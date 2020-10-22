Konstant Peddled Up #1 Mobile App Development Companies India
We are glad to share this news after being selected as the topmost mobile app development company in India by Clutch in October 2020!UNITED STATES, October 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This pandemic came up with some potential, to scare and confine people within their physical boundaries, but simultaneously supercharging app development as more companies look to continue their businesses with a remote workforce. Remote work collaboration has to be streamlined with contact tracing work to enhance consumer e-commerce connections. For this, organizations are now looking for on-demand application development options to address current concerns and create a framework for future success.
As Clutch Noticed Us
We are still in midst of the Covid-19 crisis and the prospect of resolution is still over the horizon, the current listing amongst top India mobile app developers by Clutch gives us the confidence to say that we are able to ensure the apps that we created earlier and even during lockdown remain reliable and relevant even as the "next to normal" emerges.
We created mobile applications to solve a simple everyday problem like app for teachers, apps for online learning, apps for paramedics, apps for a doctor consultation, apps with geo-location/GPS, apps for online tutoring, social media applications, dating applications, and many more.
The Strategies We Followed
We vouched over the best development trends to propel our efforts, making the most of the emerging expectations:
• Working With Remote Teams: While we knew that our development, analysts, optimization and test teams were geographically dispersed, and the current trends will be carried forward even as the virus pressure eases, we continued working that way, moving towards next-normal operations.
• Technical Glitches And Security: Initially, we did had to combat with technical glitches and monitoring the productivity of our teams, but then with the help of videoconferencing, collaboration apps, communications on mails/chats/messengers/phone calls – we were able to combine a consistent stream of software and hardware updates to deliver improved connections. It was also important to get everything right, to ensure broad employee adoption.
• Robust Security Practices: We kept robust application security practices in mind as we worked with our remote teams, without affecting the functionality or performance of the applications. Often the cyber-attackers have been taking of industry imbalance but our software solutions are upright with secure coding practices.
• Delightful Solutions: Moreover, as we work towards delighting our clients, we completely understand that even if the conditions are playing a number on us, our mobile applications should bring in some solace.
About Clutch
Clutch is a prominent reviewer that considers the best performers in IT, across industries and businesses. Their rankings are revered globally and often form the basis of many software development decisions.
More About Konstant
Konstant Infosolutions has 17+ years of experience in app development services and caters to almost every relevant business/industry. We have development, testing, analyst, optimization teams to help you level up your business and leave a legacy behind. While the current conditions might not look promising, and as the climate looks markedly different, we include security-first frameworks and simplicity, eliminating the need to have physical interaction and complying with social distancing regulations. We are open for business.
