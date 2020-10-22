DMC Global Reports Third Quarter Financial Results

Consolidated third quarter sales were $55.3 million, up 28% sequentially and down 45% from Q3 2019

Consolidated sales were $55.3 million, up 28% sequentially and down 45% versus the third quarter of 2019. The sequential increase reflects improved demand in North America for integrated perforating systems from DynaEnergetics, DMC’s oilfield products business. North American sales improved 122% sequentially, and were partially offset by a 27% sequential decline in international sales, which can fluctuate based on order timing. Consolidated third quarter sales also reflect an 8% sequential improvement at NobelClad, DMC’s composite metals business. The sales decline versus last year’s third quarter reflects the collapse in global oil and gas demand as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Gross margin for the third quarter was 25% versus 15% in the 2020 second quarter and 36% in the 2019 third quarter.

Third quarter operating income was $1.5 million, down from $12.8 million in last year’s third quarter. Net income was $1.0 million, or $0.07 per diluted share, versus net income of $6.9 million, or $0.46 per diluted share, in last year’s third quarter. Adjusted net income was $1.2 million, or $0.08 per diluted share.

Third quarter adjusted EBITDA was $6.0 million versus a negative $1.8 million in the 2020 second quarter, and a positive $23.2 million in the 2019 third quarter.

Net cash (total cash and cash equivalents less total debt) at September 30, 2020, was $12.6 million, up from net cash of $4.5 million at June 30, 2020.

DynaEnergetics

Third quarter sales at DynaEnergetics were $34.2 million, up 45% sequentially and down 56% from the 2019 third quarter. Gross margin was 24%, up from 8% in the second quarter of 2020 and down from 39% in last year’s third quarter. Operating income was $2.2 million versus $14.9 million in the comparable year-ago quarter. Excluding restructuring charges, adjusted operating income was $2.3 million versus $21.4 million in the 2019 third quarter. Adjusted EBITDA was $4.2 million versus $23.2 million in last year’s third quarter.

NobelClad

Third quarter sales at NobelClad, DMC's composite metals business, were $21.1 million, up 8% sequentially and down 7% versus the 2019 third quarter. Gross margin was 26%, up from 25% in the 2020 second quarter and flat versus last year's third quarter. Operating income was $2.5 million versus $2.2 million in the year-ago third quarter. Adjusted EBITDA was $3.4 million versus $3.1 million in last year’s third quarter.

NobelClad’s trailing 12-month book-to-bill ratio at the end of the third quarter was 1.09, and its rolling 12-month bookings were $90 million versus $89 million at June 30, 2020. Order backlog was $42.6 million versus $42.9 million at the end of the second quarter.

Nine-month results

Consolidated sales for the nine-month period were $172.0 million, down 45% versus the same period a year ago. Gross margin was 26% versus 37% in the 2019 nine-month period. Operating loss was $178,000 versus operating income of $57.9 million in last year’s nine-month period. Net loss for the period was $485,000, or $0.03 per diluted share, versus net income of $39.3 million, or $2.64 per diluted share, in the same period a year ago.

Nine-month adjusted operating income was $3.1 million and adjusted net income was $1.8 million, or $0.13 per diluted share. Adjusted EBITDA was $15.5 million versus $76.1 million in last year’s nine-month period.

DynaEnergetics

Nine-month sales at DynaEnergetics were $111.1 million, down 55% from $245.8 million in last year’s nine-month period. Operating income was $3.9 million versus $64.8 million in the comparable year-ago period. Adjusted EBITDA was $12.2 million versus $76.2 million in last year’s nine-month period.

NobelClad

NobelClad reported nine-month sales of $61.0 million, down 7% from $65.4 million at the nine-month mark last year. Operating income was $5.9 million versus $6.0 million in the comparable year-ago period, while adjusted EBITDA was $8.8 million versus $8.9 million in last year’s nine-month period.

Management Commentary

President and CEO Kevin Longe said, “The third quarter brought a stronger-than-expected upturn in North American well completion activity, and DynaEnergetics’ customers were able to quickly accelerate operations, in part by deploying our Factory-Assembled, Performance-Assured™ DS perforating systems, which are delivered just-in-time to the wellsite. In addition, NobelClad reported better-than-expected order shipments. These factors led to third quarter financial results that exceeded publicly issued guidance.

