Moving Past Survival and Into Innovation: DC Consulting Firm Beyond20 Readies Businesses to Succeed in the Pandemic Economy

DITS Book Includes Creating Strategy and Executing the Vision of Businesses During the 2020 COVID-19 Digital Technology and Remote Workplace Shift

WASHINGTON, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading Business Strategists Erika Flora and Brian Flora, Founders of the D.C. based Technology Consulting firm Beyond20, and David Crouch, Senior Consultant, have co-authored the essential textbook for leading change through IT strategy and digital transformation: “ITIL® 4: Digital and IT Strategy (DITS).” The book is a necessary reference for companies and government agencies maneuvering through the business shifts and accelerated technology needs brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. The book is available on Amazon and the TSO shop.

Leaders in preparing companies of all sizes, sectors, and revenue bases, the Beyond20 team shares their knowledge of systems and methods to fuel transformation and innovation for organizations. They call this people, processes, and technology tools for strengthening business.

The thorough and detailed textbook offers business guidance that can be applied to the rapidly changing technology landscape that has been accelerated by the COVID-19 remote workplace and business shift. Taking best practices from their work in governance, leadership, service, and driving quality performance, the book provides principles and practices learned over decades by the Beyond20 team and has advice and strategy developed for the pandemic business closures.

Part of the ITIL certification program, ITIL 4® features universal advice and strategy on how to utilize digital technologies to support business in a rapid, digitally-led economic shift. The program and Beyond20 team lean into the new capabilities necessary during this transformative business time and how to leverage emerging technologies, create an empowered culture, and develop a lean, agile organization at scale. For years, companies like Aflac, Spotify, Vodafone, state and local governments, and agencies like the Department of Defense and Department of Justice have been using ITIL to increase customer satisfaction and enhance digital systems.



“The ITIL training and guidance the Beyond20 team provides for our Aflac teams is instrumental in helping us create our strategy and execute the vision,” said Johnny Walston, Senior Manager IT Service and Business Management, Aflac. “Not only are strategy and business practices necessary on an ongoing basis, but during times of crisis, having structures that help and allow you to pivot seamlessly is vital. We love having Erika and Brian develop programs that truly drive our leadership, service, and business resources that in turn benefit our customers.”

“The building block of every company is digital strategy,” said Erika Flora, Founder & CEO, Beyond20. "ITIL is the strategic and digital approach that energizes organizational transformation. We’ve taken our knowledge to teach workers on leading digital change and how to create, deliver, and implement them in this book.“

“The book shows what leaders need to do in driving change as we catch up to the lost months during the pandemic shutdowns,” said Brian Flora, Founder & Principal, Beyond20 and co-author of the “ITIL 4 Leader: Digital and IT Strategy” publication. “Knowledge-based technology workers will help organizations rise above change and guide companies through the other side of business transformations. Our business is to lead and rebuild companies and agencies in a stronger, built-for-the-long-term way."

“ITIL® 4 Leader: Digital and IT Strategy” is the final book and module to launch from the ITIL 4 certification program and book series and completes the ITIL 4 Strategic Leader certificate designation. The book, course, and exam detail how ITIL can be integrated with emerging practices and new technologies to meet new internal and external challenges.

The book and course are created for global technology professionals, knowledge workers, and leadership-driven management. The program blends Technology and C-suite knowledge to guide digital strategy, risk management, and organizational change.

To see the ITIL 4 Strategic Leader certification requirements and to sign up for accreditation, visit Beyond20.com

ITIL® 4 Leader: Digital and IT Strategy (DITS) is co-authored by Erika Flora (Lead Editor), David Cannon (Co-Lead Editor), David Crouch, Brian Flora, Richard de Kock, Chris Gallacher, Mark Bradley

ABOUT BEYOND20

Beyond20 is a technology-enabled services firm that empowers clients to accelerate digital transformation through IT Service Management, Project Management, Agile/Scrum, Cloud, and Cybersecurity solutions. We offer training and consulting services, along with technology implementation, to support and accelerate transformation efforts. Our technology partners include ServiceNow, Cherwell , BeyondTrust , OpsRamp, and Microsoft . Our clients include over 30% of the Fortune500, along with numerous universities and government agencies. Follow @beyond20 or visit https://www.beyond20.com to learn more.

