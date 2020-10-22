RFID Sensor Market Share by 2027: Technology Advancements, Latest Trends and Forecast
Integrated circuits in RFID assembly contain a tiny antenna for transferring information, which further contribute towards the market growth.PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, October 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rise in need for tracking inventory & equipment in businesses; robust security in wide applications such as in inventory management, tracking the production process, and others; and long distance object reading feature of RFID tags are the key factors that impact the growth of the market. In addition, development in the automotive sector, surge in demand for RFID sensors, high RFID cost, tags collision affect the growth of the global RFID sensor market. These factors are anticipated to either drive or hamper the market growth.
The global RFID sensors market was valued at $11.81 billion in 2017, and is projected to reach $26.67 billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of 12.2% from 2018 to 2024. In 2017, the U.S. is expected to remain dominant in the North America market, while the UK is projected to lead the overall market in Europe.
Download Sample Report - Get Now: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2385
Helping the supply chain management system by tracking & monitoring their inventories and providing robust security drive the market growth. Moreover, long distance tag readability fuel the growth of the global RFID sensors market. Integrated circuits in RFID assembly contain a tiny antenna for transferring information, which further contribute towards the market growth. However, high RFID cost and inability to read signals from multiple outputs hamper the market growth.
Rise in Need to Track Inventory & Equipment in Businesses
Optically based system such as barcode fails to provide unique solutions to logistical tracking of inventory or equipment along with read/write capabilities. RFID helps to manage updating of stocks, and to make operation convenient for supply chain management in retail business during transportation & logistics of products.
Access Full Research Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/RFID-sensor-market
Key Benefits:
-This study comprises analytical depiction of the global RFID sensor market with current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.
-The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.
-The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.
-The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2017 to 2024 to benchmark the financial competency.
-Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the industry.
The information imprinted on a barcode is fixed and cannot be changed. In contrast, RFID tags have electronic memory similar to the computer to store information about the item. This information is used for various applications such as retail, transport, business security, and also in large-scale commercials. Moreover, RFID tags installed in the jewelry stores help to determine unauthorized attempt made to move the jewelry items away from the premises by activating alarm. This mechanism provides robust security as compared to barcode scanners.
Enquire For More: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2385
The key players profiled in the report are Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd, Vitaran Electronics, SMARTRAC, ELA Innovation, Balluff Inc., AB&R (American Barcode and RFID), VisuaScan Inc., Imprint Enterprises, Coridian Technologies, Inc., AbeTech Corporate, and Invengo Technology Pte. Ltd.
Related Reports:
Industrial Wireless Sensor Network Market Size by 2027
Automotive LiDAR Sensors Market Size by 2027
Europe Motion Sensor Market Trends by 2027
About Us
Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.
We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.
Contact:
David Correa
5933 NE Win Sivers Drive
#205, Portland, OR 97220
United States
Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285
UK: +44-845-528-1300
Hong Kong: +852-301-84916
India (Pune): +91-20-66346060
Fax: +1⟨855⟩550-5975
help@alliedmarketresearch.com
Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com
David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
+1 800-792-5285
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Avenue Subscription Based Report Library - Allied Market Research