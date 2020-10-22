Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 966 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 190,225 in the last 365 days.

Evelo Biosciences to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on Thursday, October 29, 2020

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evelo Biosciences (Nasdaq:EVLO), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing a new modality of orally delivered, systemically acting biologics, today announced that it will host a conference call and live webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, October 29, 2020 to report its third quarter 2020 financial results and business highlights.

To access the live conference call, please dial 866-795-3242 (domestic) or 409-937-8909 (international) and refer to conference ID 5480508. A live webcast of the event will also be available under “News and Events” in the Investors section of Evelo's website at http://ir.evelobio.com. The archived webcast will be available on Evelo's website approximately two hours after the completion of the event and will be available for 30 days following the call.

About Evelo Biosciences
Evelo Biosciences is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing oral biologics that act on SINTAX™, the small intestinal axis, with systemic therapeutic effects. SINTAX plays a central role in governing the immune, metabolic and neurological systems. The company’s first product candidates are pharmaceutical preparations of single strains of microbes selected for defined pharmacological properties. Evelo’s therapies have the potential to be effective, safe, and affordable medicines to improve the lives of people with inflammatory diseases and cancer.

Evelo currently has four product candidates in development: EDP1815, EDP1867, and EDP2939 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases including psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, and COVID-19, and EDP1503 for the treatment of cancer. Evelo is advancing additional product candidates in other disease areas.

For more information, please visit www.evelobio.com and engage with Evelo on LinkedIn.

Contact

Jessica Cotrone, 978-760-5622
jcotrone@evelobio.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

Evelo Biosciences to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on Thursday, October 29, 2020

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.