands, except share data)  
Other Data:                                        
Return on average assets (1)     0.91 %     0.74 %     (1.53 )%     0.96 %     1.57 %
Return on average shareholders' equity (1)     8.05 %     6.55 %     (11.97 )%     7.74 %     13.73 %
Return on average common shareholders' equity (1)(2)     8.25 %     6.63 %     (12.81 )%     7.83 %     14.14 %
Efficiency ratio (1)(2)     62.64 %     63.83 %     74.92 %     67.65 %     52.55 %
Equity to assets ratio     11.39 %     11.13 %     12.18 %     12.48 %     11.93 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (2)     10.85 %     10.60 %     11.58 %     11.56 %     11.03 %
                                         
Common Share Data:                                        
Net income from continuing operations   $ 3,416     $ 2,733     $ (5,188 )   $ 3,304     $ 5,682  
Less: Preferred stock dividends     80       99       108       117       120  
Income available to common shareholders   $ 3,336     $ 2,634     $ (5,296 )   $ 3,187     $ 5,562  
                                         
Weighted average number of common shares issued     7,202,000       7,198,901       7,182,945       7,173,290       7,168,785  
Less: Weighted average treasury shares     882,153       759,294       518,740       443,920       443,920  
Plus: Weighted average non-vested restricted stock units     66,492       65,291       39,785       32,125       32,125  
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding     6,386,339       6,504,898       6,703,990       6,761,495       6,756,990  
Effect of dilutive options     20,915       28,511       49,072       44,630       19,160  
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding used to calculate diluted earnings per common share     6,407,254       6,533,409       6,753,062       6,806,125       6,776,150  

(1) Annualized
(2) This is a non-GAAP financial measure. A reconciliation to GAAP is included below.


Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

    For the Three Months Ended  
    September 30,
2020		     June 30,
2020		     March 31,
2020		     December 31,
2019		     September 30,
2019		  
       
    (dollars in thousands)  
Return on average common shareholders' equity reconciliation (1):                                        
Return on average shareholders' equity     8.05 %     6.55 %     (11.97 )%     7.74 %     13.73 %
Effect of excluding average preferred shareholders' equity     0.20 %     0.08 %     (0.84 )%     0.09 %     0.41 %
Return on average common shareholders' equity     8.25 %     6.63 %     (12.81 )%     7.83 %     14.14 %
                                         
Efficiency ratio (2):                                        
Non-interest expense   $ 7,667     $ 7,465     $ 15,018     $ 10,265     $ 7,668  
Less: goodwill impairment                 (5,038 )            
Less: historical tax credit investment impairment                       (1,149 )      
Less: net loss on sales and write-downs of OREO     (9 )           (1,364 )     (145 )     (160 )
Adjusted non-interest expense (non-GAAP)   $ 7,658     $ 7,465     $ 8,616     $ 8,971     $ 7,508  
                                         
Net interest income   $ 8,654     $ 8,765     $ 8,781     $ 9,518     $ 10,199  
Non-interest income     3,672       3,501       2,720       3,742       4,087  
Less: net gain on sales of securities     (101 )     (570 )                  
Operating revenue   $ 12,225     $ 11,696     $ 11,501     $ 13,260     $ 14,286  
Efficiency ratio     62.64 %     63.83 %     74.92 %     67.65 %     52.55 %
 


    For the Three Months Ended     For the Nine Months Ended  
    September 30,
2020		     September 30,
2019		     September 30,
2020		     September 30,
2019		  
       
       
    (dollars in thousands, except per share data)  
Adjusted diluted earnings per share(3):                                
Net income from continuing operations   $ 3,416     $ 5,682     $ 961     $ 13,148  
Less: preferred stock dividends     (80 )     (120 )     (286 )     (355 )
Plus: goodwill impairment                 5,038        
Adjusted income available to common shareholders for basic earnings per common share   $ 3,336     $ 5,562     $ 5,713     $ 12,793  
                                 
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding     6,386,339       6,756,990       6,531,041       6,742,892  
Effect of dilutive options     20,915       19,160       32,833       19,063  
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding used to calculate diluted earnings per common share     6,407,254       6,776,150       6,563,874       6,761,955  
                                 
Adjusted diluted earnings per share   $ 0.52     $ 0.82     $ 0.87     $ 1.89  

(1) Management uses the return on average common shareholders’ equity to review our core operating results and our performance.
(2) In our judgment, the adjustments made to non-interest expense allow investors to better assess our operating expenses in relation to our core operating revenue by removing the volatility that is associated with certain one-time items and other discrete items that are unrelated to our core business.
(3) In our judgment, the adjustment made to diluted earnings per share allows investors to better assess our income related to core operations by removing the volatility associated with the goodwill impairment which was a one-time, non-cash expense.


Non-GAAP Financial Measures (continued):

    September 30,
2020		     June 30,
2020		     March 31,
2020		     December 31,
2019		     September 30,
2019		  
       
    (dollars in thousands, except per share data)  
Tangible book value per share and tangible common equity to tangible assets reconciliation(1):                                        
Common equity   $ 161,910     $ 160,525     $ 157,046     $ 164,029     $ 160,752  
Less: Goodwill                       5,038       5,038  
Less: Core deposit intangible, net of amortization     86       125       171       225       286  
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)   $ 161,824     $ 160,400     $ 156,875     $ 158,766     $ 155,428  
Common shares outstanding     6,294,675       6,375,150       6,496,790       6,734,132       6,727,908  
Tangible book value per share   $ 25.71     $ 25.16     $ 24.15     $ 23.58     $ 23.10  
                                         
Total assets   $ 1,492,055     $ 1,513,917     $ 1,354,974     $ 1,378,779     $ 1,414,964  
Less: Goodwill                       5,038       5,038  
Less: Core deposit intangible, net of amortization     86       125       171       603       701  
Tangible assets (non-GAAP)   $ 1,491,969     $ 1,513,792     $ 1,354,803     $ 1,373,138     $ 1,409,225  
Tangible common equity to tangible assets     10.85 %     10.60 %     11.58 %     11.56 %     11.03 %
                                         
Adverse classified asset ratio(2):                                        
Substandard loans   $ 88,370     $ 88,680     $ 71,694     $ 85,992     $ 97,239  
Other real estate owned     3,064       2,629       3,247       5,521       7,252  
Substandard unused commitments     5,124       3,230       2,840       2,849       991  
Less: Substandard government guarantees     (7,002 )     (6,336 )     (7,699 )     (7,892 )     (7,746 )
Total adverse classified assets (non-GAAP)   $ 89,556     $ 88,203     $ 70,082     $ 86,470     $ 97,736  
                                         
Total equity (Bank)   $ 200,011     $ 201,507     $ 204,089     $ 204,240     $ 201,967  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (gain) on available for sale securities     (8,640 )     (8,734 )     (5,012 )     (2,505 )     (3,016 )
Allowance for loan losses     18,649       18,569       17,547       15,267       15,065  
Adjusted total equity (non-GAAP)   $ 210,020     $ 211,342     $ 216,624     $ 217,002     $ 214,016  
Adverse classified asset ratio     42.64 %     41.73 %     32.35 %     39.85 %     45.67 %

(1) In our judgment, the adjustments made to book value, equity and assets allow investors to better assess our capital adequacy and net worth by removing the effect of goodwill and intangible assets that are unrelated to our core business.
(2) The adjustments made to non-performing assets allow management to better assess asset quality and monitor the amount of capital coverage necessary for non-performing assets.   

Primary Logo

You just read:

County Bancorp, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.