SUNZ Insurancehires new Chief Underwriting Officer

David Brodsky joins with over 35 years in underwriting and workers’ compensation

/EIN News/ -- BRADENTON, Fla., Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SUNZ Insurance President Rick Leonard announced today that David Brodsky has joined the company as Chief Underwriting Officer (CUO). Brodsky is a veteran in the industry and has been working in underwriting and workers’ compensation for over 35 years.

He was formerly a Senior Vice President with the Underwriting Division of Houston International Insurance Group out of Morristown, New Jersey. He has also worked for QBE North America, Tower Group International, and Chubb (formerly ACE) in senior-level roles and has demonstrated success driving profitability, building market share, creating new business units, and opening new market initiatives on a national level.

“David has exceptional experience in underwriting, and we’re thrilled to have him join our team,” said Leonard. “He is a strategic leader and will help us continue to take SUNZ’s growth to the next level.”

Brodsky will be responsible for leading the SUNZ underwriting portfolio. He will focus on technical execution as well as supporting the company’s growth and profitability ambitions and continue to build on SUNZ’s existing reputation as an approachable and opportunistic underwriting organization.

“My career has allowed me the opportunity to learn the complexities of underwriting in various industries and segments, working with a wide range of distribution partners. I look forward to bringing this experience to SUNZ,” said Brodsky.

Brodsky received his bachelor’s degree in finance from St. John’s University’s School of Risk Management and has pursued his master’s in business administration from Pace University and Northeastern University.

About SUNZ Insurance

SUNZ Insurance is a national workers’ compensation insurance company headquartered in Bradenton, Florida and develops unique workers’ compensation programs that deliver innovative and tailored solutions to protect businesses and their employees. SUNZ understands its clients need for fluidity, offering workers’ compensation insurance options that do not begin and end with the printed policy. SUNZ believes that a safe work environment and healthy workforce is the foundation for a successful business. For more information, visit www.sunzinsurance.com.