“Despite the recent improvement in well completion activity, the environment for North America’s unconventional oil and gas industry remains challenging, and most operators and service companies are actively streamlining operations and reducing costs. Many also are adopting new well-completion technologies, including DynaEnergetics’ integrated DS perforating systems, which require fewer people and less time to arm and deploy, and significantly enhance the safety, performance and reliability of our customers’ well-completion programs.

“DynaEnergetics made several additions to its product portfolio during the third quarter, including the DS MicroSet™, a compact, disposable setting tool used to install the plug at the end of each stage in an unconventional oil or gas well. The factory-assembled tool has performed extremely well in field trials with multiple customers. It works seamlessly with our DS perforating systems, and is fully disposable, eliminating the dangerous redressing processes required with most setting tools. DS MicroSet and the new DS Liberator™ ballistic release tool will be commercially available next month.

“DynaEnergetics anticipates fourth quarter demand from North America’s unconventional market will be consistent with the third quarter. However, it also expects a seasonal decline in international order volume, which is expected to accelerate again in the first half of 2021.”

Longe continued, “During the third quarter, NobelClad booked several orders in the petrochemical sector, as well as the upstream and downstream energy industries. In addition, shipments began on the first major order from the engineered wood industry, which NobelClad expects could become a long-term end market.

“We continue to enhance our financial position, and ended the third quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $24.6 million, and net cash of $12.6 million.

“Our third quarter performance was achieved in the midst of difficult market conditions that were made more challenging by the global pandemic. I am extremely proud of our employees around the world for their efforts to keep themselves and their co-workers safe, while also delivering on our commitments to our customers.”

Guidance

Michael Kuta, CFO, said fourth quarter 2020 sales are expected in a range of $50 million to $55 million versus the $55.3 million reported in the 2020 third quarter. At the business level, DynaEnergetics is expected to report sales in a range of $30 million to $33 million versus the $34.2 million reported in 2020 third quarter, while NobelClad’s sales are expected in a range of $20 million to $22 million versus the $21.1 million reported in the 2020 third quarter.

Consolidated gross margin is expected in a range of 20% to 23% versus 25% in the 2020 third quarter. The anticipated sequential decline reflects an expected seasonal drop in higher-margin international sales at DynaEnergetics, and a less favorable project mix at NobelClad.

Third quarter selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expense is expected to be approximately $12 million versus the $11.6 million reported in the 2020 third quarter, while amortization expense is expected to be approximately $370,000. Interest expense is expected in a range of $150,000 to $200,000.

Adjusted EBITDA is expected in a range of $2 million to $4 million versus the $6.0 million in the third quarter of 2020.

Fourth quarter capital expenditures are expected in a range of $2 million to $3 million.

About DMC

DMC Global is a diversified holding company. Our innovative businesses provide differentiated products and services to niche industrial and commercial markets around the world. DMC’s objective is to identify well-run businesses and strong management teams and support them with long-term capital and strategic, legal, technology and operating resources. Our approach helps our portfolio companies grow core businesses, launch new initiatives, upgrade technologies and systems to support their long-term strategy, and make acquisitions that improve their competitive positions and expand their markets. DMC’s culture is to foster local innovation versus centralized control, and stand behind our businesses in ways that truly add value. Today, DMC’s portfolio consists of DynaEnergetics and NobelClad, which collectively address the energy, industrial processing and transportation markets. Based in Broomfield, Colorado, DMC trades on Nasdaq under the symbol “BOOM.” For more information, visit the Company’s website at: http://www.dmcglobal.com

