ISG to Publish Study on Salesforce Ecosystem

Upcoming ISG Provider Lens™ report will look at ways providers are helping Salesforce customers implement and manage complex solutions

/EIN News/ -- STAMFORD, Conn., Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, has launched a research study examining the market for technology partners that assist Salesforce customers.

The study results will be published in a comprehensive ISG Provider Lens™ report, called Salesforce Ecosystem Partners, scheduled to be released in February. The report will cover various offerings around the Salesforce platform, including both implementation and managed services.

Enterprise buyers will be able to use information from the report to evaluate their current vendor relationships, potential new engagements and available offerings, while ISG advisors use the information to recommend providers to the firm’s buy-side clients.

“Salesforce continues to make significant inroads with enterprise customers and many consider it the de facto choice for cloud-based CRM solutions,” said Bill Huber, partner, ISG Software Advisory Services. “Amid the coronavirus pandemic, with limited face-to-face interaction, demand is surging for innovative technology solutions like Salesforce to improve customer insights and engagement. Enterprises are turning to providers to help them with installations and complex integrations.”

ISG has distributed surveys to more than 45 technology and service providers supporting Salesforce customers. Working in collaboration with ISG’s global advisors, the research team will produce five quadrants representing the services and products the typical enterprise customer is buying in the Salesforce space, based on ISG’s experience working with its clients. The five quadrants that will be covered are:

Implementation and Integration Services for Large Enterprises, covering providers that help customers install Salesforce applications and integrate them with other enterprise software solutions. The scope takes into consideration that these customers have large, complex operating environments, and providers need to be well-versed in various cloud products across the entire Salesforce portfolio.

Implementation Services for Core Clouds for the Midmarket, covering providers that specialize in Salesforce’s core offerings: Sales Cloud, Service Cloud and Commerce Cloud. These providers mostly take an agile approach to implementation and focus on cases where less integration is required, typical for medium and small-size clients.

Implementation Services for Marketing Cloud for the Midmarket, covering providers that specialize in Salesforce Marketing Cloud where the need for real-time integration into a complex system landscape is limited, more typical for medium-sized and small clients. Among the essential services are provider expertise in specific marketing areas, such as the use of media and multi-channel approaches for information gathering, customer experience and digital customer journey optimization.

Managed Application Services for Large Enterprises, covering providers that offer managed services for maintenance and support functions incluiding monitoring, remote support, centralized management of Salesforce applications, data quality management, data security and compliance. This usually includes the capability to provide these services in the context of global reach and complex application landscapes comprising a variety of solutions from different software providers.

Managed Application Services for the Midmarket, covering providers that offer managed services for maintenance and support functions including monitoring, remote support, centralized management of Salesforce applications, data quality management, data security and compliance-related aspects. The basic difference from the Large Enterprise quadrant is the lower integration needs, and, in many cases, the regional focus of midmarket clients.

The report will cover the global Salesforce market and examine products and services available in the U.S., Germany and Brazil. ISG analyst Rainer Suletzki will serve as lead author of the report, and ISG analyst Mauricio Ohtani will be a regional author.

A list of identified providers and vendors and further details on the study are available in this digital brochure. Companies not listed as Salesforce providers can contact ISG and ask to be included in the study.

About ISG Provider Lens™ Research

The ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG's global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG's enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe and Latin America, as well as in the U.S., Germany, Switzerland, the U.K., France, the Nordics, Brazil and Australia/New Zealand, with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens research, please visit this webpage.

The series is a complement to the ISG Provider Lens Archetype reports, which offer a first-of-its-kind evaluation of providers from the perspective of specific buyer types.

Starting this year, each ISG Provider Lens™ study will include a Global Summary to help enterprise subscribers better understand provider capabilities across all geographic markets covered by that study. All ISG Provider Lens™ reports also will now include an Enterprise Context feature to help executives quickly identify key insights related to their roles and responsibilities.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including more than 75 of the world’s top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

