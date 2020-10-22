Arch Therapeutics, Inc. to Present at the Virtual Investor KOL Roundtable

Live moderated video webcast discussion of AC5 Advanced Wound System among management and Key Opinion Leaders on Wednesday, October 28th at 12:00 PM ET

/EIN News/ -- FRAMINGHAM, Mass., Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arch Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCQB:ARTH) (“Arch” or the “Company”), developer of novel liquid, gel and solid hemostatic and wound care devices, today announced that management and key opinion leaders will discuss AC5® Advanced Wound System in the Virtual Investor KOL Roundtable on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 12:00 PM ET.



For the Roundtable discussion, Terrence W. Norchi, MD, Chief Executive Officer of Arch will be joined by Randall Wolcott, MD, founder of the Southwest Regional Wound Care Center in Lubbock, TX; Daniel L. Kapp MD, Chief of Surgery at Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center; Laura Pfendler, PT, DPT, CWS, licensed physical therapist specializing in wound care and lymphedema management; and Lee C. Rogers, DPM, FFPM RCPS.

A live video webcast of the KOL Roundtable will be available on the IR Calendar page of the Investors section of the Company’s website (www.archtherapeutics.com). A webcast replay will be made available two hours following the live presentation year.

In addition to the KOL Roundtable discussion, members of the management team will be available for one-on-one meetings with qualified members of the investment community. To schedule a one-on-one call with management, please submit a request through the conference website virtualinvestorco.com, or contact the conference at info@virtualinvestorco.com. For more information about the event, please visit virtualinvestorco.com.

About Arch Therapeutics, Inc.

Arch Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company developing a novel approach to stop bleeding (hemostasis), control leaking (sealant) and manage wounds during surgery, trauma and interventional care. Arch is developing products based on an innovative self-assembling barrier technology platform with the goal of making care faster and safer for patients. Arch's products authorized for commercial marketing are AC5® Advanced Wound System and AC5® Topical Hemostat.1 Arch's development stage product candidates include AC5-V®, AC5-GTM and AC5® Surgical Hemostat, among others.2

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, references to novel technologies and methods, our business and product development plans and projections, or market information. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with developing new products or technologies and operating as a development stage company, our ability to retain important members of our management team and attract other qualified personnel, our ability to raise the additional funding we will need to continue to pursue our business and product development plans, our ability to obtain required regulatory approvals, our ability to produce commercial quantities of our products within projected timeframes, our ability to develop and commercialize products based on our technology platform, and market conditions. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in the reports and other documents we file with the SEC, available at www.sec.gov.

1. AC5 Advanced Wound System and AC5 Topical Hemostat have received regulatory authorization for commercial marketing as medical devices in the USA and EU, respectively.

2. AC5-V, AC5-G and AC5 Surgical Hemostat are currently investigational devices limited by law to investigational use.

AC5, AC5-V and associated logos are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Arch Therapeutics, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.