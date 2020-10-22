Craig Campbell SEO Teaches CTR and Its Benefits for Engagement

/EIN News/ -- Glasgow, Scotland, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- - Craig Campbell, the search engine optimization expert with nearly two decades of experience, has created more high-quality, free educational content for his followers. This time, the topic is click-through-rate (CTR) manipulation. The educational content includes videos, podcast episodes, and written explanations of his methods and their benefits.

With 18 years of experience in the ever-changing SEO industry, Glasgow-based Craig Campbell is excited to share his knowledge of CTR manipulation with his followers free of cost. His expertise is born out of his passion for SEO and his dedication to testing and developing cutting-edge SEO methods and hacks. This commitment to the industry has earned him a large following on social media. In particular, he has a successful YouTube channel, Craig Campbell SEO, which has amassed more than 45,000 followers.

Campbell’s goal is to inform people about how to incorporate ground-breaking SEO tips and techniques into their own marketing strategies. With this introductory course, Campbell talks to other industry experts and provides clear, easy-to-digest content on CTR manipulation.

Campbell’s CTR guide begins with a quick and clear explanation about what click-through rate is and how it can boost your site’s engagement, thereby improving your Google ranking. For those who are auditory learners, Campbell includes a 40-minute podcast episode in which he talks to a fellow SEO expert, Holly Starks, about click-through rates, website traffic, and engagement. Campbell emphasizes the importance of using CTR manipulation to make sure you’re getting engagement from real people and not just robots. At the end of the day, manipulating click-through rates is about seeing real benefits for your business, not just getting vanity numbers to stroke your ego.

For those who have a bit of experience in SEO and want to run more sophisticated CTR tests, Campbell also provides access to Chris Palmer’s CTR course. Palmer shows how to build your own emulators and use mobile proxies to conduct your own CTR manipulation. However, for those interested in learning the basics of CTR manipulation and how to improve your engagement and rank higher on Google, Campbell’s guide is the perfect place to start.

Campbell’s CTR manipulation guide is free to access on his website. And those interested in hearing more from the SEO expert can check out his YouTube channel, where he has many videos on CTR and related topics, including link building, local SEO, and more.

﻿About Craig Campell

Craig Campell is a Glasgow based SEO expert who has been working in SEO for 18 years. Campbell works with a small staff to provide customized SEO solutions for his clients, with whom he works very closely. Campbell is also a sought-after speaker on SEO and Digital Marketing and has spoken at countless conferences on the topics. You can listen to his podcast, Craig Campbell's Digital Marketing Podcast, on Spotify, Google Play, and SoundCloud.

