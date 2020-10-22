Road Plan defines management responsibilities

Luanda, ANGOLA, October 22 - The Road Plan that was presented and discussed last Wednesday, in Luanda, defines responsibilities for the management, exploration, conservation and maintenance of the country's roads, said the director-general of the National Roads Institute of Angola (INEA).,

Molares d'Abril, who was speaking to the press at the end of the CNVOT meeting chaired by the Vice President of the Republic, Bornito de Sousa, informed that the plan classifies roads as national - those that will be managed by the institute - and municipal ones, those that will be under the responsibility of the local administration.

He also said that INEA should define the geometric characteristics and dimensions of the roads, in addition to focusing on their modernization and improvement of operating conditions.

He explained that the classification of roads, presented at the meeting of the National Council for Traffic and Traffic Management (CNVOT), is related to the volume of daily traffic.

He also spoke of special roads, those with a volume of traffic above 5,000 vehicles per day, used mainly for the flow of traffic, such as highways and expressways.

The INEA representative valued the proposals for measures to reduce speed and calm traffic, which are reconciled with the need for safe circulation of cars and pedestrians.

Among the speed-reducing measures, he highlighted the installation of devices that make it possible to make automobile traffic compatible with the possibility of pedestrians moving safely.

He considered that they are engineering solutions that must be carefully analyzed, in order to reduce speed on public roads and end traffic anarchy.

The proposal for the Angolan Highway Plan aims to adapt the national road network to the country's current development conditions.