Safe Harbor Language

Except for the historical information contained herein, this news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including fourth quarter guidance on sales, gross margin, SG&A, amortization expense, interest expense, adjusted EBITDA, capital expenditures; as well as our expectation that the DS MicroSet and DS Liberator products will be commercially available in November 2020, fourth quarter demand from North America’s unconventional market will be consistent with the third quarter, international order volume will decline in the fourth quarter and accelerate again in the first half of 2021; and our expectation that the engineered wood industry could become a meaningful long-term end market for NobelClad. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies, the markets in which we operate, anticipated costs and ability to achieve goals. Forward-looking information and statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause actual results and performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information and statements, including but not limited to: our ability to realize sales from our backlog; our ability to obtain new contracts at attractive prices; the execution of purchase commitments by our customers, and our ability to successfully deliver on those purchase commitments; the size and timing of customer orders and shipments; changes to customer orders; product pricing and margins; our ability to collect on our accounts receivable; fluctuations in customer demand; our ability to successfully execute and capitalize upon growth opportunities; the success of DynaEnergetics’ product and technology development initiatives; fluctuations in foreign currencies; fluctuations in tariffs and quotas; the cyclicality of our business; competitive factors; the timely completion of contracts; the timing and size of expenditures; the timing and price of metal and other raw material; the adequacy of local labor supplies at our facilities; current or future limits on manufacturing capacity at our various operations; the availability and cost of funds; our ability to access our borrowing capacity under our credit facility; impacts of COVID-19 and any related preventive or protective actions taken by governmental authorities and resulting economic impacts, including recessions or depressions; and general economic conditions, both domestic and foreign, impacting our business and the business of the end-market users we serve; as well as the other risks detailed from time to time in our SEC reports, including the annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019. We do not undertake any obligation to release public revisions to any forward-looking statement, including, without limitation, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.





DMC GLOBAL INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Amounts in Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data)

(unaudited)

Three months ended Change Sep 30, 2020 Jun 30, 2020 Sep 30, 2019 Sequential Year-on-year NET SALES $ 55,281 $ 43,203 $ 100,094 28% -45% COST OF PRODUCTS SOLD 41,688 36,599 63,870 14% -35% Gross profit 13,593 6,604 36,224 106% -62% Gross profit percentage 25 % 15 % 36 % COSTS AND EXPENSES: General and administrative expenses 6,911 6,707 10,128 3% -32% Selling and distribution expenses 4,705 5,488 6,983 -14% -33% Amortization of purchased intangible assets 369 353 394 5% -6% Restructuring expenses and asset impairments 143 2,046 5,898 -93% -98% Total costs and expenses 12,128 14,594 23,403 -17% -48% OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) 1,465 (7,990 ) 12,821 118% -89% OTHER (EXPENSE) INCOME: Other (expense) income, net (148 ) (85 ) 170 -74% -187% Interest expense, net (170 ) (156 ) (387 ) -9% 56% INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES 1,147 (8,231 ) 12,604 114% -91% INCOME TAX PROVISION (BENEFIT) 139 (2,583 ) 5,689 105% -98% NET INCOME (LOSS) 1,008 (5,648 ) 6,915 118% -85% NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE Basic $ 0.07 $ (0.38 ) $ 0.47 118% -85% Diluted $ 0.07 $ (0.38 ) $ 0.46 118% -85% WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES OUTSTANDING: Basic 14,820,881 14,832,242 14,632,276 —% 1% Diluted 14,820,881 14,832,242 14,851,166 —% —% DIVIDENDS DECLARED PER COMMON SHARE $ — $ — $ 0.125





DMC GLOBAL INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Amounts in Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data)

(unaudited)

Nine months ended Change Sep 30, 2020 Sep 30, 2019 Year-on-year NET SALES $ 172,048 $ 311,183 -45% COST OF PRODUCTS SOLD 127,381 196,481 -35% Gross profit 44,667 114,702 -61% Gross profit percentage 26 % 37 % COSTS AND EXPENSES: General and administrative expenses 21,744 28,756 -24% Selling and distribution expenses 18,720 20,531 -9% Amortization of purchased intangible assets 1,076 1,189 -10% Restructuring expenses and asset impairments 3,305 6,300 -48% Total costs and expenses 44,845 56,776 -21% OPERATING (LOSS) INCOME (178 ) 57,926 -100% OTHER (EXPENSE) INCOME: Other (expense) income, net (118 ) 492 -124% Interest expense, net (564 ) (1,169 ) 52% (LOSS) INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES (860 ) 57,249 -102% INCOME TAX (BENEFIT) PROVISION (375 ) 17,920 -102% NET (LOSS) INCOME (485 ) 39,329 -101% NET (LOSS) INCOME PER SHARE Basic $ (0.03 ) $ 2.67 -101% Diluted $ (0.03 ) $ 2.64 -101% WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES OUTSTANDING: Basic 14,759,062 14,589,655 1% Diluted 14,759,062 14,800,132 —% DIVIDENDS DECLARED PER COMMON SHARE $ 0.125 $ 0.165





DMC GLOBAL INC.

