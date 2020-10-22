Infragistics Collaborates with Microsoft to Bring New UI Toolkit to Blazor Users

Infragistics, a Microsoft Gold Partner, Expands Its Web UI Footprint; Makes New UI Toolkit Available to the 5 Million+ .NET Developers Who Can Now Build Apps on Blazor

/EIN News/ -- Cranbury, NJ, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infragistics, a software company responsible for the UI/UX solutions powering the web, mobile and desktop applications of some of the world’s largest enterprises, today announces its official release of Ignite UI for Blazor. The latest collaboration between Infragistics and Microsoft marks the expansion of Infragistics’ already extensive UX/UI product portfolio. Now, Infragistics’ enterprise UI toolkit is available to more than 5 Million .NET developers who can build interactive web applications without JavaScript, using Microsoft's Blazor.



The new open source framework gives enterprise developers an option for developing full-stack web applications using .NET and C# instead of JavaScript. Infragistics’ Ignite UI is one of the most complete libraries of enterprise-grade web UI components on the market, and provides Blazor users with the developer-ready components they need to build fully-featured production web apps.

With this release, C# and .NET developers can leverage Infragistics' comprehensive library of Ignite UI components in Blazor without the need to code in JavaScript.

Infragistics’ Ignite UI for Blazor includes:

Blazor Data Grid — A modern and architectural foundation with interactive UX features. Designed for high-performance and high-volume data scenarios.

— A modern and architectural foundation with interactive UX features. Designed for high-performance and high-volume data scenarios. Editors and Combo Box — Enable a complete in-line editing experience in the grid.

— Enable a complete in-line editing experience in the grid. Charts — Designed to let users visualize any type of data and deliver interactive graphs, with their choice of more than 60 chart types. Optimized for real-time, streaming data scenarios.

— Designed to let users visualize any type of data and deliver interactive graphs, with their choice of more than 60 chart types. Optimized for real-time, streaming data scenarios. Dock Manager — A component offered only by Infragistics, the Dock Manager delivers a Visual Studio-like window management experience, including docked panes, split panes, drag & drop window arrangement, and more.

— A component offered only by Infragistics, the Dock Manager delivers a Visual Studio-like window management experience, including docked panes, split panes, drag & drop window arrangement, and more. Other Components Include the Ignite UI Data Chart, Stock Chart, Treemap, Pie Chart, Gauges, Geospatial Map and Date Picker.

“We have been optimizing our Ignite UI Components specifically for Blazor for months and are eager to see Microsoft’s .NET developers users put them to work on the world’s next applications,” said Jason Beres, Senior VP of Developer Tools at Infragistics. “Our continued collaboration with Microsoft is critical to the exponential expansion of our web UI footprint.”

“In Blazor we sought to introduce a framework that enables .NET developers to build modern full stack web apps with .NET,” said Daniel Roth, ASP.NET Program Manager at Microsoft. “Our longtime partners at Infragistics are using their expertise to offer .NET developers the UI tools they need to build web applications without having to tackle JavaScript.”



Infragistics has spent the past 31 years building UI and UX tools that companies like Fidelity, Exxon, IKEA and others rely on to build their core customer experiences.



The company’s expansive portfolio of Web UI and UX solutions borrow from more than three decades of experience building enterprise-grade solutions that empower high-performing teams at the largest companies in the world.



Infragistics’ Ignite UI web components are also available for frameworks including Angular, ASP.NET Core, ASP.NET MVC, jQuery, React, Web Components and more.

About Infragistics

Infragistics provides the world’s largest enterprises with tools and solutions to accelerate application design and development, and foster team collaboration. More than two million developers worldwide use Infragistics’ enterprise-ready UX and UI toolkits to rapidly prototype and build high-performing applications for the cloud, web, mobile and desktop. Infragistics’ Reveal reimagines what business users can achieve with self-service business intelligence visualization, while its newest application, Indigo.Design, introduces design-to-code efficiencies during the designer-to-developer handoff. Infragistics clients represent 100% of the S&P 500, including global software providers who rely on Infragistics when reliability and performance are non-negotiable.

