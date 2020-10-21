Trump Administration Secures American Energy Jobs, Natural Gas Exports

Issues First Extensions of Natural Gas Export Authorizations Through 2050

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, the Trump Administration extended the terms of seven long-term liquefied natural gas (LNG) export authorizations through 2050. This action follows through on the Department of Energy’s July 2020 policy statement that allows for long-term natural gas export authorizations to non-free trade agreement (non-FTA) countries to be extended through 2050.

“Today’s announcement is yet another example of the Trump Administration’s commitment to protecting American jobs at home and promoting American energy exports abroad,” said U.S. Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette. “During this Administration, U.S. LNG exports have more than quadrupled, putting the United States among the top three LNG exporters in the world. Increased LNG exports means more American energy production, more energy security, and more American jobs.”

The United States is the top global producer of natural gas and is currently in its fourth consecutive year as a net exporter of natural gas. To date, U.S. LNG exports have reached 38 countries across five continents.

“Securing U.S. energy jobs, and creating the potential for future growth in our energy sector is a top priority for the President’s Administration,” said Deputy Secretary Mark W. Menezes. “The development and deployment of innovation in hydraulic fracturing and multidirectional drilling has catapulted the U.S. to the world’s number one producer of oil and natural gas. By extending these LNG export authorizations through 2050, DOE provides certainty to investors, industry and energy workers from Pennsylvania to the Permian, and across the nation.”

In addition to allowing existing non-FTA authorization holders to apply to extend their export terms through 2050, the Department of Energy’s (DOE) July 2020 policy statement also allows current applicants to amend their pending non-FTA applications to request an export term through 2050.

DOE today granted the first seven applications submitted under the new policy. Through this action, long-term LNG export authorizations are now held by companies with export terminals located or proposed in Louisiana, Maryland, and Texas. The authorization holders receiving term extensions today are: Venture Global Calcasieu Pass, LLC; Venture Global Plaquemines LNG, LLC; Rio Grande LNG, LLC; Dominion Energy Cove Point LNG, LP; Corpus Christi Liquefaction Stage III, LLC; and the Freeport entities -- Freeport LNG Expansion, L.P., FLNG Liquefaction, LLC, FLNG Liquefaction 2, LLC, FLNG Liquefaction 3, LLC, and FLNG Liquefaction 4, LLC.

###

