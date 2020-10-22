SOCIAL STRATEGY1 HIRES WENDY TRAYLOR AS HEAD OF NATIONAL ACCOUNTS
We are so pleased that Wendy has chosen to join the Social Strategy1 team. She brings a proven track record of growth and client satisfaction”DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Social Strategy1, Inc. , a leading social media marketing and analytics firm, today announced that it has expanded its team and hired Wendy Traylor as Director of National Accounts.
— Dennis Stoutenburgh, President
Traylor brings with her nearly twenty years of experience in business development and account management from a broad array of industries. Traylor holds a B.B.A. in Business Administration from Texas Wesleyan University and an M.B.A. from Texas Christian University.
“Throughout my career, I have been passionate about leveraging technologies and teamwork to further business goals for our partners from startups to established companies” said, Wendy Traylor. “At Social Strategy1, we are able to offer clients a well-rounded service offering what facilitates their growth with scalable, cost-effective social media strategies including advertising, lead generation, content, market research and reputation management strategies for nearly every industry.”
“We are so pleased that Wendy has chosen to join the Social Strategy1 team. She brings a proven track record of growth and client satisfaction” said Dennis Stoutenburgh, President. “Social Strategy1 prides itself on working with clients to maximize their digital presence and to activate the social web to drive customer growth and awareness.”
For the past nine years, Social Strategy1 has worked with major corporations to startups across the professional services (accounting, legal), higher education, real estate, consumer products, market research, medical aesthetics and technology sectors. Client engagements include both B2C and B2B campaigns ranging from short-term social listening and outbound social media engagements to large-scale, multi-year monitoring, customer acquisition, strategy insights, community management, customer care and reputation management campaigns.
About Social Strategy1
Social Strategy1 works with leading Fortune 500 companies to startups across the professional services (accounting, legal), market research, real estate, consumer products, higher education, medical aesthetics and technology sectors. Client engagements are both B2C and B2B campaigns ranging from short-term social listening and outbound social media engagements to large-scale, multi-year monitoring, customer acquisition, strategy insights, community management, customer care and reputation management campaigns.
