Gerry Vantellingen Joins Akesis as President

/EIN News/ -- CONCORD, Calif., Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gerry Vantellingen has joined Akesis as President, the company announced today. Vantellingen has held a variety of global leadership positions with several leading radiation oncology solutions providers for more than 30 years.



With experience leading sales, service, marketing and support organizations, Vantellingen is an accomplished executive who shares the company’s commitment to providing cancer patients everywhere with access to the best curative technologies possible. Vantellingen started his career as a Radiation Therapist and has progressed his career through a variety of multinational companies.

“I am delighted to join the outstanding team at Akesis and to support the inventive approach that is simplifying SRS and expanding radiotherapy options,” Vantellingen said. “It is exciting to be a part of Akesis as we strive to bring better treatment options to more people around the world.”

Akesis will highlight two product platforms during the upcoming ASTRO Annual Meeting:

The Akesis Galaxy® is a rotating gamma system that combines the proven efficacy of gamma-beam based therapy with state-of-the-art rotational technology to optimize treatment planning and delivery. The system’s dynamic, rotational delivery provides more coverage and flexibility in shaping the dose distributions as opposed to traditional, fixed sector-based delivery.





The Akesis Gemini360® system uniquely incorporates both LINAC and gamma treatment capabilities, placing the same patented rotating gamma technology found in the Akesis Galaxy® on a ring gantry. The system features a conventional 6 MV LINAC head, 120 leaf MLC and a full 40 x 40 field size, providing the user with the capability and flexibility of a conventional radiotherapy treatment machine. Note: The Akesis Gemini360 is a works in progress and not available for sale in the US.



At Akesis, we believe that everyone should have access to life-saving radiation medicine. Akesis, named after a Greek god of healing, is developing innovative stereotactic radiosurgery and linear accelerator platforms that incorporate patented, continuous 360o rotational technology and real-time, in-line imaging. By combining innovative, advanced technology with proven treatment approaches, Akesis is creating the next evolution in Radiation Medicine. Akesis products are manufactured at the company’s facility east of San Francisco, CA. www.akesis.com

