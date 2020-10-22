MasterControl Recognizes Customers’ Achievements

The first annual Masters of Excellence Awards highlights customer success

/EIN News/ -- SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MasterControl , a provider of software solutions that enable life sciences and other regulated companies to deliver life-changing products to more people sooner, announced its first annual Masters of Excellence Awards. The awards, which are part of the company’s Virtual Masters Summit 2020, recognize customers that have excelled in quality, validation, digitizing and innovation and are the beginning of a tradition for many years ahead.



Wellington Foods, a contract manufacturer, has worked hard to bring quality into their manufacturing process. Robin Joyner, the MasterControl system administration at Wellington, spoke about why quality is important to the company and what they do to ensure it. At Wellington, quality is built into the product from the get-go. There are controls in place to ensure quality issues are fixed during production, not afterward. “Quality to us is everyone’s job and the key is consistency,” said Joyner. “We need to create a product that we can repeat day to day, week to week, year to year.”

The next award recipient is Carestream Health, a medical device manufacturer. Their digital transformation is ongoing, but they’ve already made progress in digitizing their manufacturing processes. When speaking about the importance of digitizing, Carestream Health Solutions Architect Eli Tuber said, “Digitizing our data not only allows us to collect it efficiently, but it also allows us to create reporting, data analysis, trending and things of that nature.” That wealth of data will continue to grow as the company brings more of its paper systems into the digital realm.

MasterControl has worked hard to simplify validation for its customers. The Validation Excellence Tool (VxT)™ saves companies time and effort when validating, something that Deanna Vanderheyden of Chronos Imaging saw firsthand. After they implemented MasterControl, they “went from a validation plan, potentially taking months to do, to taking us less than eight hours of time to do over the course of a few days,” said Vanderheyden, the company’s quality system program manager. The shortened validation time lets them adapt quicker to changes in the system while staying compliant.

Ology Bioservices has to adapt to constant changes in their manufacturing. As a contract development manufacturing organization (CDMO), their processes vary, and they need to be able to scale quickly. This is a difficult task but moving to a digital system has solved some of those problems. “MasterControl has helped support that with having such a flexible system. We are able to accommodate having these new processes every time,” said Stephanie Kuhn, the senior director of QA.

“Our customers have always been important to us, but during a pandemic it’s even more important to show appreciation for the work they do,” said MasterControl CEO Jon Beckstrand. “The Masters of Excellence Awards are a way to highlight how our customers bring life-changing products to more people sooner. And that’s critical right now.”

The Masters of Excellence Awards was hosted last evening as part of the company’s annual Masters Summit, which takes place every October, normally in Salt Lake City. This year’s event is virtual to protect customers, partners and employees from COVID-19.

