ITFirms Lists Top Free, Open-Source Statistical Analysis Software

This excerpt is to acquaint you with the top free and open-source statistical analysis software that is currently in use and has some future.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This excerpt is to acquaint you with the top free and open-source statistical analysis software that is currently in use and has some future.

Crux of PR

ITfirms selected a list of Statistical Analysis Software which are a set of programs that are used for defining, arranging, sorting, interpreting or presenting a data set.

What is Statistical Analysis?

Statistical analysis is not field-specific. It can be used to collect and study scientific data, study underlying patterns, explore trends that are applied every day in the research industry and government to take logical decisions.

What are they used for?

Statistical Analysis Software can be used for Exploratory analysis, Data visualization, Linear filters, Simple smoothing, Classical test procedures, Parametric modelling - deterministic trends, the Linear trend, multiple regression techniques, violations of assumptions, nonlinear trends, nonparametric trend estimation, generalized linear models, inference with small samples, additive modelling, multiple covariates, an introduction to nonparametric regression, other nonparametric estimation techniques, parametric or nonparametric, stochastic trends, and their properties, trend removal via differencing, long memory models, models for irregularly spaced series, state-space and structural models, nonlinear models, multisite data, multivariate series, point process data, trends in extremes, censored data, data exploration.

Top Free and Open-Source Statistical Analysis Software

ITFirms selected top 10 statistical analysis tools:

1. JASP

2. SOFA

3. GNU PSPP

4. SCI LABS

5. Jamovi

6. MacAnova

7. Past

8. Develve

9. Invivostat

10. IBM SPSS

About ITFirms

ITFirms is an experienced researcher, particularly into listing the businesses that are slightly above the rest with better offerings than their counterparts. They follow strict markings before penning their lists. Reach out to info@itfirms.co in case of queries.

ITFirms latest blogs:

Top Free Open-Source Mind Mapping Software

Know the Free and Open-Source PDF Software that Stands Out in 2020