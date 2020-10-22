Justin Belill Discusses Growing Mental Health Concerns Among the Nation's Military Veterans
During the past few years, there has been a growing shift in the way that the country has addressed mental health issues. In the past, there was a stigma that surrounded mental health issues. Now, the country has come a long way since General Patton trapped to slap the fear out of a soldier. With access to more mental health resources, people are now able to get the treatment that they deserve; however, there is still a severe lack of mental health resources, particularly for this nation's veterans. Justin Belill is here to discuss this major issue and how it can be addressed.
Justin Belill Discusses the Reasons Why the Military's Soldiers Develop Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
For those who might not know, PTSD is a serious condition that develops when someone has been exposed to traumatic events. Justin Belill wants people to try to envision what happens on the field of battle. Between people getting shot, bombs going off, and planes flying overhead, it is easy to see how someone might develop PTSD in this situation. Justin Belill wants to make sure that everyone understands that PTSD is not a sign of weakness but it is a sign of being human.
Justin Belill Discusses the Signs and Symptoms of PTSD
According to Justin Belill, there are several signs and symptoms that might develop in individuals who have PTSD. One of the hallmark symptoms is that people will develop flashbacks to the event. According to Justin Belill, some of the other symptoms that people might develop include emotional lability, changes in appetite, difficulty sleeping, and strained personal relationships. When someone develops these symptoms, they need to be able to seek help from trained professionals as quickly as possible. Sadly, this is not always available to soldiers who require this type of care.
Justin Belill Discusses How These Issues Can Be Addressed
Obviously, PTSD is a major issue when it comes to the nation's military. In order to address the numerous issues that face the nation's military when it comes to mental health issues, there are several steps that must be taken. First, it is important to educate the nation's military leaders on PTSD and the signs and symptoms that soldiers might be suffering from this serious condition. Second, Justin Belill knows that it is important to make sure that mental health resources are made available to those who suffer from this serious condition. Finally, Justin Belill also wants to educate the public as well of this serious issue that is facing the nation's soldiers to place more pressure on the government to do something to address this issue.