SEGMENT STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Amounts in Thousands)

(unaudited)

DynaEnergetics

Three months ended Change Sep 30, 2020 Jun 30, 2020 Sep 30, 2019 Sequential Year-on-year Net sales $ 34,201 $ 23,643 $ 77,356 45% -56% Gross profit 8,194 1,967 30,543 317% -73% Gross profit percentage 24 % 8 % 39 % COSTS AND EXPENSES: General and administrative expenses 3,176 3,157 5,048 1% -37% Selling and distribution expenses 2,445 3,595 4,405 -32% -44% Amortization of purchased intangible assets 269 259 299 4% -10% Restructuring expenses and asset impairments 133 1,851 5,880 -93% -98% Operating income (loss) 2,171 (6,895 ) 14,911 131% -85% Adjusted EBITDA $ 4,170 $ (3,272 ) $ 23,193 227% -82%





Nine months ended Change Sep 30, 2020 Sep 30, 2019 Year-on-year Net sales $ 111,065 $ 245,820 -55% Gross profit 29,640 98,116 -70% Gross profit percentage 27 % 40 % COSTS AND EXPENSES: General and administrative expenses 10,164 13,360 -24% Selling and distribution expenses 11,880 13,142 -10% Amortization of purchased intangible assets 788 900 -12% Restructuring expenses and asset impairments 2,922 5,880 -50% Operating income 3,886 64,834 -94% Adjusted EBITDA $ 12,218 $ 76,234 -84%

NobelClad

Three months ended Change Sep 30, 2020 Jun 30, 2020 Sep 30, 2019 Sequential Year-on-year Net sales $ 21,080 $ 19,560 $ 22,738 8% -7% Gross profit 5,577 4,802 5,811 16% -4% Gross profit percentage 26 % 25 % 26 % COSTS AND EXPENSES: General and administrative expenses 878 797 1,032 10% -15% Selling and distribution expenses 2,106 1,731 2,447 22% -14% Amortization of purchased intangible assets 100 94 95 6% 5% Restructuring expenses and asset impairments 10 195 18 -95% -44% Operating income 2,483 1,985 2,219 25% 12% Adjusted EBITDA $ 3,372 $ 3,061 $ 3,082 10% 9%





DMC GLOBAL INC.

SEGMENT STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Amounts in Thousands)

(unaudited)

Nine months ended Change Sep 30, 2020 Sep 30, 2019 Year-on-year Net sales $ 60,983 $ 65,363 -7% Gross profit 15,530 17,055 -9% Gross profit percentage 25 % 26 % COSTS AND EXPENSES: General and administrative expenses 2,649 3,378 -22% Selling and distribution expenses 6,388 6,996 -9% Amortization of purchased intangible assets 288 289 —% Restructuring expenses and asset impairments 264 420 -37% Operating income 5,941 5,972 -1% Adjusted EBITDA $ 8,799 $ 8,869 -1%





DMC GLOBAL INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Amounts in Thousands)

Change Sep 30, 2020 Jun 30, 2020 Dec 31, 2019 Sequential From year-end (unaudited) (unaudited) ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 24,604 $ 17,248 $ 20,353 43% 21% Accounts receivable, net 34,424 33,684 60,855 2% -43% Inventory, net 56,958 59,760 53,728 -5% 6% Other current assets 9,831 8,419 9,417 17% 4% Total current assets 125,817 119,111 144,353 6% -13% Property, plant and equipment, net 107,402 106,453 108,234 1% -1% Purchased intangible assets, net 4,383 4,784 5,880 -8% -25% Other long-term assets 21,681 21,669 18,954 —% 14% Total assets $ 259,283 $ 252,017 $ 277,421 3% -7% LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Accounts payable $ 22,123 $ 21,473 $ 34,758 3% -36% Contract liabilities 5,195 5,226 2,736 -1% 90% Dividend payable — — 1,866 n/a -100% Accrued income taxes 7,080 5,727 9,651 24% -27% Current portion of long-term debt 3,125 3,125 3,125 —% —% Other current liabilities 16,555 14,340 19,287 15% -14% Total current liabilities 54,078 49,891 71,423 8% -24% Long-term debt 8,867 9,595 11,147 -8% -20% Deferred tax liabilities 3,181 2,747 3,786 16% -16% Other long-term liabilities 23,206 19,501 18,924 19% 23% Stockholders’ equity 169,951 170,283 172,141 —% -1% Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 259,283 $ 252,017 $ 277,421 3% -7%





