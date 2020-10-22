Body Composition Analyzers Market is projected to reach $596 million by 2025, at CAGR of 6.6% Growth Rate
Body Composition Analyzers Market accounted for $356 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $596 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 6.6% - 2025
North America contributed nearly two-fifth share of the total market in terms of revenue by 2017 and would maintain its lead by 2025”PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The report on the global body composition analyzers market accounted for $356 million in 2017 and is estimated to reach $596 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 6.6% from 2018 to 2025. The report provides an extensive analysis of drivers & opportunities, key winning strategies, market size & projections, major segments, and competitive landscape.
Rise in obese population, supportive initiatives by governments for promoting healthy lifestyle, and increase in health consciousness among people drive the growth of the market. However, high cost of investment and stringent regulations related to usage of body composition analyzers restrain the market growth. On the other hand, upsurge in the number of gyms and fitness clubs would create new opportunities in the industry.
Frontrunners in the industry
The key market players discussed in the report include Omron Corporation, Hologic, Inc., Cosmed S.R.L., GE Healthcare, Jawon Medical Co., Ltd., Tanita Corporation, Rjl Systems, Inc., Inbody Co., Ltd., Bodystat Ltd., and Seca GmbH & Co. Kg. They have adopted different strategies such as partnerships, expansions, mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, and others to gain a strong position in the industry.
North America to maintain its lion's share by 2025
North America contributed nearly two-fifth share of the total market in terms of revenue by 2017 and would maintain its lead by 2025 due to the presence of well-established healthcare infrastructure and continuous R&D initiatives. However, Asia-Pacific would grow at the highest CAGR of 9.0% from 2018 to 2025, owing to the increase in healthcare expenditure, surge in fitness clubs & wellness centers, and rise in obese population across developing countries.
The fitness clubs & wellness centers segment held a major share, contributing for more than two-thirds of the total share in 2017, and is estimated to maintain its pole position by 2025. This is attributed to surge in health consciousness among population and considerable surge in number of health clubs and gyms worldwide. However, the home user segment is expected grow at the largest CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period, owing to rise in adoption of handheld and portable body composition analyzers for gaining convenience and flexibility in use.
Bio-impedance analyzers to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period
Bio-impedance analyzer segment contributed more than two-fifths of the total market share in 2017 and is expected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to low cost and convenience offered by them as compared to other analyzers. However, air displacement plethysmography equipment segment would register the highest CAGR of 9.6% from 2018 to 2025, owing to the higher accuracy provided by them and rise in awareness about bod pods. The research also analyzes skinfold caliper, dual energy X-Ray absorptiometry, hydrostatic weighing equipment, and others.
