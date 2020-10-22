Over 45.59% of voters are requesting or receiving absentee ballots

/EIN News/ -- Washington, DC, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aristotle, the leader in political technology and data, today announces that over 46 million ballots have been cast in 45 states by either early or absentee voters.



Below are just a few things data is showing at this point:

Registered Democrats, where available, have a sizable edge on number of ballots submitted by an almost two-to-one margin. Please note this does not indicate which candidate a person ultimately votes for.

Early/absentee voting is significantly up since the 2016 general election and is expected to shatter all totals. When looking at swing states it is even more evident.

92 Million+ Ballots Distributed.

Over 45.59 percent of voters are requesting or receiving absentee ballots.

Registered Democrats significantly outpacing Registered Republicans in early/absentee requests by a wide margin.

Democrats requesting more than 11 million more ballots than Republicans in states that register by party or are inferred party and do not automatically distribute mail-in ballots. Note: Mail-in ballots do not determine how those will vote but just an indicator on how they may vote.

Eighteen percent of new voters who did not vote in 2016 General Have Already Voted.

Brandi Travis Aristotle 270-704-2462 brandi.travis@aristotle.com