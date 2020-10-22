Queen Transportation Realizes Measurable Savings and Improvements With ORBCOMM’s In-Cab Solution

Leverages flexible, reliable platform to better manage their fleet, streamline workflow and improve driver retention

/EIN News/ -- ROCHELLE PARK, N.J., Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ORBCOMM Inc. (Nasdaq: ORBC), a global provider of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, today announced that Queen Transportation, LLC (Queen), an asset-based truckload carrier and logistics provider, is yielding significant savings and operational improvements with ORBCOMM’s industry-leading truck telematics solution. ORBCOMM provides wireless connectivity through its hardware and integrated Cloud-based analytics platform and information management engine for optimal fleet management. Today, Queen not only saves money, but also gains further value through automated workflow, optimized fleet management and better driver productivity by leveraging deep data insights from across their operations.



North Carolina-based Queen Transportation began deploying ORBCOMM’s driver-focused in-cab solution across their entire fleet of trucks in September 2019. Previously, Queen’s drivers struggled with poor tablet-based solutions, unreliable connectivity and delays in data updates, impacting their productivity as well as their ability to complete FMCSA Hours of Service (HOS) logs electronically. With ORBCOMM’s intuitive and reliable solution, Queen is able to automate HOS calculations, removing a large frustration for drivers and saving a significant amount of time spent reviewing and entering data from paper logs. Queen reports that ORBCOMM’s in-cab solution led to an estimated $25,000 in Hours of Service compliance and administrative time savings in the first year of deployment. Internally at Queen, phone calls from drivers, mostly about connectivity issues, have dropped 90 percent, and driver retention has greatly improved.

The ORBCOMM solution also provides Queen with live, on-board driver performance scoring to help correct unsafe driving behaviors that lead to accidents, fines and higher insurance costs. A color-coded driver scoring system shows potential improvements in 26 categories including idling, hard braking, over-speeding and harsh acceleration and deceleration. In addition, ORBCOMM ensures that Queen receives accurate, timely and consolidated information to analyze and reduce detention time through its advanced fleet management platform and extensive integrations. ORBCOMM integrates with the carrier’s McLeod Software transportation management and workflow application for enhanced efficiency through increased visibility and auditing, and with its Drivewyze PreClear Weigh Station Bypass solution to help maximize driver productivity.

“ORBCOMM’s unparalleled connectivity, cutting-edge in-cab solution and extensive integrations have enabled Queen Transportation to realize a significant impact to their bottom line in just the first year,” said Christian Allred, ORBCOMM’s Senior Vice President and General Manager of Global Sales. “We’re confident Queen will continue to make great strides in optimizing their fleet, better serving their customers and meeting the challenges of modern commercial transportation head on, as a result of more effective, automated management of their drivers and trucks.”

“ORBCOMM immediately addressed the connectivity issues we were having with tablet-based systems and the frustration our drivers were experiencing, and continues to give us valuable insights across our operation, along with automated workflow and optimized fleet and driver productivity through integrations with our management systems,” said Daniel Queen, Vice President of Queen Transportation. “Within two years, we expect to realize a full return on our investment in ORBCOMM’s technology in improved efficiency and performance.”

About ORBCOMM Inc.

ORBCOMM (Nasdaq: ORBC) is a global leader and innovator in the industrial Internet of Things, providing solutions that connect businesses to their assets to deliver increased visibility and operational efficiency. The company offers a broad set of asset monitoring and control solutions, including seamless satellite and cellular connectivity, unique hardware and powerful applications, all backed by end-to-end customer support, from installation to deployment to customer care. ORBCOMM has a diverse customer base including premier OEMs, solutions customers and channel partners spanning transportation, supply chain, warehousing and inventory, heavy equipment, maritime, natural resources, and government. For more information, visit www.orbcomm.com .

About Queen Transportation

Queen Transportation is an asset-based trucking company in Hickory, North Carolina that provides service across the U.S. As a family-owned company, Queen is focused on supplying superb trucking and logistics services that their customers can always trust. Queen continuously invests in technology for their 75+ trucks and training for their drivers to ensure reliable service that goes the distance for their customers. The company is SmartWay certified and also offers warehousing and brokerage services. For more information, visit queentransportation.com.

