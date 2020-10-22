Curves Celebrates 28 Years of Ingenuity and Innovation in the Women’s Fitness Industry

Enhanced membership options offer franchise owners additional revenue streams. New franchise opportunities for entrepreneurs extend beyond the reach of local clubs.

/EIN News/ -- WACO, Texas, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This year, Curves celebrates 28 years of delivering a fitness solution designed specifically for women and 28 years of creating entrepreneurial opportunities for women who want to own their own business, provide for the financial needs of their families, and be a health resource in their communities. Krishea Holloway, President and CEO of Curves NA and Oceania, Inc., says that in 2020, Curves offers even more opportunities for entrepreneurs who have a passion for fitness and healthy living.

When Holloway took ownership of Curves in North America and Oceania in 2019, she introduced changes to help existing franchise owners better manage their businesses, increase their revenue, and improve their members’ gym experience. Now Curves is offering entrepreneurs new ways to engage with the Curves brand.



For franchise owners of local Curves clubs, Holloway’s upgrades include:



State-of-the-Art Operating System

Curves’ partnership with WellnessLiving offers owners an operating system that provides integrated CRM, payment, and member loyalty program tools and enables personalized webpages, reporting, and client communications.

Enhanced Revenue Opportunities

The MyCurves on Demand program replicates the traditional Curves full body workout using a resistance band in place of the club’s circuit equipment for streaming workouts that can be done anytime, anywhere. When COVID-19 forced gyms to close temporarily, the at-home program provided an ongoing revenue stream for owners and a daily workout for Curves members. The MyCurves On Demand + Coaching Membership add-on includes weekly sessions with a Curves Coach.

The Curves Health and Wellness Education Series allows Curves Coaches to become health resources in their own communities by delivering the most recent research on important health topics. Courses include dynamic e-leanings, weekly content review, and an extensive library of functional exercises.

The Curves Strong (USA & Canada) and Curves Strong AU/NZ (Australia & New Zealand) apps provide Curves members with incentives to upgrade to premium status.

For entrepreneurs looking for a more flexible franchise option, Curves now offers:

Curves Ambassador Program

Curves Ambassadors are independent contractors who develop a network of prospects and subscribers. They earn commissions for direct sales of Curves virtual offerings and products in areas with no Curves gym.

Curves On The Go



Certified Curves On The Go Coaches lead group fitness classes at convenient “drop-in”, party, or corporate locations throughout their community.

“I started my first Curves franchise at the age of 21, and I want more ambitious entrepreneurs to see Curves as a place to start and grow,” said Holloway. “My advice to aspiring business owners is, ‘It’s never too early or too late to start. Don’t count yourself or your financial situation out before you try. I found a way to make the finances work on my own, even at an early age.’”



Curves is famous for its 30-minute fitness circuit, with a Curves Coach at every workout and accountability to stay on track for results. Each 30-minute session provides a fun, fast, and safe workout with strength training, cardio, and stretching. For more information about becoming a Curves franchisee or ambassador, visit www.BuyCurves.com.

