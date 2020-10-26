ADA Brings Up Best Java Development Companies

ADA updates its list of top Java Developers in October 2020 after April 2020!

UNITED STATES, October 26, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Java programming language is a successor of C and C++, used for writing backend of Android Applications. It is the fuel behind all the Android Handheld Devices and a lot many applications and websites. Java sometimes acts as a prerequisite for banking and financial applications, electronic trading systems, games like Minecraft, desktop applications like Eclipse, Netbeans, and IntelliJ which do not work in case it is not installed. It is fast, reliable, and secure. Java works well on laptops, desktops, mobile phones, scientific supercomputers, everywhere.Reasons behind the PopularityJava has found its way across e-commerce and web applications. Small servlets, struts, JSP based web applications are very popular on various government-based projects. They are secure and rarely face any hacking attempts. And many projects that require high security like healthcare, insurance, defence, education and several such departments do look towards Java for application development.Reportedly 9438 companies have their major applications running in Java in 2020 globally. Major ones are Uber, Airbnb, Google, Pinterest, Netflix, Instagram, Spotify, Amazon, Slack etc.Practical ImplementationsJava has been and will remain the foremost choice to develop Android Applications. Flutter has emerged to be a strong and close competitor as it closely resembles Java. However, Java is easily manageable, does not require any specific hardware and levels up the security of the mobile app (if Java browser plugins are used correctly)ADA Selects Top Java Development Companies 20201. Konstant Infosolutions2. Intellectsoft3. Oxagile4. QBurst5. Techugo6. Cleveroad7. Elinext8. Ready4S9. MLSDev10. Octal Info Solution11. Promatics TechnologiesAbout ADA App Development Agency is a research-oriented company who study and list the best mobile and web development companies according to user reviews, use of latest technologies, feedback from customers, adaptability, flexibility, time to market, demographics, availability of skill-sets and budget requirements.