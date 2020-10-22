Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
BioTelemetry, Inc. to Release Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Results on October 29, 2020

/EIN News/ -- MALVERN, Pa., Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) will release its third quarter 2020 earnings on Thursday, October 29 at 4:00 PM Eastern Time.

BioTelemetry, Inc. will host an earnings conference call on Thursday, October 29, at 5:00 PM Eastern Time.  The call will be webcast on the investor information page of our website, investors.gobio.com.  The call will be archived on our website for at least two weeks.

About BioTelemetry
BioTelemetry, Inc. is the leading remote medical technology company focused on delivery of health information to improve quality of life and reduce cost of care.  We provide remote cardiac monitoring, centralized core laboratory services for clinical trials, remote blood glucose monitoring and original equipment manufacturing that serves both healthcare and clinical research customers.  More information can be found at www.gobio.com.

Contact:  BioTelemetry, Inc.
  Heather C. Getz
  Investor Relations
  Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer
  800-908-7103
  InvestorRelations@biotelinc.com 

 

