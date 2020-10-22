Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Huawei Selects TomTom to Power Petal Maps

/EIN News/ -- AMSTERDAM, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TomTom (TOM2), the location technology specialist, today announced that Huawei has selected TomTom to fuel its new map application. Petal Maps offers maps, turn-by-turn navigation, traffic information and search. The app comes with the new HUAWEI Mate 40 Series and is available for download on the HUAWEI AppGallery in over 140 countries and regions.

Anders Truelsen, Managing Director, TomTom Enterprise, said: “We are delighted that Huawei continues to recognize TomTom as a global location technology leader, and has chosen to work with us as one of its preferred providers.”

About TomTom

TomTom is the leading independent location technology specialist, shaping mobility with highly accurate maps, navigation software, real-time traffic information and services.

To achieve our vision of a safer world, free of congestion and emissions, we create innovative technologies that keep the world moving. By combining our extensive experience with leading business and technology partners, we power connected vehicles, smart mobility and, ultimately, autonomous driving.

Headquartered in Amsterdam with offices in 30 countries, TomTom’s technologies are trusted by hundreds of millions of people worldwide.

www.tomtom.com

