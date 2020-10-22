Porsche Panamera (2010-2016) & Porsche 911 (2009-2016) Owners/Lessees Encouraged To Contact Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.

Investigation To Determine Whether Porsche Manipulated Vehicle Emissions, Thereby Causing Overpayment For Vehicles At The Time Of Purchase Or Lease

CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PHILADELPHIA – Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is investigating claims on behalf of owners of Porsche Panamera vehicles (Model Years 2010-2016) and Porsche 911 vehicles (Model Years 2009-2016) to determine whether Porsche manipulated vehicle emissions, thereby causing owners or lessees to overpay for their vehicles at the time of purchase or lease.

If you own or lease a Porsche Panamera (2010-2016) or Porsche 911 (2009-2016), you are encouraged to contact Kehoe Law Firm, P.C., Michael Yarnoff, Esq., (215) 792-6676, Ext. 804, myarnoff@kehoelawfirm.com, info@kehoelawfirm.com, to discuss your potential rights and legal claims.

Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is a multidisciplinary, plaintiff–side law firm dedicated to protecting investors and consumers from corporate fraud, negligence, and other wrongdoing. Driven by a strong and principled sense of social responsibility and obtaining justice for the aggrieved, Kehoe Law Firm represents plaintiffs seeking to recover investment losses resulting from corporate wrongdoing or malfeasance, those harmed by anticompetitive practices, and consumers victimized by fraud, false claims, deception or data breaches.

