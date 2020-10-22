JAGGAER ONE Named Best Smart eProcurement Platform Globally by CFI.co

Procurement technology pioneer recognized for its advanced, results-driven platform that creates frictionless commerce and resilient supply chains

/EIN News/ -- RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JAGGAER has won the “Best Smart eProcurement Platform - Global” award in Capital Finance International’s (CFI.co) 2020 program. The JAGGAER ONE platform was selected for its customizable parameters, integration capabilities and overall ability to help teams drive superior procurement performance.



“JAGGAER has established a reputation of excellence by focusing on its core business and deploying advances in technology to perfect its product suite,” said the CFI.co awards panel. “We appreciate that the company’s solutions provide frictionless commerce and are crafted to precisely meet the needs of clients on a strategic and tactical level.”

The JAGGAER ONE platform offers a full digital transformation across the entire procurement spectrum, from source to pay, and for all types of spending and industry sectors. The modular solutions sit on a unified digital platform that integrates easily with ERP and accounting systems. With embedded intelligence and advanced analytics and collaboration capabilities, the platform provides real-time visibility, actionable insight and efficiency to help procurement teams transform their operations and drive bottom-line impact.

“It’s an honor to be recognized by CFI.co for our commitment to innovation, and we will continue to invest in our technology to provide organizations with the most intelligent, transparent and frictionless commerce in the market,” said Jim Bureau, CEO of JAGGAER. “We’re passionate about equipping procurement and supply chain teams with the tools they need to manage spend and risk confidently and strategically and generate new value. Customer experience and success sits at the center of everything we do at JAGGAER.”

About JAGGAER

JAGGAER is the world’s largest independent spend management company, connecting customers to a network of 4 million suppliers in 70 countries, served by offices located in the Americas, APAC, Asia and EMEA. JAGGAER offers end-to-end SaaS-based procurement solutions, including advanced Spend Analytics, Category Management, Supplier Management, Sourcing, Contracts, eProcurement, Invoicing, Inventory Management, Supply Chain Management and Inventory Management. These all reside on a single platform, JAGGAER ONE. JAGGAER has pioneered spend solutions for more than two decades and continues to lead the innovation curve by listening to customers and stakeholders in all industry sectors, public services and academia. JAGGAER holds 37 patents – more than any other spend management company.

About CFI.co

CFI.co is a print journal and online resource reporting on business, economics, and finance. The journal recognises that the traditional distinction between emerging and developed markets is now far less meaningful as world economies converge. Headquartered in London, the world’s most multicultural city, CFI.co covers and analyses the drivers behind that change. Combining the views of leading multilateral and national organisations with thought leadership from some of the world’s top minds – CFI.co’s dedicated editorial team ensures that readers better understand the forces influencing and reshaping the global economy.

About the CFI.co Awards Programme

Each year, CFI.co seeks out individuals and organisations that contribute significantly to the convergence of economies and truly add value for all stakeholders. Reporting from frontlines of economies on the move, CFI.co realises that best practice is to be found throughout the world. The Awards Programme aims to identify and reward excellence wherever it is found. The programme aims to inspire others to further improve their own performance.

