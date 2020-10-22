Currently, there are 27 patients in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 27 on ventilatory support and 41 on supplementary oxygen. A total of 1,189 are currently admitted in various health facilities and 2,661 are on Home Based Isolation and Care.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.
You just read:
Coronavirus - Kenya: COVID-19 update (21 October 2020)
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.