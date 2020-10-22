Self-Help Guide Aids Women with Perfectionism, Anxiety, Chronic Fatigue
You can heal from this!! It is not a life sentence. Also, perfectionism is a big money blocker (since I wrote the book, I've become a money coach), so healing this will heal your finances too!”MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA, October 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Perfectionism, anxiety, and chronic fatigue are obstructions to women's successes that must be overcome. So Honor Newman details in her self-help guide for women aptly titled "Killing the Perfectionist Within." As the saying goes, "perfect is the enemy of good enough." Its causes are outlined by Newman, who then gives practical tools to deal with it.
Inspired by how so many women struggle with the aforementioned issues, Newman was moved to help them get better. And, in that process, get better herself. Newman says that perfectionism is an epidemic in the western world and a source of great stress. It is an obstacle to the steps necessary to grow, develop, and ultimately succeed in life. After all, one needs to learn from failure. So for Newman, once perfectionism is unlearned women's lives change radically and permanently for the better.
While perfectionism might seem like the earnest desire to get things right, the idea of "it must be right in the first try" is usually unrealistic. After all, learning happens from mistakes and successes, and these mistakes are necessary to become better.
The self-pressure that comes from the demands of perfectionism can also contribute to anxiety. According to the Anxiety and Depression Association of America, "an estimated 264 million people worldwide have an anxiety disorder." And women are nearly twice as likely as men to be diagnosed with an anxiety disorder. Moreover, Mayo Clinic states that women are diagnosed with chronic fatigue syndrome much more often than men.
"You can heal from this!! It is not a life sentence. Also, perfectionism is a big money blocker (since I wrote the book, I've become a money coach), so healing this will heal your finances too!" Newman says. She has discovered that being a perfectionist can also affect a woman's finances.
Newman's book addresses these intertwined issues and gives women a hand with the many challenges facing them. After all, women have their work cut out for them when dealing with matters like the wage gap. "Killing the Perfectionist Within" shows them ways to improve their lives and financial situations as well. After all, just as perfectionism can become an obstacle to personal growth and development, it can have a similar effect on careers and incomes.
Newman says her next book will delve deeper into this fascinating topic further, explaining that: "It is based on the truths that if a woman struggles with her self-esteem, being assertive, setting boundaries and excessive guilt these are all things that impact on her financial situation" and once these things start healing her financial life generally improves."
About the Author
Honor Newman loves helping empower women from negative mindsets and conditioning so they can fulfill their wildest dreams, including financial freedom. She lives in Melbourne, Australia, with her two children. She loves reading and writing books as well as cooking and painting.
