Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,004 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 190,210 in the last 365 days.

Endeavour to Announce its Q3 Results and Host Webcast on November 12, 2020

/EIN News/ -- ENDEAVOUR TO ANNOUNCE ITS Q3 RESULTS AND HOST WEBCAST ON NOVEMBER 12, 2020

George Town, October 22, 2020 – Endeavour Mining (TSX:EDV) (OTCQX:EDVMF) will announce its financial results for the third quarter of 2020 on Thursday, November 12, 2020 before TSX market open.

Join management for a conference call and webcast on the same day to discuss the Company's performance at:
5.30am in Vancouver
8.30am in Toronto and New York
1.30pm in London
9.30pm in Hong Kong and Perth 

Analysts and investors are invited to participate and ask questions using the dial-in numbers below:
International: +44 (0) 207 192 8338
North American toll-free: +1 877 870 9135
UK toll-free: 0800 279 6619

Confirmation Code: 8729207

The webcast can be accessed through the following link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/nwbnb3un

The conference call and webcast will be available for playback on Endeavour's website.

Click here to add Webcast reminder to Outlook Calendar

Access the live and On-Demand version of the webcast from mobile devices running iOS and Android:

 

CONTACT INFORMATION

Martino De Ciccio
VP – Strategy & Investor Relations
+44 203 640 8665
mdeciccio@endeavourmining.com 		Vincic Advisors in Toronto

John Vincic, Principal

(647) 402 6375
john@vincicadvisors.com

 

Brunswick Group LLP in London
Carole Cable, Partner
+44 7974 982 458
ccable@brunswickgroup.com

 

Attachment

Primary Logo

You just read:

Endeavour to Announce its Q3 Results and Host Webcast on November 12, 2020

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR, Mining Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.