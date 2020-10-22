Prius Intelli Offers Free Access to* Aerial Imagery and GIS Services to Help Companies Make Business Decisions

/EIN News/ -- FT. WORTH, Texas, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Challenging times require extra measures for companies to succeed, and COVID-19 has indeed created many challenges.



To stay competitive in these times, industries such as oil and gas, real estate and agriculture are undergoing a digital transformation, streamlining every possible process. Making full use of emerging technologies will prepare them to do more than survive this crisis—these kinds of business solutions will allow them to come away from it ready to reach new heights.

Prius Intelli understands the challenges.

“As a geospatial technology and aerial imagery company, we know our products and solutions can help businesses make better and faster decisions that will keep them ahead of the game,” says Josh Vinyard, Co-Founder and Co-CEO at Prius Intelli. “Having started this company in the initial days of COVID-19, we understand the obstacles everyone faces.”

To help companies with the technology solutions they need, Prius Intelli is offering a series of free options, including:

Up to twenty square miles of complimentary, custom-collected aerial imagery

Complimentary access to Prius Intelli’s GIS software

Complimentary GIS consulting services time with Prius Intelli GIS Specialists



This Prius Intelli promotion will be available from October 22, 2020 to December 31, 2020 for any business that sees surface imagery or GIS services as important, but beyond their current budget. It is for any company in any industry that wishes to use their high-quality, accurate aerial imagery and advanced GIS software to improve their decision making and reduce operating costs.

Companies already moving into this kind of disruptive technology may be tapping into satellite imagery, then processing that and related data through as many as five other platforms to evaluate information and make decisions. Not only is this time consuming and expensive, satellite data is known to be outdated by as much as three years.

Prius Intelli’s aerial data is collected on demand, so it is always up to date and accurate. Related data can then be processed through Prius Intelli’s proprietary GIS platform as a service. This creates cost savings and efficiencies that are otherwise unavailable.

All data from Prius Intelli is hosted on a collaborative platform, enabling companies with work-from-home policies to easily share and analyze assets remotely.

For more information on this promotion, click here .

*Offer subject to discretion of Prius Intelli.

About Prius Intelli: Prius Intelli is a Fort Worth-based provider of aerial imagery and GIS data. Continuous research and innovation has pushed them to the forefront of efficient technologies that collect and process necessary data at a fraction of its previous cost.

Contact:

Hunter Herren

Phone: 817-907-5855

email: hunter.herren@priusintelli.com

www.priusintelli.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/056a98fd-6a78-4f22-bc42-780a118fe1aa