DMC GLOBAL INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Amounts in Thousands)

(unaudited)

Three months ended Sep 30, 2020 Jun 30, 2020 Sep 30, 2019 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income (loss) $ 1,008 $ (5,648 ) $ 6,915 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 2,451 2,364 2,223 Amortization of purchased intangible assets 369 353 394 Amortization of deferred debt issuance costs 55 59 47 Stock-based compensation 1,595 1,441 1,242 Deferred income taxes 521 (1,200 ) 1,236 Loss (gain) on disposal of property, plant and equipment 114 (14 ) 26 Restructuring expenses and asset impairment 143 2,046 5,898 Change in working capital, net 3,970 6,807 (6,187 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 10,226 6,208 11,794 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Acquisition of property, plant and equipment (2,206 ) (2,355 ) (6,094 ) Proceeds on sale of property, plant and equipment 6 14 — Net cash used in investing activities (2,200 ) (2,341 ) (6,094 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Repayments on revolving loans, net — — (7,000 ) Repayments on capital expenditure facility (782 ) (781 ) (782 ) Payment of dividends — (1,883 ) (298 ) Payment of deferred debt issuance costs (4 ) (84 ) — Net proceeds from issuance of common stock 3 263 — Treasury stock purchases (55 ) (34 ) (123 ) Net cash used in financing activities (838 ) (2,519 ) (8,203 ) EFFECTS OF EXCHANGE RATES ON CASH 168 (551 ) (195 ) NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 7,356 797 (2,698 ) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, beginning of the period 17,248 16,451 14,881 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, end of the period $ 24,604 $ 17,248 $ 12,183





DMC GLOBAL INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Amounts in Thousands)

(unaudited)

Nine months ended Sep 30, 2020 Sep 30, 2019 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net (loss) income (485 ) 39,329 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) Income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 7,167 6,178 Amortization of purchased intangible assets 1,076 1,189 Amortization of deferred debt issuance costs 154 130 Stock-based compensation 4,154 3,908 Deferred income taxes (839 ) 1,660 Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment 113 343 Restructuring expenses and asset impairments 3,305 6,300 Change in working capital, net 6,709 (23,941 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 21,354 35,096 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Acquisition of property, plant and equipment (9,682 ) (22,377 ) Proceeds on sale of property, plant and equipment 20 1,258 Net cash used in investing activities (9,662 ) (21,119 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Repayments on revolving loans, net — (10,999 ) Repayments on capital expenditure facility (2,344 ) (2,344 ) Payment of dividends (3,749 ) (896 ) Payment of deferred debt issuance costs (88 ) — Net proceeds from issuance of common stock 266 358 Treasury stock purchases (1,123 ) (1,079 ) Net cash used in financing activities (7,038 ) (14,960 ) EFFECTS OF EXCHANGE RATES ON CASH (403 ) (209 ) NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 4,251 (1,192 ) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, beginning of the period 20,353 13,375 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, end of the period $ 24,604 $ 12,183





DMC GLOBAL INC.

RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASUREMENTS TO MOST

DIRECTLY COMPARABLE GAAP FINANCIAL MEASUREMENTS

(Amounts in Thousands)

(unaudited)

DMC Global

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

Three months ended Change Sep 30, 2020 Jun 30, 2020 Sep 30, 2019 Sequential Year-on-year Net income (loss) $ 1,008 $ (5,648 ) $ 6,915 118% -85% Interest expense, net 170 156 387 9% -56% Income tax provision (benefit) 139 (2,583 ) 5,689 105% -98% Depreciation 2,451 2,364 2,223 4% 10% Amortization of purchased intangible assets 369 353 394 5% -6% EBITDA 4,137 (5,358 ) 15,608 177% -73% Restructuring expenses and asset impairments 143 2,046 5,898 -93% -98% Restructuring related inventory write down — — 630 n/a -100% Stock-based compensation 1,595 1,441 1,242 11% 28% Other expense (income), net 148 85 (170 ) 74% 187% Adjusted EBITDA $ 6,023 $ (1,786 ) $ 23,208 437% -74%





Nine months ended Change Sep 30, 2020 Sep 30, 2019 Year-on-year Net (loss) income (485 ) 39,329 -101% Interest expense, net 564 1,169 -52% Income tax (benefit) provision (375 ) 17,920 -102% Depreciation 7,167 6,178 16% Amortization of purchased intangible assets 1,076 1,189 -10% EBITDA 7,947 65,785 -88% Restructuring expenses and asset impairments 3,305 6,300 -48% Restructuring related inventory write down — 630 -100% Stock-based compensation 4,154 3,908 6% Other expense (income), net 118 (492 ) 124% Adjusted EBITDA $ 15,524 $ 76,131 -80%

Adjusted operating income





DMC GLOBAL INC.

RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASUREMENTS TO MOST

DIRECTLY COMPARABLE GAAP FINANCIAL MEASUREMENTS

(Amounts in Thousands)

(unaudited)

Three months ended Change Sep 30, 2020 Jun 30, 2020 Sep 30, 2019 Sequential Year-on-year Operating income (loss), as reported $ 1,465 $ (7,990 ) $ 12,821 118% -89% Restructuring programs: DynaEnergetics 133 1,851 5,880 -93% -98% NobelClad 10 195 18 -95% -44% Restructuring related inventory write down — — 630 n/a -100% Adjusted operating income (loss) $ 1,608 $ (5,944 ) $ 19,349 127% -92%





Nine months ended Change Sep 30, 2020 Sep 30, 2019 Year-on-year Operating (loss) income, as reported $ (178 ) $ 57,926 -100% Restructuring programs: DynaEnergetics 2,922 5,880 -50% NobelClad 264 420 -37% Corporate 119 — n/a Restructuring related inventory write down — 630 -100% Adjusted operating income $ 3,127 $ 64,856 -95%

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share

Three months ended September 30, 2020 Pretax Tax Net Diluted EPS Net income, as reported $ 1,147 $ 139 $ 1,008 $ 0.07 Restructuring programs: DynaEnergetics 133 (39 ) 172 0.01 NobelClad 10 3 7 — Adjusted net income $ 1,290 $ 103 $ 1,187 $ 0.08





Three months ended June 30, 2020 Pretax Tax Net Diluted EPS Net loss, as reported $ (8,231 ) $ (2,583 ) $ (5,648 ) $ (0.38 ) Restructuring programs: DynaEnergetics 1,851 728 1,123 0.08 NobelClad 195 65 130 0.01 Adjusted net loss $ (6,185 ) $ (1,790 ) $ (4,395 ) $ (0.29 )





DMC GLOBAL INC.

RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASUREMENTS TO MOST

DIRECTLY COMPARABLE GAAP FINANCIAL MEASUREMENTS

(Amounts in Thousands)

(unaudited)

Three months ended September 30, 2019 Pretax Tax Net Diluted EPS Net income, as reported $ 12,604 $ 5,689 $ 6,915 $ 0.46 Restructuring programs: DynaEnergetics 5,880 77 5,803 0.40 NobelClad 18 — 18 — Restructuring related inventory write down 630 — 630 0.04 Adjusted net income $ 19,132 $ 5,766 $ 13,366 $ 0.90





Nine months ended September 30, 2020 Pretax Tax Net Diluted EPS Net loss, as reported $ (860 ) $ (375 ) $ (485 ) $ (0.03 ) Restructuring programs: DynaEnergetics 2,922 896 2,026 0.14 NobelClad 264 77 187 0.01 Corporate 119 25 94 0.01 Adjusted net income $ 2,445 $ 623 $ 1,822 $ 0.13





Nine months ended September 30, 2019 Pretax Tax Net Diluted EPS Net income, as reported $ 57,249 $ 17,920 $ 39,329 $ 2.64 Restructuring programs: DynaEnergetics 5,880 77 5,803 0.39 NobelClad 420 — 420 0.03 Restructuring related inventory write down 630 — 630 0.04 Adjusted net income $ 64,179 $ 17,997 $ 46,182 $ 3.10





DMC GLOBAL INC.

RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASUREMENTS TO MOST

DIRECTLY COMPARABLE GAAP FINANCIAL MEASUREMENTS

(Amounts in Thousands)

(unaudited)

Return on Invested Capital

Three months ended Sep 30, 2019 Dec 31, 2019 Mar 31, 2020 Jun 30, 2020 Sep 30, 2020 Operating income (loss) 12,821 $ 499 $ 6,347 $ (7,990 ) $ 1,465 Income tax provision (benefit) (1) 5,782 5,227 2,107 (2,509 ) 177 Net operating profit (loss) after taxes (NOPAT) 7,039 (4,728 ) 4,240 (5,481 ) 1,288 Trailing Twelve Months NOPAT 1,070 (4,681 ) Balances as of Jun 30, 2019 Sep 30, 2019 Dec 31, 2019 Mar 31, 2020 Jun 30, 2020 Sep 30, 2020 Allowance for doubtful accounts 428 405 967 2,320 2,882 2,709 Deferred tax assets (3,656 ) (3,431 ) (3,836 ) (3,902 ) (4,157 ) (4,070 ) Deferred tax liabilities 458 1,469 3,786 3,692 2,747 3,181 Accrued income taxes 9,419 10,427 9,651 8,666 5,727 7,080 Current portion of lease liabilities 2,016 1,944 1,716 1,618 1,846 1,804 Long-term portion of lease liabilities 9,506 9,487 9,777 9,454 10,430 10,155 Current portion of long-term debt 3,125 3,125 3,125 3,125 3,125 3,125 Long-term debt 32,744 25,010 11,147 10,406 9,595 8,867 Total stockholders' equity 163,501 167,076 172,141 173,689 170,283 169,951 Total invested capital 217,541 215,512 208,474 209,068 202,478 202,802 Average invested capital 206,300 210,010 209,157 Trailing Twelve Months Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) 18 % 12 % 1 % (2 )%





(1) Tax calculation for NOPAT: Three months ended Twelve months ended Three months ended Sep 30, 2019 Dec 31, 2019 Dec 31, 2019 Mar 31, 2020 Jun 30, 2020 Sep 30, 2020 Income (loss) before income taxes 12,604 (547 ) 56,702 6,224 (8,231 ) 1,147 Income tax provision (benefit) 5,689 4,741 22,661 2,069 (2,583 ) 139 Effective tax rate 45.1 % (866.7 )% 40.0 % 33.2 % 31.4 % 12.1 %





DMC GLOBAL INC.

RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASUREMENTS TO MOST

DIRECTLY COMPARABLE GAAP FINANCIAL MEASUREMENTS

(Amounts in Thousands)

(unaudited) ﻿

DynaEnergetics

Three months ended Change Sep 30, 2020 Jun 30, 2020 Sep 30, 2019 Sequential Year-on-year Operating income (loss), as reported $ 2,171 $ (6,895 ) $ 14,911 131% -85% Adjustments: Restructuring 133 1,851 5,880 -93% -98% Restructuring related inventory write down — — 630 n/a -100% Adjusted operating (loss) income 2,304 (5,044 ) 21,421 146% -89% Depreciation 1,597 1,513 1,473 6% 8% Amortization of purchased intangibles 269 259 299 4% -10% Adjusted EBITDA $ 4,170 $ (3,272 ) $ 23,193 227% -82%





Nine months ended Sep 30, 2020 Sep 30, 2019 Year-on-year Operating income, as reported $ 3,886 $ 64,834 -94% Adjustments: Restructuring 2,922 5,880 -50% Restructuring related inventory write down — 630 -100% Adjusted operating income 6,808 71,344 -90% Depreciation 4,622 3,990 16% Amortization of purchased intangibles 788 900 -12% Adjusted EBITDA $ 12,218 $ 76,234 -84%

NobelClad

Three months ended Change Sep 30, 2020 Jun 30, 2020 Sep 30, 2019 Sequential Year-on-year Operating income, as reported $ 2,483 $ 1,985 $ 2,219 25% 12% Adjustments: Restructuring expenses and asset impairments 10 195 18 -95% -44% Adjusted operating income 2,493 2,180 2,237 Depreciation 779 787 750 -1% 4% Amortization of purchased intangibles 100 94 95 6% 5% Adjusted EBITDA $ 3,372 $ 3,061 $ 3,082 10% 9%





DMC GLOBAL INC.

RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASUREMENTS TO MOST

DIRECTLY COMPARABLE GAAP FINANCIAL MEASUREMENTS

(Amounts in Thousands)

(unaudited)

Nine months ended Sep 30, 2020 Sep 30, 2019 Year-on-year Operating income, as reported $ 5,941 $ 5,972 -1% Adjustments: Restructuring expenses and asset impairments 264 420 -37% Adjusted operating income 6,205 6,392 Depreciation 2,306 2,188 5% Amortization of purchased intangibles 288 289 —% Adjusted EBITDA $ 8,799 $ 8,869 -1%

